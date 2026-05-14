Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 started last week with attractive discounts on a wide range of electronic items. Smartphones, home appliances, earphones, tablets, laptops, and smartwatches are the key highlights of this special discount sale. This sale is the right opportunity for buyers who want to purchase a new washing machine or upgrade their existing model with a new one. Popular brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool and Haier are offering their latest top-loading washing machines at reduced prices in the ongoing sale. Amazon is also offering an instant discount of 10 percent for purchases made through select bank cards.

Many washing machines with a five-star energy rating are listed with up to 50 percent discount in the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026. For instance, the Samsung Smart Choice 8Kg fully automatic top-loading washing machine with a 5-star rating is currently available for Rs. 19,490, down from the actual price of Rs. 27,000.

Shoppers looking for a front-load washing machine can check the IFB 7Kg five-star washing machine, which is available for Rs. 29,898, down from the original price of Rs. 36,590.

Amazon has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using their credit cards and EMI transactions. Buyers can also take advantage of Amazon Pay offers, exchange deals, and additional coupon discounts. Convenient options like cash on delivery, same-day delivery and easy returns are available on select products. Amazon Prime members are assured to get additional offers on their purchases.

Here are our top picks for the best deals on washing machines with a five-star rating currently available on Amazon. Buyers can compare prices across other e-commerce platforms to ensure they're getting the best value. Shoppers can also check out our top picks on refrigerators and thin and light laptops.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on 5-Star Washing Machines

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link Samsung Smart Choice 8Kg, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL) Rs. 27,000 Rs. 19,490 Buy Now IFB 7Kg 5 Star, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Rs. 36,590 Rs. 28,989 Buy Now Whirlpool 7Kg Magic Clean 5 Star Fully Automatic Top-Load Washing Machine Rs. 19,550 Rs. 15,490 Buy Now Bosch 9kg 5 Star Front Load Fully-Automatic Washing Machine (WGA14200IN) Rs. 60,990 Rs. 31,990 Buy Now LG Smart Choice, 7Kg, 5 Star, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2W) Rs. 42,490 Rs. 26,990 Buy Now Samsung 12Kg, 5-star, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW12DG6B24ASTL) Rs. 60,990 Rs. 46,489 Buy Now

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.