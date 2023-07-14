Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 is set to begin at midnight. The two-day-long shopping event will be exclusively for Amazon's Prime subscribers and will offer heavy discounts on various products ranging from smartphones, tablets, TVs, accessories, Smart TVs, electronics, and home appliances. The Prime Day sale will also witness the first sale of handsets such as the iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G and OnePlus Nord 3 5G. Customers can use ICICI Bank and SBI cards while making purchases to further sweeten the deals by 10 percent. Further, customers can avail of exchange discounts to lower the prices of eligible products during the upcoming sale.

The e-commerce company has started teasing some of the Prime Day Sale deals via a special landing page on its website. Here's a guide to help you prepare for Amazon's upcoming Prime day discount sale.

This year's Amazon Prime Day sale event is scheduled to begin at 12am (midnight) on July 15 and will remain open until July 16. However, only Amazon Prime members will be able to access the deals. Interested users sign up for a free trial or subscribe to a monthly or annual plan before the sale begins. Amazon is currently charging Rs. 1,499 per year for Prime membership and Rs. 299 per month in India. The three months plan costs Rs. 599.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: How to find the best deals?

Prime Early Deals, which are a part of the sale, are currently live on the e-commerce platform. Amazon is also teasing deals and prices for popular smartphones, TVs, laptops, and other electronics in the days leading up to the sale event. You should keep an eye for the teaser pages on Amazon Sale so that you can make plans in advance.

Adding products to your wishlist and cart will also help you to get price drop notifications. The “Notify Me” option can be used to get a notification whenever your favourite product is up for grabs. Installing the mobile app will also simplify your shopping experience. Also, make sure you have your shipping addresses and payment details saved on the site upfront.

What to expect from Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023?

New handsets including iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G, OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Realme Narzo 60 5G, and Samsung Galaxy M34 5G are slated to go on sale for the first time in India during the Amazon Prime Day Sale. Amazon is promising up to 40 percent off on mobile phones and accessories and up to 75 percent discount on electronics and accessories and smart TVs and appliances. Home and kitchen products will see a maximum of 70 percent price drop. There will be up to 55 percent off on the latest smart speakers, smart displays, and Fire TV products. Amazon Echo (with Alexa), Fire TV, and Kindle devices are also confirmed to receive discounts.

As mentioned, SBI and ICICI cardholders will be able to avail a 10 percent instant discount during the sale. Further, there will be product exchange offers, no-cost EMI options, and Amazon Pay cashback offers.

Pre-book at Rs. 1

As part of the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023, buyers can pre-book their favourite products ahead of the sale by paying just Rs. 1. This pre-booking will guarantee the availability of the product at a discounted price during the sale.

Flipkart and other leading online marketplaces are also likely to offer different deals. To get the best deal, you can compare the prices on different platforms before making a purchase.

