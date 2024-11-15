Technology News
Windows 11 ISOs for Arm-Based PCs and Virtual Machines Released by Microsoft

The ISO contains version 24H2 released last month as part of the Windows 11 2024 Update.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 November 2024 12:08 IST
Windows 11 ISOs for Arm-Based PCs and Virtual Machines Released by Microsoft

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Windows 11 is available in the disk image format in multiple languages

Highlights
  • Microsoft releases Windows 11 disk image for Arm64 PCs
  • It can be installed directly on PCs running latest Snapdragon X chips
  • Installation on older PCs will require injection of drivers into the ISO
Microsoft has released Windows 11 disk image for Arm-based PCs. With its rollout, users can create bootable installation media or access Windows Setup from within a running copy of Windows to clean install the operating system (OS). However, those with an older Arm64 PC may require some additional workaround before being able to boot it. The ISO contains the latest Windows 11 2024 Update and can be downloaded from the official Microsoft website.

Windows 11 ISOs for Arm64 PCs

According to Microsoft, Windows 11 ISOs are primarily designed for installing Windows 11 on an Arm virtual machine running on supported hardware for development purposes. However, it can also be used to install the OS on Arm64 PCs. Users can perform a direct clean install of Windows 11 on devices powered by the latest Snapdragon X chipsets and while devices will boot up successfully, they will not have full functionality until the remaining drivers are installed.

Meanwhile, older PCs will require the injection of drivers into the ISO from the device manufacturer for the OS to be successfully bootable. If this is not followed, it may boot to a state where input is non-functional. The ISOs can be downloaded from the official Microsoft website and it contains the version 24H2 released last month as part of the Windows 11 2024 Update.

Windows 11 is available in the disk image format in multiple languages. Depending on the version chosen, the image file occupies approximately 5.1GB of space.

Recent Changes

Microsoft recently introduced two significant changes with the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview to the Canary channel. This includes a Prism emulator for Arm-based PCs which allows for additional extensions to devices running Windows 11 on Arm-based chipsets, improving support for running the latest apps as well as more legacy apps and games.

Additionally, the Windows 11 Insider Preview also brings a new on-screen gamepad keyboard layout which allows users to use the Xbox controller to navigate and type.

Further reading: Windows 11, Windows 11 ARM64, Microsoft
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements.
Windows 11 ISOs for Arm-Based PCs and Virtual Machines Released by Microsoft
