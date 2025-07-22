Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI and Predator Helios Neo 16S AI were launched in India on Tuesday. The laptops offer artificial intelligence (AI) features and pack the latest hardware. Both models are powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPUs. For gaming purposes, the Acer Predator Helio Neo 16 AI and 16S AI laptops support Nvidia DLSS 4, fourth-generation ray tracing, and Reflex 2 technologies.

Notably, the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI was launched in global markets in February.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI and 16S AI Price in India, Availability

The price of Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI in India begins at Rs. 2,29.999. Meanwhile, the Predator Helios Neo 16S AI starts at Rs. 1,54,999. Both laptops will be available for purchase through Acer Exclusive Stores, Acer E-store, Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI and 16S AI Features, Specifications

The Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI sports a 16-inch WQXGA IPS display with a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 500 nits brightness, and 100 percent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. Meanwhile, the Predator Helios 16S AI comes with a WQXGA OLED screen with a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is advertised as a more compact gaming solution compared to the former, with a sleek profile of 18.9mm.

Both laptops are powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor under the hood, paired with up to 64 GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe Gen4 SSD storage. For running graphic-intensive applications, Acer has equipped them with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU which is claimed to deliver 992 tera operations per second (TOPS) of AI performance.

The Acer laptops come equipped with support for Nvidia DLSS 4 which brings Multi-Frame Generation, enhanced Ray Reconstruction, and Super Resolution. The Nvidia Blackwell architecture also powers full ray tracing with neural rendering.

Thermal management is handled by an advanced cooling system which comprises a fifth-generation AeroBlade 3D fan, liquid metal thermal grease, and vector heat pipes. The Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI and 16S AI can be personalised with a four-zone RGB keyboard and customisable RGB cover logo.

Both of them can be controlled through the PredatorSense custom utility app. It also provides access to system health, overclocking tools, and AI features via a dedicated Copilot key.

Connectivity options on the new Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI and 16S AI gaming laptops include Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 6E, Ethernet, and USB Type-C.