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Samsung Opens One UI 8.5 Beta to More Galaxy Devices, Including Galaxy S24 and Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung confirmed that the beta programme will extend to more Galaxy devices in April.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 March 2026 13:18 IST
Samsung Opens One UI 8.5 Beta to More Galaxy Devices, Including Galaxy S24 and Galaxy Z Fold 6

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S26 series launched with One UI 8.5

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Highlights
  • Samsung is continuing with the One UI 8.5 beta programme
  • One UI 8.5 beta is rolling out on several older flagships now
  • Users can register for the programme via the Samsung Members app
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Samsung launched the Galaxy S26 series last month with Android 16-based One UI 8.5 interface on top. Now, the South Korean tech brand is gearing up to roll out the update to its older flagship devices. Ahead of the public release, Samsung has expanded the One UI 8.5 beta programme to additional Galaxy devices. The rollout allows a wider group of users to access the latest One UI version and provide feedback before the stable rollout in the coming months.

Samsung's One UI 8.5 Beta Offers Design Tweaks, New AI Features

In a newsroom post on Thursday, Samsung announced that its One UI 8.5 beta is rolling out on several older phones. The One UI 8.5 beta programme is now available to more devices, including Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6 in select markets, including the UK, India, Korea and the US. The Fan Edition smartphones — Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy S24 FE and Galaxy Tab S11 tablet in these regions are also getting the update. 

The company also confirmed that the beta programme will extend to more Galaxy devices in April. To participate in the One UI 8.5 Beta programme, users need to enrol through the Samsung Members app. Eligible users can head to Settings > Software update > Download and install to check for the latest update. It is recommended to back up personal data before proceeding with the installation process.

Samsung rolled out the One UI 8.5 Beta programme for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 a couple of weeks ago. The company has also made available the One UI 8.5 beta 8 recently to last year's Galaxy S25 series in select markets, including South Korea, India, Germany, and the UK.

The recently launched Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra run on Android 16 with Samsung's One UI 8.5 on top. The software includes improved AI features like upgraded Photo Assist and Now Nudge. It offers a refreshed design and advanced security and privacy solutions. It includes an upgraded on-device assistant, Bixby. 

Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Capable processor
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Recycled design
  • AI features free till 2025
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Overall refinements
  • Offers a bunch of useful AI features
  • Excellent displays (main and cover)
  • IP48 protection
  • 7 years of Android software updates
  • Bad
  • Very expensive
  • Cameras could have been better
  • Still stuck at 25W charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Cover Display 6.30-inch
Cover Resolution 968x2376 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1856x2160 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Base 12GB RAM
  • Improved primary camera
  • Useful AI features
  • 7 years of software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Cover screen still has limited controls
  • Average battery life
  • Wired charging is still locked at 25W
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Cover Display 3.40-inch
Cover Resolution 720x748 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Flagship-level chipset
  • Good primary and decent telephoto cameras
  • Industry-leading software support
  • Bad
  • Poor thermal management
  • Average ultra-wide camera
  • Battery life is not its strongest suit
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 FE review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 16
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Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S24, One UI 8 5 Beta, Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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