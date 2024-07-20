Technology News

Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Air Conditioners from LG, Samsung, Daikin, and More

Check out the best deals on ACs during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024!

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 July 2024 10:57 IST
Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 brings exciting discounts on ACs
  • Customers can get up to 67 percent off on popular AC brands
  • Check out the best deals you can get during Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale
The Amazon Prime Day 2024 is finally here and it brings some massive discounts on home appliances, especially on air conditioners. This makes it the perfect time to buy your favourite air conditioner from the platform as the brand is offering heavy discounts on different ACs available on its platform. The platform also offers some interesting bank offers to sweeten the deal further. Moreover, you can get the best deals on almost all the popular brands like LG, Samsung, Daikin, Godrej, Panasonic, Haier, Blue Star, Carrier, and more. However, with just a sheer number of products available in this category, it is difficult to choose the best one for you. This is why we are here to help. In this article, we will talk about the best deals you can currently get on air conditioners in India. So, without further ado let's get started.

Amazon Prime Day 2024: Bank Offers and Discounts on Air Conditioners

Amazon has confirmed that Prime customers will get some exciting deals and offers on the range of air conditioners. One can get a 10 per cent instant discount on ICICI Bank debit and credit cards and SBI Bank credit cards. One also gets up to 5 percent unlimited cashback on the Amazon Pay ICICI credit card. Apart from this, customers can also earn up to Rs 100 back with Amazon Pay. That said, check out the best deals on air conditioners on Amazon:

LG Air Conditioners

S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link
1 LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (TS-Q19YNZE) Rs 85,990 Rs 46,990 Buy Now
2 LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (TS-Q18JNXE3) Rs 78,990 Rs 37,690 Buy Now
3 LG 1 Ton 5 Star AI Dual Inverter Split AC (TS-Q14YNZE) Rs 75,990 Rs 37,990 Buy Now
4 LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (TS-Q13JNYE) Rs 71,990 Rs 34,990 Buy Now
5 LG 2.0 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (TS-Q24ENXE) Rs 62,899 Rs 57,199 Buy Now

Daikin Air Conditioners

S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link
1 Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (MTKL50U) Rs 58,400 Rs 36,990 Buy Now
2 Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (MTKM50U) Rs 67,200 Rs 45,490 Buy Now
3 Daikin 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (MTKM35U) Rs 55,500 Rs 38,990 Buy Now
4 Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC (FTL28U) Rs 37,400 Rs 25,990 Buy Now
5 Daikin 1.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (ATKL60UV16) Rs 72,990 Rs 49,990 Buy Now

Llyod Air Conditioners

S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link
1 Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (GLS18I3FWAGC) Rs 58,990 Rs 33,990 Buy Now
2 Lloyd 1.0 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (GLS12I5FWBEV) Rs 57,990 Rs 35,490 Buy Now
3 Lloyd 2.0 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 5 in 1 Convertible (GLS24I5FWGEV) Rs 85,990 Rs 51,990 Buy Now
4 Lloyd Inverter 2 Ton Split Air Conditioners, 3 Star (GLS24I3FWSEM) Rs 77,990 Rs 46,990 Buy Now
5 Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star WiFi Inverter Split AC (GLS18V5FWCXV) Rs 69,990 Rs 42,250 Buy Now

Carrier Air Conditioners

S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link
1 Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC (CAI18ES5R34F1) Rs 76,090 Rs 41,990 Buy Now
2 Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC (CAI18ER3R34F0) Rs 57,990 Rs 35,490 Buy Now
3 Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star X-LED Flexicool Inverter Split AC (CAI18CL3R34F0) Rs 69,490 Rs 38,990 Buy Now
4 Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star X-LED Flexicool Inverter Split AC (CAI18CL5R34W0) Rs 78,990 Rs 45,990 Buy Now
5 Carrier 1 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC (CAI12ES5R34F1) Rs 66,590 Rs 34,990 Buy Now

Voltas Air Conditioners

S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link
1 Voltas 1.4 ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (175V Vectra CAR)) Rs 73,490 Rs 38,990 Buy Now
2 Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (173V CAE) Rs 70,990 Rs 30,490 Buy Now
3 Voltas 1.5 ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (185V Vectra CAR) Rs 75,990 Rs 39,990 Buy Now
4 Voltas 1.4 ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (175V Vectra CAR) Rs 73,490 Rs 38,990 Buy Now
5 Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (185V Vertis Smart Elite Gold) Rs 79,990 Rs 45,150 Buy Now

Panasonic Air Conditioners

S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link
1 Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (CS/CU-SU18ZKYWT) Rs 55,400 Rs 36,990 Buy Now
2 Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (CS/CU-NU18ZKY5W) Rs 63,400 Rs 44,990 Buy Now
3 Panasonic 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (CS/CU-SU12ZKYWA) Rs 48,100 Rs 32,990 Buy Now
4 Panasonic 2 Ton 4 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (CS/CU-NU24ZKY4W) Rs 73,400 Rs 53,990 Buy Now
5 Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (CS/CU-NU12ZKY5W) Rs 54,100 Rs 38,990 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Amazon Prime Day, Amazon Prime Day 2024, Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale Deals
