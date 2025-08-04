Lenovo Legion R7000 (2025) has been unveiled as the latest gaming laptop in China with an octa-core AMD processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU. It sports a 2.5K resolution display with up to 180Hz refresh rate. The new Legion R7000 (2025) laptop is equipped with 16GB of DDR5 RAM and an 512GB of SSD storage. Lenovo's latest laptop runs on the Chinese variant of Windows 11 out of the box. It is also equipped with five USB ports, as well as an HDMI port.

Lenovo Legion R7000 (2025) Price, Availability

Lenovo Legion R7000 (2025) is priced at CNY 7,499 (roughly Rs. 91,482) in China. The gaming laptop is currently available via Lenovo's official online store and the Chinese e-commerce website JD.com. Additionally, Lenovo is offering its new laptop in a single colour option: Carbon Black (translated from Chinese).

Lenovo Legion R7000 (2025) Specifications, Features

Powered by an octa-core AMD Ryzen 7 H255 processor, the Lenovo Legion R7000 (2025) features an Nvidia RTX 5050 GPU with 8GB GSSR7 VRAM, running at peak power of 115W. Built on the Blackwell architecture, the GPU also supports DLSS 4 multi-frame generation and Dynamic Boost 2.0. Moreover, its processor, with eight cores and 16 threads, offers a maximum clock speed of 4.9GHz.

The Lenovo Legion R7000 (2025) sports a 15.3-inch display with 2.5K (2,560×1,600 pixels) resolution, up to 180Hz of refresh rate, up to 3ms response time, 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, 100 percent sRGB colour gamut with X-Rite colour management, and up to 400 nits peak brightness. The screen supports Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync with premium certification. The display is also TUV Rheinland certified for low blue light.

In terms of memory and storage, the gaming laptop comes with 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 512GB of PCIe 4.0 SSD. The RAM and SSD of the Lenovo Legion R7000 (2025) are upgradable. For connectivity, it features three USB Type-A ports, two USB Type-C ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an HDMI 4.1 port. One of the two USB Type-C ports supports DisplayPort 2.1 and power delivery of 140W, with up to 10Gbps data transfer speed.

The laptop gets a TrueStrike 2.0 backlit full-size keyboard with a numeric keypad, offering 1.6mm key travel. The Lenovo Legion R7000 (2025) packs a 60Wh battery that supports up to 140W charging via the USB Type-C port. Moreover, the company includes a 245W adapter in the box, claimed to reach 70 percent in 30 minutes of charge. Like other gaming laptops, it is heavy, weighing about 2kg.