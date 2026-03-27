Samsung launched the Galaxy S26 series last month with Android 16-based One UI 8.5 interface on top. Now, the South Korean tech brand is gearing up to roll out the update to its older flagship devices. Ahead of the public release, Samsung has expanded the One UI 8.5 beta programme to additional Galaxy devices. The rollout allows a wider group of users to access the latest One UI version and provide feedback before the stable rollout in the coming months.

Samsung's One UI 8.5 Beta Offers Design Tweaks, New AI Features

In a newsroom post on Thursday, Samsung announced that its One UI 8.5 beta is rolling out on several older phones. The One UI 8.5 beta programme is now available to more devices, including Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6 in select markets, including the UK, India, Korea and the US. The Fan Edition smartphones — Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy S24 FE and Galaxy Tab S11 tablet in these regions are also getting the update.

The company also confirmed that the beta programme will extend to more Galaxy devices in April. To participate in the One UI 8.5 Beta programme, users need to enrol through the Samsung Members app. Eligible users can head to Settings > Software update > Download and install to check for the latest update. It is recommended to back up personal data before proceeding with the installation process.

Samsung rolled out the One UI 8.5 Beta programme for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 a couple of weeks ago. The company has also made available the One UI 8.5 beta 8 recently to last year's Galaxy S25 series in select markets, including South Korea, India, Germany, and the UK.

The recently launched Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra run on Android 16 with Samsung's One UI 8.5 on top. The software includes improved AI features like upgraded Photo Assist and Now Nudge. It offers a refreshed design and advanced security and privacy solutions. It includes an upgraded on-device assistant, Bixby.