Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Asus Vivobook 14 Launched in India With Snapdragon X Processor, 14 Inch LCD Screen: Price, Specifications

Asus Vivobook 14 Launched in India With Snapdragon X Processor, 14-Inch LCD Screen: Price, Specifications

Asus Vivobook 14 has launched in India with a Snapdragon X processor and 16GB of RAM. The laptop will go on sale in the country via Flipkart.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 July 2025 19:50 IST
Asus Vivobook 14 Launched in India With Snapdragon X Processor, 14-Inch LCD Screen: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus Vivobook 14 (X1407QA) features a dedicated Copilot key

Highlights
  • Asus Vivobook 14 (X1407QA) is available via Flipkart
  • Asus Vivobook 14 (X1407QA) comes with a 180-degree hinge
  • The laptop sports a 14-inch display
Advertisement

Asus Vivobook 14 (X1407QA) was launched in India on Monday with a Snapdragon X processor and a Hexagon neural processing unit (NPU) with 45 TOPS performance for artificial intelligence (AI) tasks. Additionally, the new Asus Vivobook sports a 14-inch display with full-HD+ (1,920×1,200 pixels) resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 60Hz of refresh rate. The laptop comes with Windows 11 Home with Copilot support out-of-the-box.

Asus Vivobook 14 (X1407QA) price, availability

Asus Vivobook 14 (X1407QA) price in India is set at Rs. 65,990. Customers can purchase the new Asus laptop via e-commerce platforms like Flipkart, and the Asus eShop starting July 22. Although the company has not revealed the colour options, the images suggest that the laptop will be offered in a single dark grey colour option.

Asus Vivobook 14 (X1407QA) Specifications

Asus Vivobook 14 (X1407QA) sports a 14-inch IPS display with full-HD+ (1,920×1,200 pixels) resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, and 45 percent NTSC colour gamut, and up to 300 nits peak brightness. The company said that the display comes with TÜV Rheinland certification for low blue light emission.

Moreover, the laptop can lay flat on a surface, as it is equipped with a 180-degree hinge. It is powered by an octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon X (X1-26-100) processor with a peak clock speed of up to 2.97 GHz. It also gets a Qualcomm Adreno integrated GPU. For accelerating AI tasks, the laptop gets the Hexagon NPU, delivering up to 45 TOPS.

The new Asus Vivobook 14 gets a 16GB LPDDR5x RAM, coupled with up to 512 GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD storage. For video calls and conferences, the laptop features a full-HD IR camera with privacy shutter and Windows Hello support.

It gets Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. For safety and security, it also gets a Microsoft Pluton chip, which is a crypto-processor integrated into the CPU. The laptop also gets Asus' ErgoSense keyboard with a dedicated Copilot key, noise reduction technology. For controlling the cursor, it has an ErgoSense touchpad, and Smart Gesture feature.

Asus' new Vivobook 14 (X1407QA) laptop has four USB ports in total, including two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, delivering up to 5Gbps of data speed, and two USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C ports with support power delivery and display, offering up to 40Gbps of data speed. There is also an HDMI 2.1 TMDS port, along with a 3.5mm combo audio jack.

The laptop comes with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. A 50Wh battery, with 65W fast charging support, has been packed inside the laptop, which is claimed to offer up to 29 hours of power backup. Its dimensions are 315.1×223.4×17.9mm, and it weighs about 1.49 kilograms.

Asus Vivobook 14 (2025, Snapdragon X) Laptop

Asus Vivobook 14 (2025, Snapdragon X) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1200 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Snapdragon
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11 Home
Hard disk No
SSD 512GB
Graphics Qualcomm Adreno GPU
Weight 1.49 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Asus, Asus Vivobook 14 X1407QA, Asus Vivobook 14 X1407QA specifications, Asus Vivobook 14 X1407QA price in India, Asus Vivobook 14 X1407QA India launch
FromSoftware Has an Unannounced Game in 'Advanced Stages' of Development That Could Launch in 2026: Report
Perplexity CEO Reportedly Claims That Its Comet Browser Can Make Recruiters Go Extinct

Related Stories

Asus Vivobook 14 Launched in India With Snapdragon X Processor, 14-Inch LCD Screen: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  3. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  4. Vi Non-Stop Hero Prepaid Plans Now Available in These Circles
  5. Primebook 2 Neo India Launch Date Announced; Price, Specifications Teased
  6. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  7. Acerpure Advance G Series TVs Launched in India With These Features
  8. Vivo Y400 Key Specifications Confirmed; to Launch on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  2. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  3. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
  4. iPhone 16e Price in India Discounted on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Others: Check Offer
  5. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Design Teased Ahead of Launch; Pre-Reservations Begin
  6. OnePlus Open Gets New OxygenOS 15 Update in India With New Features and Latest Security Patch
  7. Vivo Y31 5G Budget Smartphone Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  8. Tencent’s Hunyuan Team Releases Open-Source Hunyuan3D World Model 1.0, Can Generate Explorable 3D Worlds
  9. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Non-Stop Hero Recharge Plans Now Available in Mumbai, Maharashtra & Goa Circles: Benefits
  10. Vivo Y400 Launch Date Teased; to Feature 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »