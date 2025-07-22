Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI Launched in India Alongside 16S AI Laptop: Price, Specifications

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI Launched in India Alongside 16S AI Laptop: Price, Specifications

Nvidia's Blackwell architecture powers full ray tracing with neural rendering on the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI and 16S AI models.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 July 2025 13:36 IST
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI Launched in India Alongside 16S AI Laptop: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Acer

The laptops come with a four-zone RGB keyboard and illuminated Predator logo

Highlights
  • Both laptops up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processors and RTX 5070 Ti GPUs
  • Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI comes with a a 240Hz IPS screen
  • They are offered with up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage
Advertisement

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI and Predator Helios Neo 16S AI were launched in India on Tuesday. The laptops offer artificial intelligence (AI) features and pack the latest hardware. Both models are powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPUs. For gaming purposes, the Acer Predator Helio Neo 16 AI and 16S AI laptops support Nvidia DLSS 4, fourth-generation ray tracing, and Reflex 2 technologies.

Notably, the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI was launched in global markets in February.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI and 16S AI Price in India, Availability

The price of Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI in India begins at Rs. 2,29.999. Meanwhile, the Predator Helios Neo 16S AI starts at Rs. 1,54,999. Both laptops will be available for purchase through Acer Exclusive Stores, Acer E-store, Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI and 16S AI Features, Specifications

The Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI sports a 16-inch WQXGA IPS display with a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 500 nits brightness, and 100 percent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. Meanwhile, the Predator Helios 16S AI comes with a WQXGA OLED screen with a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is advertised as a more compact gaming solution compared to the former, with a sleek profile of 18.9mm.

Both laptops are powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor under the hood, paired with up to 64 GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe Gen4 SSD storage. For running graphic-intensive applications, Acer has equipped them with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU which is claimed to deliver 992 tera operations per second (TOPS) of AI performance.

The Acer laptops come equipped with support for Nvidia DLSS 4 which brings Multi-Frame Generation, enhanced Ray Reconstruction, and Super Resolution. The Nvidia Blackwell architecture also powers full ray tracing with neural rendering.

Thermal management is handled by an advanced cooling system which comprises a fifth-generation AeroBlade 3D fan, liquid metal thermal grease, and vector heat pipes. The Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI and 16S AI can be personalised with a four-zone RGB keyboard and customisable RGB cover logo.

Both of them can be controlled through the PredatorSense custom utility app. It also provides access to system health, overclocking tools, and AI features via a dedicated Copilot key.

Connectivity options on the new Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI and 16S AI gaming laptops include Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 6E, Ethernet, and USB Type-C.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI Laptop

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 16.00-inch
Processor Intel Core Ultra 9
RAM 64GB
OS Windows 11 Home
Hard disk No
SSD 2TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI Laptop

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 16.00-inch
Processor Intel Core Ultra 9
RAM 64GB
OS Windows 11 Home
Hard disk No
SSD 2TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI, Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI Price in India, Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI Specifications, Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI, Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI Price in India, Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI Specifications, Acer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Is Getting a Third-Person Mode, New Game+ in a Free Update Later This Year
Perplexity’s Comet and The Browser Company’s Dia Browser Unveil New Feature to Automate Repetitive Tasks
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI Launched in India Alongside 16S AI Laptop: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  2. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  3. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  4. Vi Non-Stop Hero Prepaid Plans Now Available in These Circles
  5. OnePlus Buds 4 Review: The New Standard for Value ANC Earbuds
  6. Primebook 2 Neo India Launch Date Announced; Price, Specifications Teased
  7. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  8. Elden Ring Nightreign is Getting a Two-Player Mode This Week
  9. Vivo V60 to Launch in India Soon; Reportedly Spotted on TRDA Site
#Latest Stories
  1. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  2. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  3. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
  4. iPhone 16e Price in India Discounted on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Others: Check Offer
  5. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Design Teased Ahead of Launch; Pre-Reservations Begin
  6. OnePlus Open Gets New OxygenOS 15 Update in India With New Features and Latest Security Patch
  7. Vivo Y31 5G Budget Smartphone Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  8. Tencent’s Hunyuan Team Releases Open-Source Hunyuan3D World Model 1.0, Can Generate Explorable 3D Worlds
  9. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Non-Stop Hero Recharge Plans Now Available in Mumbai, Maharashtra & Goa Circles: Benefits
  10. Vivo Y400 Launch Date Teased; to Feature 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »