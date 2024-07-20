Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 brings exciting discounts on ACs
Customers can get up to 67 percent off on popular AC brands
Check out the best deals you can get during Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale
The Amazon Prime Day 2024 is finally here and it brings some massive discounts on home appliances, especially on air conditioners. This makes it the perfect time to buy your favourite air conditioner from the platform as the brand is offering heavy discounts on different ACs available on its platform. The platform also offers some interesting bank offers to sweeten the deal further. Moreover, you can get the best deals on almost all the popular brands like LG, Samsung, Daikin, Godrej, Panasonic, Haier, Blue Star, Carrier, and more. However, with just a sheer number of products available in this category, it is difficult to choose the best one for you. This is why we are here to help. In this article, we will talk about the best deals you can currently get on air conditioners in India. So, without further ado let's get started.
Amazon Prime Day 2024: Bank Offers and Discounts on Air Conditioners
Amazon has confirmed that Prime customers will get some exciting deals and offers on the range of air conditioners. One can get a 10 per cent instant discount on ICICI Bank debit and credit cards and SBI Bank credit cards. One also gets up to 5 percent unlimited cashback on the Amazon Pay ICICI credit card. Apart from this, customers can also earn up to Rs 100 back with Amazon Pay. That said, check out the best deals on air conditioners on Amazon:
LG Air Conditioners
S.no
Product Name
MRP
Deal Price
Buy Now Link
1
LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (TS-Q19YNZE)