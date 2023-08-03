Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 is now live for all users — including Prime and non-Prime members. The sale includes a number of offers and discounts on smartphones, wearables, laptops, home appliances and other electronics. The Great Freedom Festival Sale, which started for Prime users on August 3, will conclude on August 8. Amazon is offering an instant 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 2,500 on select transactions made using SBI Credit Card or through EMI.

The e-commerce giant began the Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 a day early, on August 3, exclusively for Prime subscribers. With biggest discounts and deals, the ongoing sale is the perfect time for buyers to purchase products from their wishlists.

Smartphones

The company is offering up to 16 percent off on iPhone 14, starting at just Rs. 66,999 for the base variant with 128GB storage. At the time of launch, the smartphone was marked in India at Rs. 79,900. Amazon is offering an exchange discount on the purchase of the smartphone for up to Rs. 54,950.

Other smartphones from Redmi, Samsung and OnePlus are also available on some of the sale's biggest deals, along with exchange offers.

Amazon devices

On Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick, Echo Buds, Kindle and other Amazon products, the company is offering up to 56 percent discount.

Home appliances

TVs, washing machines, refrigerator, ACs and other home appliances can be availed at a discounted price during the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale. There is up to 49 percent off on television sets, including Redmi Android Smart LED TV X43 and Acer V Series Smart QLED Google TV.

Wearables

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale has deals on wearables like smartwatches, earphones, and headsets. One can avail up to 87 percent discount on purchasing smartwatches, starting at just Rs. 899 during the ongoing sale.

Other products on sale include printers, monitors, gaming devices, kitchen appliances, speakers, hard drives as well as cameras. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 ends on August 8. Grab your favourite deals before the sale concludes.

