Asus V500 Mini Tower and Asus S501 Small Form Factor PC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The Asus V500 Mini Tower and the S501 Small Form Factor PC run on Windows 11 Home.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 April 2025 17:29 IST
Photo Credit: Asus

Both Asus products are available for purchase in a single black colourway

Highlights
  • Asus V500 Mini Tower features up to Intel Core i7-13620H and 512GB SSD
  • The S501 SFF PC comes with Intel Core i5-14500 and UHD Graphics 770
  • V500 price in India starts at Rs. 34,990, while S501 costs Rs. 42,990
Asus on Monday launched the V500 Mini Tower and S501 Small Form Factor (SFF) PC in India. The computing solutions are aimed at delivering optimal home and everyday performance in a compact form. The Asus V500 Mini Tower comes with a 13th generation Intel Core i7 processor, upgradable DDR5 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Meanwhile, the Asus S501 SFF desktop is powered by Intel Core i5-14500 chipset and has Intel UHD Graphics 770 integrated graphics card. Both models run Windows 11 Home.

Asus V500 Mini Tower, Asus S501 Small Form Factor PC Price in India

Asus V500 Mini Tower price in India starts at Rs. 34,990 for the base configuration with Intel Core i3-1315U processor. It can be equipped with up to an Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, priced at Rs. 64,990. The Asus S501 Small Form Factor PC is priced at Rs. 42,990 and Rs. 55,990 for the Intel Core i3-14100 and Intel Core i5-14500 variants, respectively.

Both computing solutions are available for purchase at Asus Exclusive Stores, Asus authorised retail stores, Amazon, and the Asus E-shop.

Asus V500 Mini Tower, Asus S501 Small Form Factor PC Specifications

Asus V500 Mini Tower is powered by up to an Intel Core i7-13620H processor with 10 cores and 16 threads. It ships with 8GB of DDR5 RAM, expandable up to 64GB. For storage, the mini tower is equipped with 512GB of NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage which can be further expanded courtesy of two M.2 NVMe slots. Running on Windows 11 Home, the company says it can be upgraded to Windows 11 Pro.

Connectivity options on the Asus V500 Mini Tower include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, USB 2.0 Type-A port, HDMI 1.4 port, DisplayPort 1.4, a Kensington lock, RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. All this is packed in a 15L mini tower form factor.

On the other hand, up to an Intel Core i5-14500 processor powers the Asus S501 SFF PC, with 14 cores and 20 threads. It is complemented by 8GB of DDR5 RAM (upgradable up to 64GB), 512GB of NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage (upgradable up to 2TB), and Intel UHD Graphics 770 integrated graphics card. Although it runs on Windows 11, Asus recommends business users to upgrade to Windows 11 Pro enhanced security and access to management tools.

For connectivity, the SFF PC comes with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. On the front, it gets a 3.5 mm combo audio jack, USB 2.0 Type-A and USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports. Meanwhile, the desktop also has RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI 1.4, VGA port, 7.1 channel audio (3 ports), Kensington lock, Padlock loop, USB 2.0 Type-A, and USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports on the rear.

Comments

