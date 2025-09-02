Microsoft is reportedly testing a new feature that makes it easier to copy text across platform. This functionality allows users to access clipboard content from their Windows 11 PC directly on their Android smartphone. Similar to Apple's Universal Clipboard feature, it allows users to copy text on a PC and paste them on another device. This functionality is available on the latest Windows Dev build, according to a report. Users will need to be logged into the same Microsoft account on both their Windows PC and Android phone to use the clipboard sync feature.

Spotted by Windows Latest, Microsoft is currently testing a clipboard sync feature that lets users access their Windows 11 clipboard on their Android device. The publication reportedly spotted the “Access PC's clipboard” toggle in a preview build last month, but it vanished before most users could try it, suggesting that it was part of an internal test at the time. Now, the toggle is said to have resurfaced in a recent developer build.

To use the feature, users need to sign in with the same Microsoft account on both their PC and Android smartphone. Once the phone is set up with the Link to Windows app and linked to the PC, the feature will reportedly appear automatically in recent Windows preview builds. After the latest Windows Dev build is installed, users can enable a new Access PC's clipboard feature in the mobile devices section.

Once enabled, any text users copy on the Windows PC will reportedly automatically sync and appear in the keyboard suggestions on the paired Android smartphone. This functionality will reportedly work across multiple keyboards, including Gboard, Samsung Keyboard, and others. Some users haven't received the feature yet, even on the latest build.

Microsoft is expected to roll out the new clipboard sync feature in a future stable Windows update. Apple already offers a similar Universal Clipboard feature, that was first introduced in 2016, that lets users copy content from one of their Apple devices and paste it on another.