Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Microsoft Testing Native Clipboard Sync Feature to Share Text Between Windows PCs, Android Devices

Microsoft Testing Native Clipboard Sync Feature to Share Text Between Windows PCs, Android Devices

The clipboard sync feature is said to be available in the Windows Dev build.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 September 2025 20:00 IST
Microsoft Testing Native Clipboard Sync Feature to Share Text Between Windows PCs, Android Devices

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft reportedly began previewing the new clipboard sync feature in August

Highlights
  • Microsoft is currently testing a clipboard sync feature
  • Microsoft is expected to roll it out in a future stable Windows update
  • Clipboard sync feature works similar to Apple’s Universal Clipboard
Advertisement

Microsoft is reportedly testing a new feature that makes it easier to copy text across platform. This functionality allows users to access clipboard content from their Windows 11 PC directly on their Android smartphone. Similar to Apple's Universal Clipboard feature, it allows users to copy text on a PC and paste them on another device. This functionality is available on the latest Windows Dev build, according to a report. Users will need to be logged into the same Microsoft account on both their Windows PC and Android phone to use the clipboard sync feature.

Microsoft Testing Shared Clipboard Between Windows 11 and Android 

Spotted by Windows Latest, Microsoft is currently testing a clipboard sync feature that lets users access their Windows 11 clipboard on their Android device. The publication reportedly spotted the “Access PC's clipboard” toggle in a preview build last month, but it vanished before most users could try it, suggesting that it was part of an internal test at the time. Now, the toggle is said to have resurfaced in a recent developer build.

To use the feature, users need to sign in with the same Microsoft account on both their PC and Android smartphone. Once the phone is set up with the Link to Windows app and linked to the PC, the feature will reportedly appear automatically in recent Windows preview builds. After the latest Windows Dev build is installed, users can enable a new Access PC's clipboard feature in the mobile devices section.

Once enabled, any text users copy on the Windows PC will reportedly automatically sync and appear in the keyboard suggestions on the paired Android smartphone. This functionality will reportedly work across multiple keyboards, including Gboard, Samsung Keyboard, and others. Some users haven't received the feature yet, even on the latest build.

Microsoft is expected to roll out the new clipboard sync feature in a future stable Windows update. Apple already offers a similar Universal Clipboard feature, that was first introduced in 2016, that lets users copy content from one of their Apple devices and paste it on another. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Microsoft, Microsoft Features, Windows Dev build, Windows 11, Link to Windows app, clipboard sync feature, clipboard sync
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Redmi 15 5G, Redmi 14 Pro 5G Series Prices Dropped During Diwali With Xiaomi Sale
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless 80th Anniversary Edition Launched in India With Up to 60 Hour Battery Life

Related Stories

Microsoft Testing Native Clipboard Sync Feature to Share Text Between Windows PCs, Android Devices
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Deals on Smartphones, Laptops Teased
  2. Realme 15T 5G India Launch Today: All You Need to Know
  3. Realme 15T With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Debuts in India: See Price
  4. Realme Watch 5 Design, Key Features Leaked Ahead of Debut
  5. Vivo X300 Series to Use Samsung's New 200-Megapixel Sensor for Portraits
  6. A Hidden Mantle "Sandwich" May Be What Really Holds Up the Himalayas
  7. Washable Fiber Computer Could Transform the Future of Smart Clothing, Study Finds
#Latest Stories
  1. BCCI Says Crypto, Real Money Gaming Platforms Can’t Bid for Team India’s Title Sponsorship
  2. Scientists Discover Hidden Mantle Layer Beneath the Himalayas Challenging Century-Old Theory
  3. Astronomers Propose Rectangular Telescope to Hunt Earth-Like Planets
  4. Microsoft Testing Native Clipboard Sync Feature to Share Text Between Windows PCs, Android Devices
  5. Su From So OTT Release: When and Where to Watch This Kannada-Language Horror-Comedy Online
  6. Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless 80th Anniversary Edition Launched in India With Up to 60 Hour Battery Life
  7. Call of Duty Film Adaption Said to Be a 'Priority' at Paramount, Negotiations on to Acquire Rights
  8. Cannibal Solar Storm May Trigger Auroras as Powerful Geomagnetic Storm to Hit Earth Soon
  9. Apple's iPhone 8 Plus Listed as Vintage Product Ahead of iPhone 17 Launch, 11-Inch MacBook Air Now Obsolete
  10. Hidden Reason Behind Portugal’s Deadly Earthquakes Finally Explained
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »