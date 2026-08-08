Good active noise cancellation no longer requires spending over Rs. 10,000 on a pair of wireless headphones. Several models in this price segment combine effective ANC, long battery life and companion app support, making them suitable for travel, work and everyday listening. Whether you prioritise balanced sound, extended playback, fast charging or customisable audio profiles, there are several capable options available. The Soundcore Q20i, JBL Tune 770NC, Noise Airwave Max 6, Sony WH-CH720N and Boat Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC are among the best noise-cancelling headphones under Rs. 10,000 in India.
Soundcore by Anker Q20i
The Soundcore by Anker Q20i features hybrid active noise cancellation using two internal and two external microphones. According to the company, the system can reduce ambient noise by up to 90 percent. The headphones use 40mm dynamic drivers with BassUp technology and also support Hi-Res Audio playback over a wired AUX connection.
The headphones support Bluetooth 5.0 with dual-device connectivity, allowing users to switch between two paired devices. The Soundcore app offers 22 EQ presets, custom equaliser controls, white noise modes and the option to switch between ANC, Transparency and Normal modes. The Q20i is claimed to deliver up to 40 hours of playback with ANC enabled or up to 60 hours without it, while a five-minute charge provides up to four hours of listening.
Key Specifications
- 40mm dynamic drivers
- Hybrid ANC, Transparency mode
- Bluetooth 5.0, dual-device connection
- Soundcore app with custom EQ
- Hi-Res Audio via AUX
- Up to 40 hours ANC playback
- Up to 60 hours of total playback
- Five-minute charge gives four hours of playback
Soundcore by Anker Q20i Price in India
The Soundcore by Anker Q20i is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 4,999.
JBL Tune 770NC
The JBL Tune 770NC comes with adaptive active noise cancellation and Smart Ambient features that let users hear surrounding sounds when required. The headphones are equipped with 40mm dynamic drivers and deliver JBL's Pure Bass sound. VoiceAware support also helps users monitor their own voice during calls.
Bluetooth 5.3 enables Multipoint connectivity for pairing with two devices simultaneously. The headphones support Google Fast Pair and offer custom EQ controls through the JBL Headphones app. JBL claims the Tune 770NC can last for up to 70 hours on a single charge, while a five-minute recharge provides up to three hours of playback.
Key Specifications
- 40mm dynamic drivers
- Adaptive ANC, Smart Ambient
- Bluetooth 5.3, Multipoint
- JBL Pure Bass sound
- Google Fast Pair
- Custom EQ support
- Up to 70 hours of playback
- A five-minute charge gives three hours of playback
JBL Tune 770NC Price in India
The JBL Tune 770NC is currently listed on Amazon at Rs. 4,999.
Noise Airwave Max 6
The Noise Airwave Max 6 offers adaptive active noise cancellation of up to 45dB and supports Hi-Res Audio with LDAC. It is designed for users looking for long battery life and low-latency audio for gaming, streaming and multimedia use. The headphones also feature soft ear cushions and an adjustable over-ear design for extended listening sessions.
The headphones support Bluetooth connectivity and offer an 80ms low-latency mode for gaming. Noise claims the Airwave Max 6 can deliver up to 120 hours of playback on a single charge, making it one of the longest-lasting options in this price segment.
Key Specifications
- Hi-Res Audio with LDAC
- Adaptive ANC up to 45dB
- Bluetooth wireless connectivity
- 80ms low-latency mode
- Up to 120 hours of playback
- Adjustable over-ear design
- Soft comfort cushions
- Foldable construction
Noise Airwave Max 6 Price in India
The Noise Airwave Max 6 is currently priced at Rs. 5,499 on Amazon.
Sony WH-CH720N
The Sony WH-CH720N is powered by the company's Integrated Processor V1, which is designed to improve active noise cancellation performance. It also supports Adaptive Sound Control and Ambient Sound mode that automatically adjust audio settings based on the listening environment. Weighing just 192g, Sony says these are its lightest wireless noise-cancelling headband headphones.
The headphones support Multipoint connectivity, Precise Voice Pickup technology for clearer calls and custom EQ adjustments through the Sony Headphones Connect app. Sony claims they offer up to 35 hours of battery life with ANC enabled, while a three-minute quick charge provides up to one hour of playback.
Key Specifications
- Integrated Processor V1
- Active Noise Cancellation
- Adaptive Sound Control
- Bluetooth 5.2, Multipoint
- Custom EQ support
- Precise Voice Pickup
- Up to 35 hours of playback with ANC
- A three-minute charge gives one hour of playback
Sony WH-CH720N Price in India
The Sony WH-CH720N is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 8,727.
Boat Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC
The Boat Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC features adaptive hybrid active noise cancellation of up to 45dB, dual drivers and Hi-Res Audio with LDAC support. It also includes 3D Spatial Audio and AI-ENx technology for improved voice call clarity. Users can customise ANC levels and equaliser settings through the boAt Hearables app.
The headphones support Bluetooth 5.4 and Google Fast Pair for quick pairing with compatible Android devices. BoAt claims the headphones deliver up to 80 hours of playback, while a 10-minute ASAP Charge provides up to 12 hours of listening time.
Key Specifications
- Dual drivers
- Hi-Res Audio with LDAC
- Adaptive Hybrid ANC up to 45dB
- Bluetooth 5.4
- 3D Spatial Audio
- AI-ENx calling
- Up to 80 hours of playback
- 10-minute charge gives 12 hours playback
Boat Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC Price in India
The Boat Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 5,999.