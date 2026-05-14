Amazon is offering an instant discount of 10 percent for HDFC card users
Buyers can also take advantage of Amazon Pay offers
Amazon Prime members are assured to get additional offers
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Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 started last week with attractive discounts on a wide range of electronic items. Smartphones, home appliances, earphones, tablets, laptops, and smartwatches are the key highlights of this special discount sale. This sale is the right opportunity for buyers who want to purchase a new washing machine or upgrade their existing model with a new one. Popular brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool and Haier are offering their latest top-loading washing machines at reduced prices in the ongoing sale. Amazon is also offering an instant discount of 10 percent for purchases made through select bank cards.
Many washing machines with a five-star energy rating are listed with up to 50 percent discount in the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026. For instance, the Samsung Smart Choice 8Kg fully automatic top-loading washing machine with a 5-star rating is currently available for Rs. 19,490, down from the actual price of Rs. 27,000.
Shoppers looking for a front-load washing machine can check the IFB 7Kg five-star washing machine, which is available for Rs. 29,898, down from the original price of Rs. 36,590.
Amazon has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using their credit cards and EMI transactions. Buyers can also take advantage of Amazon Pay offers, exchange deals, and additional coupon discounts. Convenient options like cash on delivery, same-day delivery and easy returns are available on select products. Amazon Prime members are assured to get additional offers on their purchases.
Here are our top picks for the best deals on washing machines with a five-star rating currently available on Amazon. Buyers can compare prices across other e-commerce platforms to ensure they're getting the best value. Shoppers can also check out our top picks on refrigerators and thin and light laptops.
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on 5-Star Washing Machines
Product Name
List Price
Effective Sale Price
Buying Link
Samsung Smart Choice 8Kg, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL)
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations.
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