Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Samsung Expects Chip Demand to Recover in 2023 as Q3 Profits Fall, Names Lee Jae Yong Executive Chairman

Samsung Expects Chip Demand to Recover in 2023 as Q3 Profits Fall, Names Lee Jae-Yong Executive Chairman

Samsung, along with other tech companies, significantly benefited from strong demand for electronic devices until the second quarter of 2022.

By Agence France-Presse |  Updated: 27 October 2022 12:25 IST
Samsung Expects Chip Demand to Recover in 2023 as Q3 Profits Fall, Names Lee Jae-Yong Executive Chairman

Photo Credit: Reuters

The world's biggest memory-chip maker is the flagship subsidiary of the giant Samsung group

Highlights
  • Samsung Q3 profit fell to KRW 10 trillion (roughly Rs. 58,072 crore) YoY
  • The conglomerate is crucial to South Korea's economic health
  • Samsung's new executive chairman received a presidential pardon in August

Samsung Electronics on Thursday said its third-quarter operating profits were down 31.39 percent year-on-year after a global economic downturn hit demand for consumer electronics. Earnings in the South Korean tech giant's crucial memory chips division dropped, the company said in a statement, adding that "demand for consumer products remained weak". Operating profit for July to September 2022 fell to KRW 10 trillion (roughly Rs. 58,100 crore), down from KRW 15.8 trillion (roughly Rs. 91,800 crore) for the same period last year, the company said.

The results are the first year-on-year decline in profit in nearly three years for Samsung Electronics, the world's biggest smartphone maker.

But the company said it had seen an increase in sales, which were up by 3.79 percent from the same period last year to KRW 76 trillion (roughly Rs. 4,41,500 crore).

The world's biggest memory-chip maker is the flagship subsidiary of the giant Samsung group, by far the largest of the family-controlled empires known as chaebols that dominate business in South Korea, Asia's fourth-largest economy.

The conglomerate is crucial to the country's economic health -- its overall turnover is equivalent to a fifth of the national gross domestic product.

Until the second quarter of this year, Samsung, along with other tech companies, significantly benefited from strong demand for electronic devices -- as well as chips that power them -- during the pandemic.

But the global economy is now facing multiple challenges, including soaring inflation, rising interest rates and the growing threat of a broad debt crisis.

The situation has been exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine -- which has spurred a surge in energy prices and pushed global food prices up -- along with China's adherence to a strict zero-Covid policy.

"In 2023, demand is expected to recover to some extent, but macroeconomic uncertainties are likely to persist," Samsung Electronics said.

"In the Memory Business, after a dampened first half, demand is expected to rebound centering on servers as data center installations resume," it added.

Analyst Park Sung-soon of Cape Investment & Securities told AFP he did not expect consumer demand for tech products to recover until the second half of 2023.

"So the focus for Samsung will be adjusting its supply rather than relying on demand recovering anytime soon," he said.

Samsung also said it had benefited from the strength of the US dollar against the Korean won, "resulting in an approximately KRW 1.0 trillion (roughly Rs. 5,800 crore) company-wide gain in operating profit compared to the previous quarter".

Parent company Samsung Group announced Thursday that heir and de facto leader Lee Jae-yong -- who received a presidential pardon in August over a fraud conviction -- would be promoted to executive chairman.

Geopolitics
The vast majority of the world's most advanced microchips are made by just two companies -- Samsung and Taiwan's TSMC -- both of which are running at full capacity to alleviate a global shortage.

The supply of memory chips has become an issue of global geopolitical significance recently, with leading governments scrambling to secure supplies.

That was demonstrated in May when US President Joe Biden kicked off a South Korea tour by visiting Samsung's sprawling Pyeongtaek chip plant.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has "further spotlighted the need to secure our critical supply chains", Biden said at the plant, underscoring the importance of bolstering technology partnerships among "close partners who do share our values".

Samsung employs about 20,000 people in the US and work is under way to build a new semiconductor plant in Texas, scheduled to open in 2024.

The US also recently introduced new measures to limit China's access to high-end semiconductors with military uses, a move that has wiped billions from chip companies' valuations worldwide.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Electronics, Chip Demand
BTC Retains Value Above $20,000 for Second Day, Crypto Market Cap Exceeds $1 Trillion
The Witcher Remake Announced by CD Projekt Red, Built in Unreal Engine 5

Related Stories

Samsung Expects Chip Demand to Recover in 2023 as Q3 Profits Fall, Names Lee Jae-Yong Executive Chairman
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  2. OnePlus 11, iQoo 11 Specifications Leaked, 2K Display Tipped
  3. Asus ZenBook 17 Fold OLED (UX9702) First Impressions
  4. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W Endurance Edition) Review: Identity Crisis
#Latest Stories
  1. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  2. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  3. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  4. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  5. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  6. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  7. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  8. iPad Pro With 16-Inch Display in the Works, May Arrive in Q4 of 2023: Report
  9. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Technology Ambitions, Internet Reach, MoS IT Says
  10. TikTok Wins Immunity From Lawsuit Over Death of 10-Year-Old Girl in Deadly 'Blackout Challenge'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.