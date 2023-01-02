Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Leaked Renders Show Design, Triple Rear Camera Setup; Hint at Four Colour Variants

The handset is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel primary lens, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 January 2023 12:37 IST
The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is expected to succeed the Galaxy A53 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is tipped to succeed the Galaxy A53
  • The handset is expected to run on an Exynos 1380 SoC
  • The Galaxy A54 5G could feature a triple rear camera setup

Samsung is rumoured to be working on the next smartphones in the popular Galaxy A series to succeed the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and the Galaxy A53 5G. Recent leaks have already hinted at the design features and specifications for the upcoming handsets. Newly leaked renders of the Galaxy A54 5G show off the handset's design and expected colour variants. Alleged renders of the purported Galaxy A54 5G hint at least four different colourways. The leak also tips the upcoming Samsung phone to be equipped with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Images of the purported Samsung Galaxy A54 5G were leaked by Android Headlines. The handset is tipped to be available in black, purple, white and green/yellow colour variants. The leak includes renders of the upcoming smartphone, which show a triple rear camera setup, LED flash, and a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

The leak also mentions that Samsung's upcoming A series handset will sport a 6.4-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. These details correspond with previous leaks about the phone's specifications. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G's triple rear camera module is said to include a 50-megapixel primary lens and a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor.

Recently, purported renders of phone cases for the Galaxy A54 5G surfaced online, showing the phone with a flat body design. The handset also reportedly popped up on Geekbench along with the Galaxy A34. According to the listing, the Galaxy A54 5G could be powered by an Exynos 1380 chipset.

The handset was also reportedly spotted on the Bluetooth SIG database, however, no specifications were listed for the phone.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is expected to succeed the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, but the South Korean manufacturer has not yet announced an official launch date. Samsung is, however, getting ready to hold the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1, where the tech giant is expected to unveil a host of new devices, including the flagship Galaxy S23 series.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A54 5G Design, Galaxy A54 5G Specifications
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
