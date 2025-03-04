Apple is gearing up to launch a new MacBook Air M4 this week after months of anticipation, the company confirmed via social media on Monday. The new generation laptop is expected to arrive with 13-inch and 15-inch models on offer, as the successor to the MacBook Air M3 which only debuted in March 2024. As per the speculation, the Cupertino-based technology company's entry-level laptop may come with support for Apple Intelligence — its suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features.

MacBook Air M4 Launch Confirmed

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Apple CEO Tim Cook shared a teaser video with the text, “There's something in the AIR”. This hints towards the anticipated launch of the new MacBook Air powered by an M4 chipset. The company is expected to retain the same design as the current generation model and only refresh it with the new processor.

It is speculated to debut in two display size options — 13-inch and 15-inch — which have reportedly been codenamed J713 and J715. MacBook Air M4 is expected to feature the same Liquid Retina display although there might be a chance that Apple brings its new nano-texture coating, which it offers with the MacBook Pro (M4, 2024), to its entry-level laptop too. Further, the company could upgrade the existing Thunderbolt 3 ports on the current generation MacBook Air to Thunderbolt 4 on the upcoming M4 model.

It is also expected to feature support for Apple Intelligence. It hints towards Apple offering a minimum of 8GB of RAM, which is the iPhone maker's requirement for running the AI suite.

The rumoured chip upgrade was first reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in October 2024 and the same journalist last week revealed its launch timeline. This launch is expected to be followed by the debut of an M4-powered Mac Studio which is reportedly codenamed J575. It may be launched between March and June.

Meanwhile, there is no word on Apple's plans for refreshing its Mac Pro with a chip from the M4 family. However, the company may reveal more information once the MacBook Air M4 debuts.