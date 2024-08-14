Technology News
Future of Computing Is Here With Flipkart’s Top AI PC Deals

Written by Brand Story | Updated: 14 August 2024
Flipkart is leading the future of computing with its exclusive Top AI PC Deals. Welcome to a new era where AI-powered personal computers transform from mere tools to dynamic workspace partners. Designed to enhance the productivity and creativity of everyone from creative geniuses to strategic business professionals and tech enthusiasts, these AI PCs are now available on Flipkart starting at just Rs.59,990. With Flipkart, you not only get access to these innovative machines but also enjoy exclusive benefits such as No Cost EMI, fantastic exchange offers, and additional discounts on select bank transactions. Embrace the future with Flipkart's exceptional offerings.

Here are some of the amazing deals you can get:

Acer Swift Go 14
  - Version: Intel Core Ultra 5
  - Key Specs: 16 GB | 512 GB SSD | Touchscreen Display
  - Key Benefit: Affordable power-packed touchscreen laptop
  - Event Price: Just Rs.63,490*
  Buy now

HP Pavilion
  - Version: Intel Core Ultra 5
  - Key Specs: 16 GB | 512 GB SSD | 16” Display
  - Key Consumer Benefit: Great value for those seeking a larger screen
  - Event Price: Just Rs.67,490*
  Buy now

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5
  - Version: AI PC Intel Core Ultra 5
  - Key Specs: 16 GB | 1 TB SSD | 14” Display
  - Key Consumer Benefit: Exceptional storage with cutting-edge AI performance
  - Event Price: Just Rs.68,490*
  Buy now

Acer Swift Go 14
  - Version: Intel Core Ultra 7
  - Key Specs: 16 GB | 1 TB SSD | Touchscreen Display
  - Key Consumer Benefit: Superior performance in a sleek design
  - Event Price: Just Rs.84,490*
  Buy now

ASUS Vivobook S 15
  - Version: Intel Core Ultra 5
  - Key Specs: 16 GB | 1 TB SSD | Intel EVO | OLED Display
  - Key Consumer Benefit: High-performance with stunning OLED visuals
  - Event Price: Just Rs.86,490*
 Buy now

HP Envy
  - Version: AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS
  - Key Specs: 16 GB | 512 GB SSD | 14” Display
  - Key Consumer Benefit: Versatile 2-in-1 laptop with powerful performance
  - Event Price: Just Rs.90,490*
  Buy now

Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5
  - Version: Intel Core Ultra 9
  - Key Specs: 32 GB | 1 TB SSD | OLED Display
  - Key Consumer Benefit: Ultimate powerhouse with unmatched display quality
  - Event Price: Just Rs.1,06,500*
  Buy now

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro
  - Version: Intel Core Ultra 7
  - Key Specs: 16 GB | 512 GB SSD | Intel EVO
  - Key Consumer Benefit: Premium performance with Intel EVO certification
  - Event Price: Just Rs.1,26,490*
  Buy now

ASUS Vivobook S 15
  - Version: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite
  - Key Specs: 16 GB | 1 TB SSD | OLED Display
  - Key Consumer Benefit: Superior display paired with high-end performance
  - Event Price: Just Rs.1,21,490*
  Buy now

HP OmniBook X
  - Version: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite
  - Key Specs: 16 GB | 1 TB SSD
  - Key Consumer Benefit: Top-tier performance in a compact design
  - Event Price: Just Rs.1,36,490*
  Buy now

Microsoft Surface Pro
  - Version: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite
  - Key Specs: 16 GB | 512 GB SSD | 13” Display
  - Key Consumer Benefit: High-end mobility with professional-grade performance
  - Event Price: Just Rs.1,58,490*
  Buy now

Check out these offers and find the AI PC that fits your lifestyle and work demands perfectly. Whether for work, creativity, or everyday tasks, these AI PCs from Flipkart bring you the cutting-edge of technology with hassle-free purchasing options. So, why wait? Dive into a world of efficiency and innovation today and transform the way you work and play. Check out Flipkart today.
 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
