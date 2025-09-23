Redmi, which was once known for delivering “more bang for your buck” devices, has been losing ground in the affordable and mid-range smartphone segment in recent years, due in equal measure to its own strategic choices and the rise of its competitors. Dissatisfaction among retailers, poorly positioned products, and gains made by its rivals are just some of the reasons its shipments have seen a steep decline, and the outlook now appears grim. The Redmi 15 5G was launched in India last month as yet another attempt to reverse the company's fortunes.

Consequently, the handset introduced some segment-leading features, such as the inclusion of a massive 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery. More importantly, the Redmi 15 5G is priced quite competitively, beginning at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. So, does it have enough mettle to kickstart the reversal of Redmi's fate? I will discuss this in my review.

Redmi 15 5G Design: A Refreshing Change

Dimensions - 168.4x80.4x8.40mm

Weight - 217 grams

Colours - Frosted White, Midnight Black and Sandy Purple

Ingress rating - IP64

The Redmi 15 5G is one of the few handsets in the lower mid-range segment that has been updated with a completely new design, instead of just a fresh coat of paint over its predecessor. The camera module is claimed to be made from aerospace-grade metal and is a new addition. It is a rectangular-shaped deco at the top-right corner of the back cover, housing three rings.

However, do not be fooled, as only two of them are actual sensors, while the third ring is merely an ornamental addition. Nonetheless, the new design of the camera island helps it appear more upmarket.

The Redmi 15 5G is available in three colourways, including the Frosted White shade, which I had for my review. It catches light beautifully and presents a marble-like texture. It is nice to see affordable phones focusing on delivering an attractive appeal instead of a plain and industrial design.

Redmi 15 5G has a redesigned camera island compared to its predecessor

At 217g and with a thickness of 8.40mm, Redmi's latest handset isn't quite the iPhone Air you'd expect. It also turns out to be one of the biggest and widest phones I've ever used. While its flat frame helps with ergonomics and provides a decent grip, people with smaller hands will definitely struggle when reaching the top corners of the handset.

Lastly, the Redmi 15 5G features an IP64 rating, which makes it dust-tight but only splash-resistant. Thus, you might have to be careful if you're planning a day out at the pool.

Redmi 15 5G Display: Almost a Phablet

Size and resolution - 6.9-inch Full HD+ LCD, 1,080 x 2,340 pixels

Refresh rate - 144Hz

The Redmi 15 5G is almost entering the ‘Phablet' category with its mammoth screen. It is a big handset, even by 2025 standards, where smartphones are getting bigger with each iteration. There is a 6.9-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 850nits of peak brightness, up to 288Hz of touch sampling rate, and 374ppi pixel density.

The display performance is par for the course. The panel has a sufficiently high resolution and outputs good colours with adequate contrast levels. Since it is an LCD screen, you'll not find the AMOLED-level blacks when watching Netflix or YouTube content. However, it does not feel like a significant downside.

This is partly due to the inclusion of a 144Hz panel, which makes everyday usage buttery smooth.

Redmi 15 5G supports up to 144Hz refresh rate but only in certain apps

Scrolling through the user interface (UI) is fluid, and most third-party apps also support high refresh rates. However, do note that the 144Hz refresh rate is mostly a marketing gimmick, and the screen stays at 120Hz. There are a few occasions where it reaches the peak refresh rate, but that only happens in apps like Calculator or Recorder.

However, what truly detracts from the viewing experience are two factors — bezels and brightness. Even for its price, the Redmi 15 5G has significantly chunky bezels, especially at the bottom chin. Furthermore, I noticed backlight bleeding from the top and bottom bezels, as well as slight vignetting around the corners of the screen.

Moving on, the handset's 850 nits of peak brightness, while good enough for indoor usage, struggles outdoors. I used the phone out in harsh sunlight and had a hard time reading through emails and messages.

Redmi 15 5G Software: A Typical Xiaomi Experience

Software - HyperOS 2

Version - Android 15

Updates Promised - 2 Years (OS Updates), 4 Years (Security Patches)

The Redmi 15 5G runs on HyperOS 2, the company's Android 15-based skin. It is a typical experience, and users upgrading from their existing Xiaomi handsets will feel right at home, although it may feel a bit stale. Animations, app switches, and transitions are mostly smooth when navigating through the UI, although I did notice a few lags here and there on the software side.

What's impressive is the inclusion of features like Circle to Search and Gemini on a sub-Rs. 15,000 handset. You'll find plenty of customisation options too, but the experience is hampered by the presence of bloatware. There are plenty of pre-installed apps, with Block Blast, Bubble Shooter, and TileFun being some of the usual culprits. While I understand brands need to recover their manufacturing and R&D costs, they should also keep in mind that poor software experience may drive consumers away.

The handset runs on Android 15-based HyperOS 2

One thing to note here is that Xiaomi's own app store has been replaced by the Indus App Store — an Indian alternative to the Google Play Store developed by PhonePe. However, it is not up to the mark, and we recommend that you stick with Google's robust platform.

The Redmi 15 5G comes with a promise of two years of OS updates and four years of security patches, which is decent for its price.

Redmi 15 5G Performance: Suitable for Daily Usage

Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3

Memory - Up to 8GB LPDDR4X

Storage - Up to 256GB UFS 2.2

The Redmi 15 5G is not a performance-centric handset by any means. However, that does not mean it is underwhelming. "My daily usage involved typical tasks like calling, messaging, and social media scrolling, and it performed capably in all the aforementioned tasks. I had no real complaints with regard to the responsiveness or the speed.

However, gaming is one area in which the handset somewhat struggles. For example, you can only play games such as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) at up to 40-45 frames per second (fps). Anything above that, and the performance becomes inconsistent.

The marble-like texture at the back of the Redmi 15 5G looks premium

Further, there is no gyroscope, which means less precision, more difficulty in aiming, and slower actions. So, if you're a heavy gamer, then you might find better alternatives to the Redmi 15 5G. However, one upside of this is that you will barely notice any heating up or related throttling issues. The handsets runs cool for most tasks.

Apart from this, the Redmi 15 5G comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which has a snappy operation. There is a single bottom-firing speaker, but it is not up to standard. At higher volume levels, the audio gets slightly shrill. Thus, the 200 percent volume feature becomes redundant.

Redmi 15 5G Cameras: Could Be Better

Rear - 50-megapixel primary (f/1.75) + unspecified secondary sensor

Front - 8-megapixel (f/2.2)

Cameras on the Redmi 15 5G leave much room for improvement, even after being a sub-Rs. 15,000 offering. The handset's 50-megapixel primary shooter is the only one truly usable, as the other camera is merely a companion sensor. The primary lens captures images with good colours, dynamic range, and exposure.

Top to bottom: 1X vs 2X daylight camera samples (tap to expand)

However, I noticed on a few occasions over-exposed highlights or the white-balance being a little off. While this is not concerning, the details are, or perhaps, the lack thereof. Sometimes, images appear as if they've suffered from sensor cropping (or digitally zoomed in). There is a loss of detail even when shot in daylight. Unsurprisingly, images at 2X magnification appear even softer.

Redmi 15 5G portrait camera sample (tap to expand)

The Redmi 15 5G also struggles in low-light performance. The camera struggles to focus at times, and the lack of detail is also evident here. Further, the handset takes quite a while to process images, which means you might miss the perfect shot.

Top to bottom: low-light camera samples (tap to expand)

The 8-megapixel selfie shooter performs a bit better. It captures selfies with a decent amount of detail, although colours look off.

Top to bottom: daylight vs low-light selfie camera sample (tap to expand)

Coming to video, the Redmi 15 5G can shoot videos at up to 1080p 30fps. However, it lacks any sort of stabilisation, which means clips that you have captured on the move will appear shaky and ultimately unusable. It is disappointing to see a handset in 2025 lacking an essential feature.

Redmi 15 5G Battery: Sets it Apart

Battery Capacity - 7,000mAh

Wired Charging - 33W

Charger - 3W (Included in Box)

Battery life is one of the strongest suits of the Redmi 15 5G. It is equipped with a mammoth 7,000mAh battery based on the new silicon carbon technology, which is a massive step-up from the 5,030mAh Li-Po cell on the Redmi 13 5G. Consequently, it excels here.

I used the phone moderately and managed to get nearly two days of battery life on a single charge. Light users could see it last well beyond that. In our HD video loop test, the Redmi 15 5G lasted an impressive 29 hours and 37 minutes.

Redmi 15 5G's is fairly slim despite packing a 7,000mAh battery

While battery life numbers have improved over its predecessor, charging speed hasn't, and it ships with the same 33W charger as its predecessor. It takes around one hour and 45 minutes to charge the Redmi 15 5G from 0 to 100 percent. However, the longer battery life also means you won't have to charge it as frequently.

Redmi 15 5G Verdict

The Redmi 15 5G's position in the market is clear — a handset defined by its exceptional battery life. Its undeniable strength is the 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery that offers almost two days of usage. It also presents itself as a good entertainment option for binge-watchers, courtesy of the nearly phablet-sized display.

However, there are notable compromises. Cameras on the Redmi 15 5G are underwhelming, and the gaming performance is hampered by the processor and the lack of a gyroscope. While the software is feature-rich, it is bloatware-ridden, which detracts from the user experience.

So, who is the Redmi 15 5G for? It is a decent option to consider for users whose top priority is a long-lasting battery or a large display for media consumption. However, for others, the iQOO Z10x 5G (review) and Poco M7 Pro (review) might deliver better value for money.