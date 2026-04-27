Dell has refreshed its XPS 14 and XPS 16 laptops in India with Intel Core Ultra series 3 processors paired with up to 32GB LPDDR5x RAM. They feature an 8-megapixel webcam and a quad speaker setup with support for Dolby Atmos audio. Dell has packed a 70Wh battery in both XPS 14 and XPS 16 models. The Dell XPS 14 features up to a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display, while the XPS 16 has up to a 16-inch 3.2K OLED touch panel. Both models are currently available for purchase in India.

Dell XPS 14, XPS 16 Price in India

The price of the Dell XPS 14 starts at Rs. 2,05,990 in India, while the Dell XPS 16 starts at Rs. 2,78,550. The newly launched models are available for purchase through Dell.com, Dell Exclusive Stores, and select retail outlets.

As an introductory offer, shoppers can avail a 10 percent discount up to Rs. 15,000 on purchases made using HDFC, SBI, ICICI and all other bank cards. Additionally, no-cost EMI options are available.

Dell XPS 14 Specifications

The Dell XPS 14 (DA14260) comes in Intel Core Ultra 7 355 and Intel Core Ultra X7 358H chipset options with an integrated Intel NPU that is claimed to deliver up to 50 TOPS of AI performance. It runs Windows 11 Home and offers up to 32GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.

Dell XPS 14

Photo Credit: Dell

For graphics, the Dell XPS 14 has integrated or optional Intel Arc graphics. The laptop features a 14-inch InfinityEdge display. It is offered in two display options — a 2K LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 2.8K OLED touch display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The high-end model supports Dolby Vision content.

For video calls, the Dell XPS 14 has an 8-megapixel webcam with Windows Hello and HDR support. It includes quad speakers tuned with Waves MaxxAudio and Dolby Atmos. The speakers offer 10W audio output. It features dual microphones as well.

For connectivity, there are three Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports, an audio jack, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 6.0. The new laptop features a backlit keyboard and a haptic glass touchpad. It uses a 70Wh battery and is bundled with a 100W adapter.

Dell XPS 16 Specifications

The Dell XPS 16 (DA16260) runs on up to an Intel Core Ultra X7 358H processor. The CPU has 16 cores and is enhanced by Intel AI Boost NPU, delivering up to 50 TOPS of AI performance. It comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Home and carries 32GB LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. For graphics, it has integrated or optional Intel Arc graphics, depending on configuration.

The Dell XPS 16 boasts a 16-inch 3.2K OLED InfinityEdge touch display with an adaptive refresh rate ranging between 20Hz and 120Hz. The display has Dolby Vision and offers 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Like the Dell XPS 14, the Dell XPS 16 also includes an 8-megapixel HDR webcam with Windows Hello and HDR support. Other key specifications include dual-array microphones and quad speakers tuned with Waves MaxxAudio, MaxxVoice, and Dolby Atmos. It has three Thunderbolt 4 ports, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 6.0. This model also features a backlit keyboard with a haptic glass touchpad and ambient light sensors.

The Dell XPS 16 features a 70Whr battery alongside a 100W adapter.

Both Dell XPS 14 and Dell XPS 16 feature a CNC-machined aluminium chassis. They have Corning Gorilla Glass 3 coating on the palm rest and Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the OLED display. Both models measure 14.6mm in thickness. The XPS 14 weighs 1.36kg, while the XPS 16 tips the scales at 1.65kg.