Infinix GT 30 5G+ will be launched in India soon. Last week, Gadgets 360 exclusively reported about the handset's impending arrival, and the launch date has been now made official by the company. It is expected to join the Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G, which was introduced by the Transsion Holdings subsidiary last month. Alongside, key specifications of the Infinix GT 30 5G+ have also been teased via a microsite on Flipkart. It is confirmed to arrive with a 144Hz AMOLED screen, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, and 90fps support in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).

A microsite on Flipkart reveals that the Infinix GT 30 5G+ will be launched in India on August 8 at 12pm IST. The handset is expected to be available for purchase via Flipkart and possibly, offline retail stores. It will be offered in three colour options — Blade White, Cyber Blue, and Pulse Green.

Infinix GT 30 5G+ colour options

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Infinix GT 30 5G+ Specifications (Confirmed)

The Infinix GT 30 5G+ is teased to sport a 1.5K 10-bit AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It will have a Cyber Mecha 2.0 design, with Mecha lights at the back that can be customised with patterns such as Breathe, Meteor, and Rhythm.

The handset is also said to get customisable shoulder triggers. Users can set them to use as in-game controls, camera control, for quick app launch, and for video playback, as per the company.

The Infinix GT 30 5G+ will be powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, accompanied by up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM (including virtual expansion) and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The company claims it can deliver an AnTuTu benchmark score of more than 7,79,000 and achieve a 25 percent better energy efficiency than its preceding model.

The upcoming handset is also officially certified by Krafton to deliver up to 90fps in BGMI. Its gaming capabilities will be enhanced by XBoost AI, as per Infinix. It is said to offer three performance modes, an e-sports mode, AI Magic Voice Changer, and ZoneTouch Master. Further, the Infinix GT 30 5G+ will support the company's Infinix AI suite, which includes features like AI Call Assistant, AI Writing Assistant, Folax voice assistant, and Google's Circle to Search.

Infinix will reveal more details about the GT 30 5G+ on August 5.

