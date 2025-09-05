Technology News
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Deals on Laptops, Tablets, and More Teased

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is confirmed to begin on September 23.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 September 2025 16:45 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Deals on Laptops, Tablets, and More Teased

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will also give exchange bonuses on select electronics

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will give cashback offers
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will offer exchange bonuses
  • The commencement date of the sale event was recently announced
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is weeks away. The company recently updated its microsite for the sale event to reveal the exact commencement date, which has been set for the last week of September. The e-commerce giant has already teased deals on various smartphones from brands like Samsung, Apple, and OnePlus. Now, the platform has also updated the dedicated microsite for the upcoming sale to tease upcoming deals on laptops and tablets that initially will be available to Amazon Prime members when the sale begins, followed by all customers.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 Will Offer Tablets With up to 70 Percent Discount

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, interested customers will be able to get their hands on laptops with up to 45 percent discount. On top of this, gaming laptops will also be available at discounted prices, with up to 45 percent off. Moreover, tablets from various brands, like Xiaomi, Samsung, and Apple, can be purchased with a discount of up to 70 percent.

According to the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 microsite, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE will be available for under Rs. 20,000, significantly lower than its list price of Rs. 44,999. Similarly, customers will be able to grab the Galaxy Tab S9 for under Rs. 40,000, which is over half its list price of Rs. 81,900. For those who are looking at buying a new iPad, the upcoming sale event will offer the M3-powered iPad at under Rs. 50,000, coming down from its list price of Rs. 59,900.

The company has also teased that an Asus laptop with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU will be listed for under Rs. 60,000 with bank offers during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. Customers can also purchase the HP 15 with the Intel i5 13th Gen processor for less than Rs. 50,000. Laptops from other brands, like Acer, Lenovo, and MSI, can also be purchased during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.

Another laptop, the Dell Inspiron with a 13th Gen Intel processor, is teased to be listed at a discounted rate. The Amazon website also shows that an Asus VivoBook series model will be available at under Rs. 80,000, during the upcoming Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. Additionally, a Lenovo IdeaPad model with an Intel 13th Gen processor will be priced under Rs. 60,000.

The e-commerce giant recently announced that the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will start on September 23 for all customers. However, like other Amazon sale events, Prime members will get 24-hour early access to the deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. The company will bring discounts of up to 10 percent on SBI debit and credit card transactions.

Interested buyers can read about the smartphone deals that have been teased for the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 here. The sale event will offer “Ultra Premium Smartphones” like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, OnePlus 13s, OnePlus 13, and iQOO 13 5G at discounted prices. Moreover, the company will also list iPhone 15, OnePlus 13R, iQOO Neo 10, Vivo V60, and Oppo Reno 14 with bank offers and exchange bonuses.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Amazon Sale, Amazon offers, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon, Samsung, Apple, iQOO, OnePlus
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
