Realme 14X Said to Launch in December in Three Colourways, Three RAM and Storage Configurations

Realme 14X could be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 November 2024 10:56 IST
Realme 14X Said to Launch in December in Three Colourways, Three RAM and Storage Configurations

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 14x is expected to succeed the Realme 12x (pictured)

Highlights
  • Realme 14x could come with a square-shaped camera module
  • The purported smartphone could be launched next month
  • The Realme 14x is expected to feature up to 8GB of RAM
Realme 14X could be launched in India in the coming weeks. The company has not yet confirmed the handset, which would be the first of its next number series, but its details have already started to surface online. A new report hints at the launch timeline as well as the RAM and storage configurations of the purported Realme 14X. It also gives us an idea of what to expect in terms of the handset's battery capacity and colour options. The Realme 14X is expected to join the anticipated Realme 14 Pro and Realme 14 Pro+ models, which are tipped to launch in India in January 2025.

Realme 14X Launch Timeline, Key Features (Expected)

The Realme 14X could be unveiled in early December, according to a 91Mobiles report that cites industry sources. The handset is said to arrive in Crystal Black, Golden Glow, and Jewel Red colourways. It will be available in 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations, as per the report.

The publication states that the Realme 14X will pack a 6,000mAh battery, and feature a square-shaped camera module. More details about the purported handset are expected to surface online in the coming days. 

The Realme 14X is expected to succeed the Realme 12x 5G, which was launched in India in April this year — the company never introduced a 13x model. It starts in India at Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB + 128GB option. The handset has a centre-aligned, large circular rear camera module which holds a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

The phone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC charging support and a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

Previously, a report suggested that a Realme 14 Pro Lite model with the model number RMX990 may join the upcoming Realme 14 series. It is tipped to be offered in four RAM and storage configurations — 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Realme 14X Said to Launch in December in Three Colourways, Three RAM and Storage Configurations
