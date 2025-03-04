Technology News
English Edition

Apple Confirms New MacBook Air Coming This Week; to Likely Feature an M4 Chip

Apple could bring the new nano-texture finish, which it offers with the MacBook Pro (M4, 2024), to its entry-level laptop too.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 March 2025 10:32 IST
Apple Confirms New MacBook Air Coming This Week; to Likely Feature an M4 Chip

Photo Credit: Apple

MacBook Air M4 is the purported successor to last year's MacBook Air M3 (pictured)

Highlights
  • MacBook Air M4 may come in 13-inch and 15-inch display size options
  • The laptop is expected to be refreshed with a chip from Apple's M4 family
  • It could feature Thunderbolt 4 ports instead of Thunderbolt 3
Advertisement

Apple is gearing up to launch a new MacBook Air M4 this week after months of anticipation, the company confirmed via social media on Monday. The new generation laptop is expected to arrive with 13-inch and 15-inch models on offer, as the successor to the MacBook Air M3 which only debuted in March 2024. As per the speculation, the Cupertino-based technology company's entry-level laptop may come with support for Apple Intelligence — its suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features.

MacBook Air M4 Launch Confirmed

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Apple CEO Tim Cook shared a teaser video with the text, “There's something in the AIR”. This hints towards the anticipated launch of the new MacBook Air powered by an M4 chipset. The company is expected to retain the same design as the current generation model and only refresh it with the new processor.

It is speculated to debut in two display size options — 13-inch and 15-inch — which have reportedly been codenamed J713 and J715. MacBook Air M4 is expected to feature the same Liquid Retina display although there might be a chance that Apple brings its new nano-texture coating, which it offers with the MacBook Pro (M4, 2024), to its entry-level laptop too. Further, the company could upgrade the existing Thunderbolt 3 ports on the current generation MacBook Air to Thunderbolt 4 on the upcoming M4 model.

It is also expected to feature support for Apple Intelligence. It hints towards Apple offering a minimum of 8GB of RAM, which is the iPhone maker's requirement for running the AI suite.

The rumoured chip upgrade was first reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in October 2024 and the same journalist last week revealed its launch timeline. This launch is expected to be followed by the debut of an M4-powered Mac Studio which is reportedly codenamed J575. It may be launched between March and June.

Meanwhile, there is no word on Apple's plans for refreshing its Mac Pro with a chip from the M4 family. However, the company may reveal more information once the MacBook Air M4 debuts.

Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: MacBook Air M4, MacBook Air, Apple MacBook Air, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Steam Reaches 40 Million Concurrent Players for the First Time After Monster Hunter Wilds Launch

Related Stories

Apple Confirms New MacBook Air Coming This Week; to Likely Feature an M4 Chip
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC Launched in India
  2. Nothing Phone 3a Pro First Impressions
  3. Apple to Launch New MacBook Air This Week; Could Be Equipped With M4 Chip
  4. Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC Launched in India
  5. Realme 14 Pro+ 5G 512GB Storage Variant Now Available in India: See Price
  6. Apple Brings Visual Intelligence to iPhone 15 Pro Models With New Update
  7. Khakee: The Bengal Chapter Release Date Confirmed
  8. Alleged iQOO 15 Pro Display Details Surface Online
  9. Lenovo ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition Launched in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 10 Series Said to Arrive With New 'Pixel Sense' Contextual Assistant
  2. US SEC’s Crypto Task Force to Host Roundtables to Discuss Crypto Regulation
  3. NASA’s New Missions Will Map the Sun and the Cosmos
  4. Realme 14 Pro+ 5G Now Available With 512GB Storage in India: Price, Availability
  5. Gemini for iOS Updated With Six New Lockscreen Widgets, Control Centre Access
  6. Vivo Y300i Design, Key Features Surface Online via China's Telecom Website
  7. PwC India Launches Startup Challenge for Emerging Web3 and AI Projects: All Details
  8. Oppo Announces Gemini Integration Across First-Party Apps, Unveils New AI Features at MWC 2025
  9. SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches Athena Lander, NASA's Lunar Trailblazer to Moon
  10. Xiaomi Holi Sale Brings Discounts on Redmi Note 14 5G, Note 13 Series and Other Phones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »