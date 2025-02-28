Technology News
Redmi Book Pro 16, Redmi Book Pro 14 (2025) With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 255H Processor Launched

Redmi Book Pro 16 has a 99Wh battery.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 February 2025 12:48 IST
Redmi Book Pro 16, Redmi Book Pro 14 (2025) With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 255H Processor Launched

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Book Pro 14 (2025) 14-inch 2.8K(1,800x2,880 pixels) display

Highlights
  • Redmi has equipped a Hurricane cooling system on the new devices
  • They run on Windows 11 (Chinese version)
  • Redmi Book Pro 14 (2025) carries an 80Wh battery
Redmi Book Pro 16 (2025) and Redmi Book Pro 14 (2025) laptops have been launched in China. The new laptops with Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors and Intel Arc graphics were unveiled alongside the Xiaomi 15 Ultra smartphone. The Redmi Book Pro 16 comes with a 3.1K resolution screen, while the Redmi Book Pro 14 boasts a 2.8K display. Both models include Xiaomi AIPC engine for enhanced AI features. The Redmi Book Pro 16 carries a 99Wh battery.

Redmi Book Pro 16 (2025), Redmi Book Pro 14 (2025) Price

The new Redmi Book Pro 16 is priced at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 77,000) for the Intel Ultra 5 225H processor option and CNY 7,499 (roughly Rs. 89,000) for the Intel Ultra 7 255H CPU variant. It is available in a Star Grey colour option.

Meanwhile, the price of the new Redmi Book Pro 14 starts at CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 68,000) for the variant with an Intel Ultra 5 225H CPU and 16GB RAM. The variant with the same CPU and 32GB RAM is priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 72,000), while the model with the Intel Core Ultra 7 255H processor is priced at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 83,000). It is offered in a Clear Sky Blue shade.

Both models are currently up for purchase in China. 

Redmi Book Pro 16 (2025) Specifications 

The Redmi Book Pro 16 runs on Windows 11 (Chinese version) and features a 16-inch 3.1K (1,920x3,072 pixels) display with up to 165Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision support, 500nits peak brightness and 16:10 aspect ratio. It comes in Intel Core Ultra 7 255H and Intel Core Ultra 5 225H CPU options with Intel Arc graphics. The laptop packs 32GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. The Intel Ultra processors deliver up to  96 NPU TOPS (trillion operations per second) support multiple AI-focused tools.

redmi book pro 16 Redmi Book Pro 16 (2025)

Redmi Book Pro 16 (2025)
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

 

For thermal management, Redmi has equipped a Hurricane cooling system on the latest model comprising 12V dual fans with 6,400 revolutions per minute. It is claimed to support up to 80W CPU performance. The Redmi Book Pro 16 boasts a 1080p webcam and has a power button with a fingerprint sensor. It includes a full-size keyboard and dual 2W speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The laptop has Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity options. It gets a Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-C port, HDMI 2.1, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It includes Xiaomi AIPC engine. 

The Redmi Book Pro 16 has a 99Wh battery and a 140W GaN USB Type-C adapter. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 30 hours of usage on a single charge. It measures 354.98x247.95x15.9mm and weighs 1.88 kilograms. 

Redmi Book Pro 14 (2025) Specifications 

The Redmi Book Pro 14 (2025) also runs on Windows 11. It gets a 14-inch 2.8K(1,800x2,880 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display has 500nits peak brightness and 16:10 aspect ratio. Like the Redmi Book Pro 16, the Redmi Book Pro 14 is offered in different configurations. It can be configured with either the Intel Core Ultra 7 255H or Intel Core Ultra 5 225H processor with up to 32GB LPDDR5X of RAM and 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. 

Connectivity options and ports are similar to the Redmi Book Pro 16. The Redmi Book Pro 14 also gets a 1080p front camera, a power button with a fingerprint scanner, and a full-size keyboard. It also comprises the Hurricane cooling system with 6600rpm, dual 12V fans and two heat pipes and supports up to 70W performance. The laptop packs an 80Wh battery and ships with a 100W GaN adapter. The battery is advertised to deliver up to 31 hours of usage on a single charge. The laptop measures 312.04x220x15.9mm and weighs 1.45 kilograms. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Redmi Book Pro 16, Redmi Book Pro 14
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Redmi Book Pro 16, Redmi Book Pro 14 (2025) With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 255H Processor Launched
