Technology News

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 Now Live for All Users: Grab Best Deals and Discounts

The Amazon sale is offering up to 16 percent off on iPhone 14, starting at just Rs. 66,999.

Written by Richa Sharma, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 4 August 2023 00:02 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 Now Live for All Users: Grab Best Deals and Discounts

Amazon is offering an instant 10 percent discount up to Rs. 2,500 on select transactions

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 began on August 3 for Prime users
  • The sale includes offers and discounts across product categories
  • The sale will conclude on August 8 for all users

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 is now live for all users — including Prime and non-Prime members. The sale includes a number of offers and discounts on smartphones, wearables, laptops, home appliances and other electronics. The Great Freedom Festival Sale, which started for Prime users on August 3, will conclude on August 8. Amazon is offering an instant 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 2,500 on select transactions made using SBI Credit Card or through EMI.

The e-commerce giant began the Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 a day early, on August 3, exclusively for Prime subscribers. With biggest discounts and deals, the ongoing sale is the perfect time for buyers to purchase products from their wishlists.

Smartphones

The company is offering up to 16 percent off on iPhone 14, starting at just Rs. 66,999 for the base variant with 128GB storage. At the time of launch, the smartphone was marked in India at Rs. 79,900. Amazon is offering an exchange discount on the purchase of the smartphone for up to Rs. 54,950.

Other smartphones from Redmi, Samsung and OnePlus are also available on some of the sale's biggest deals, along with exchange offers.

Amazon devices

On Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick, Echo Buds, Kindle and other Amazon products, the company is offering up to 56 percent discount.

Home appliances

TVs, washing machines, refrigerator, ACs and other home appliances can be availed at a discounted price during the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale. There is up to 49 percent off on television sets, including Redmi Android Smart LED TV X43 and Acer V Series Smart QLED Google TV.

Wearables

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale has deals on wearables like smartwatches, earphones, and headsets. One can avail up to 87 percent discount on purchasing smartwatches, starting at just Rs. 899 during the ongoing sale.

Other products on sale include printers, monitors, gaming devices, kitchen appliances, speakers, hard drives as well as cameras. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 ends on August 8. Grab your favourite deals before the sale concludes.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 14

iPhone 14

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great camera quality in daylight
  • iOS ecosystem and ease of use
  • Bad
  • Dated design and notch
  • Very similar to iPhone 13
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 review
Display 6.06-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023, Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale, Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023, Great Freedom Festival Sale, Amazon Sale, Sale Offers, Amazon Sale Offers, iPhone 14 Sale, iPhone 14 discount
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
Poco M6 Pro 5G Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC; Design Renders, Price in India Leaked

Related Stories

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 Now Live for All Users: Grab Best Deals and Discounts
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix GT 10 Pro Goes Official in India With Dimensity 8050 SoC: See Price
  2. Poco M6 Pro 5G to Launch in India With This SoC; Design, Price Leaked
  3. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G AnTuTu Score Leaked Online, Might Run on This New Chipset
  4. Lava Blaze 5G 8GB RAM Variant Debuts in India At This Price
  5. Redmi K60 Ultra With This MediaTek Dimensity SoC May Launch on August 3
  6. Amazon Great Freedom Festival: Prime Early Deals on Phones Under Rs. 30,000
  7. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Begins for Prime Subscribers: Top Deals
  8. Why the Government Has Restricted Imports of Laptops, Tablets and PCs
  9. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Biggest Offers and Discounts
  10. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 Goes Live: Grab Best Deals, Discounts
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco M6 Pro 5G Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC; Design Renders, Price in India Leaked
  2. Apple Fined by Russia Court for Not Deleting Allegedly Inaccurate Content
  3. Lava Blaze 5G 8GB RAM Variant With Android 13 Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Personal Data Protection Bill: Entities May Face Penalty of Up to Rs. 250 Crore on Failing to Protect Data
  5. Tencent Begins Testing of Self-Developed AI Model; Integrates With Internal Services, Products
  6. Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023 Introduced in Lok Sabha
  7. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Top Deals on Wearables Under Rs. 5,000
  8. X Requested to Suspend Fake Account of Japan’s Top Finance Diplomat
  9. MG Comet EV ‘Gamer Edition’ With Gaming-Inspired Design and Interiors Launched in India
  10. Karnataka Government Signs MoU With IBC to Set Up Rs. 8,000 Crore Recyclable Lithium-Ion Battery Plant
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.