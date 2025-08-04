Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Lenovo Legion R7000 (2025) Launched With Ryzen 7 H255 CPU, Nvidia RTX 5050 GPU: Price, Specifications

Lenovo Legion R7000 (2025) Launched With Ryzen 7 H255 CPU, Nvidia RTX 5050 GPU: Price, Specifications

Lenovo Legion R7000 (2025) is equipped with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 August 2025 14:03 IST
Lenovo Legion R7000 (2025) Launched With Ryzen 7 H255 CPU, Nvidia RTX 5050 GPU: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Legion R7000 (2025) features a 15.3-inch display

Highlights
  • Lenovo Legion R7000 (2025) features a 2.5K resolution display
  • Lenovo Legion R7000 (2025) packs a 60Whr battery
  • The company is yet to confirm the India launch of the laptop
Advertisement

Lenovo Legion R7000 (2025) has been unveiled as the latest gaming laptop in China with an octa-core AMD processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU. It sports a 2.5K resolution display with up to 180Hz refresh rate. The new Legion R7000 (2025) laptop is equipped with 16GB of DDR5 RAM and an 512GB of SSD storage. Lenovo's latest laptop runs on the Chinese variant of Windows 11 out of the box. It is also equipped with five USB ports, as well as an HDMI port.

Lenovo Legion R7000 (2025) Price, Availability

Lenovo Legion R7000 (2025) is priced at CNY 7,499 (roughly Rs. 91,482) in China. The gaming laptop is currently available via Lenovo's official online store and the Chinese e-commerce website JD.com. Additionally, Lenovo is offering its new laptop in a single colour option: Carbon Black (translated from Chinese).

Lenovo Legion R7000 (2025) Specifications, Features

Powered by an octa-core AMD Ryzen 7 H255 processor, the Lenovo Legion R7000 (2025) features an Nvidia RTX 5050 GPU with 8GB GSSR7 VRAM, running at peak power of 115W. Built on the Blackwell architecture, the GPU also supports DLSS 4 multi-frame generation and Dynamic Boost 2.0. Moreover, its processor, with eight cores and 16 threads, offers a maximum clock speed of 4.9GHz.

The Lenovo Legion R7000 (2025) sports a 15.3-inch display with 2.5K (2,560×1,600 pixels) resolution, up to 180Hz of refresh rate, up to 3ms response time, 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, 100 percent sRGB colour gamut with X-Rite colour management, and up to 400 nits peak brightness. The screen supports Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync with premium certification. The display is also TUV Rheinland certified for low blue light.

In terms of memory and storage, the gaming laptop comes with 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 512GB of PCIe 4.0 SSD. The RAM and SSD of the Lenovo Legion R7000 (2025) are upgradable. For connectivity, it features three USB Type-A ports, two USB Type-C ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an HDMI 4.1 port. One of the two USB Type-C ports supports DisplayPort 2.1 and power delivery of 140W, with up to 10Gbps data transfer speed.

The laptop gets a TrueStrike 2.0 backlit full-size keyboard with a numeric keypad, offering 1.6mm key travel. The Lenovo Legion R7000 (2025) packs a 60Wh battery that supports up to 140W charging via the USB Type-C port. Moreover, the company includes a 245W adapter in the box, claimed to reach 70 percent in 30 minutes of charge. Like other gaming laptops, it is heavy, weighing about 2kg.

Lenovo Legion R7000 (2025) Laptop

Lenovo Legion R7000 (2025) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.30-inch
Display resolution 2,560x1,600 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Ryzen 7 Octa Core
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11 Home
Hard disk No
SSD 512GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050
Weight 2.00 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Lenovo Legion R7000 2025, Lenovo Legion R7000 2025 launch, Lenovo Legion R7000 2025 price, Lenovo Legion R7000 2025 specifications, Lenovo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Apple Reportedly Developing a ChatGPT-Style Answer Engine
Infinix GT 30 5G+ India Launch Confirmed for August 8; Key Specifications Revealed
Lenovo Legion R7000 (2025) Launched With Ryzen 7 H255 CPU, Nvidia RTX 5050 GPU: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y400 5G Launched in India With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC: Check Price
  2. Here's Why WhatsApp Banned 98 Lakh Accounts in India in June
  3. Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Top Deals on Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 1 Lakh
  4. Infinix GT 30 5G+ to Launch in India on August 8 With These Features
  5. Top Bluetooth Speaker Deals During Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale
  6. Apple Might Be Building a ChatGPT-Style Answer Engine
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor Play 70 Plus With 7,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 Chip Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Lenovo Legion R7000 (2025) Launched With Ryzen 7 H255 CPU, Nvidia RTX 5050 GPU: Price, Specifications
  3. WhatsApp Banned 98 Lakh Accounts in June in India Citing Harmful Activity
  4. Infinix GT 30 5G+ India Launch Confirmed for August 8; Key Specifications Revealed
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE to Debut With Exynos 2400 SoC and 4,900mAh Battery: Report
  6. Apple Reportedly Developing a ChatGPT-Style Answer Engine
  7. Nintendo Hikes Price of Original Switch in the US, Switch 2 Price Remains Unchanged
  8. Vivo Y400 5G Launched in India With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery
  9. iPhone 17 Pro Tipped to Feature L-Shaped Steel-Enclosed Battery With Different Designs for China, US Markets
  10. China Launches PRSS-01 to Elevate Pakistan’s Space and Disaster Response
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »