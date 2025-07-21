Asus Vivobook 14 (X1407QA) was launched in India on Monday with a Snapdragon X processor and a Hexagon neural processing unit (NPU) with 45 TOPS performance for artificial intelligence (AI) tasks. Additionally, the new Asus Vivobook sports a 14-inch display with full-HD+ (1,920×1,200 pixels) resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 60Hz of refresh rate. The laptop comes with Windows 11 Home with Copilot support out-of-the-box.

Asus Vivobook 14 (X1407QA) price, availability

Asus Vivobook 14 (X1407QA) price in India is set at Rs. 65,990. Customers can purchase the new Asus laptop via e-commerce platforms like Flipkart, and the Asus eShop starting July 22. Although the company has not revealed the colour options, the images suggest that the laptop will be offered in a single dark grey colour option.

Asus Vivobook 14 (X1407QA) Specifications

Asus Vivobook 14 (X1407QA) sports a 14-inch IPS display with full-HD+ (1,920×1,200 pixels) resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, and 45 percent NTSC colour gamut, and up to 300 nits peak brightness. The company said that the display comes with TÜV Rheinland certification for low blue light emission.

Moreover, the laptop can lay flat on a surface, as it is equipped with a 180-degree hinge. It is powered by an octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon X (X1-26-100) processor with a peak clock speed of up to 2.97 GHz. It also gets a Qualcomm Adreno integrated GPU. For accelerating AI tasks, the laptop gets the Hexagon NPU, delivering up to 45 TOPS.

The new Asus Vivobook 14 gets a 16GB LPDDR5x RAM, coupled with up to 512 GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD storage. For video calls and conferences, the laptop features a full-HD IR camera with privacy shutter and Windows Hello support.

It gets Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. For safety and security, it also gets a Microsoft Pluton chip, which is a crypto-processor integrated into the CPU. The laptop also gets Asus' ErgoSense keyboard with a dedicated Copilot key, noise reduction technology. For controlling the cursor, it has an ErgoSense touchpad, and Smart Gesture feature.

Asus' new Vivobook 14 (X1407QA) laptop has four USB ports in total, including two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, delivering up to 5Gbps of data speed, and two USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C ports with support power delivery and display, offering up to 40Gbps of data speed. There is also an HDMI 2.1 TMDS port, along with a 3.5mm combo audio jack.

The laptop comes with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. A 50Wh battery, with 65W fast charging support, has been packed inside the laptop, which is claimed to offer up to 29 hours of power backup. Its dimensions are 315.1×223.4×17.9mm, and it weighs about 1.49 kilograms.