Good active noise cancellation no longer requires spending over Rs. 10,000 on a pair of wireless headphones. Several models in this price segment combine effective ANC, long battery life and companion app support, making them suitable for travel, work and everyday listening. Whether you prioritise balanced sound, extended playback, fast charging or customisable audio profiles, there are several capable options available. The Soundcore Q20i, JBL Tune 770NC, Noise Airwave Max 6, Sony WH-CH720N and Boat Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC are among the best noise-cancelling headphones under Rs. 10,000 in India.

Soundcore by Anker Q20i

The Soundcore by Anker Q20i features hybrid active noise cancellation using two internal and two external microphones. According to the company, the system can reduce ambient noise by up to 90 percent. The headphones use 40mm dynamic drivers with BassUp technology and also support Hi-Res Audio playback over a wired AUX connection.

The headphones support Bluetooth 5.0 with dual-device connectivity, allowing users to switch between two paired devices. The Soundcore app offers 22 EQ presets, custom equaliser controls, white noise modes and the option to switch between ANC, Transparency and Normal modes. The Q20i is claimed to deliver up to 40 hours of playback with ANC enabled or up to 60 hours without it, while a five-minute charge provides up to four hours of listening.

Key Specifications

40mm dynamic drivers

Hybrid ANC, Transparency mode

Bluetooth 5.0, dual-device connection

Soundcore app with custom EQ

Hi-Res Audio via AUX

Up to 40 hours ANC playback

Up to 60 hours of total playback

Five-minute charge gives four hours of playback

Soundcore by Anker Q20i Price in India

The Soundcore by Anker Q20i is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 4,999.

JBL Tune 770NC

The JBL Tune 770NC comes with adaptive active noise cancellation and Smart Ambient features that let users hear surrounding sounds when required. The headphones are equipped with 40mm dynamic drivers and deliver JBL's Pure Bass sound. VoiceAware support also helps users monitor their own voice during calls.

Bluetooth 5.3 enables Multipoint connectivity for pairing with two devices simultaneously. The headphones support Google Fast Pair and offer custom EQ controls through the JBL Headphones app. JBL claims the Tune 770NC can last for up to 70 hours on a single charge, while a five-minute recharge provides up to three hours of playback.

Key Specifications

40mm dynamic drivers

Adaptive ANC, Smart Ambient

Bluetooth 5.3, Multipoint

JBL Pure Bass sound

Google Fast Pair

Custom EQ support

Up to 70 hours of playback

A five-minute charge gives three hours of playback

JBL Tune 770NC Price in India

The JBL Tune 770NC is currently listed on Amazon at Rs. 4,999.

Noise Airwave Max 6

The Noise Airwave Max 6 offers adaptive active noise cancellation of up to 45dB and supports Hi-Res Audio with LDAC. It is designed for users looking for long battery life and low-latency audio for gaming, streaming and multimedia use. The headphones also feature soft ear cushions and an adjustable over-ear design for extended listening sessions.

The headphones support Bluetooth connectivity and offer an 80ms low-latency mode for gaming. Noise claims the Airwave Max 6 can deliver up to 120 hours of playback on a single charge, making it one of the longest-lasting options in this price segment.

Key Specifications

Hi-Res Audio with LDAC

Adaptive ANC up to 45dB

Bluetooth wireless connectivity

80ms low-latency mode

Up to 120 hours of playback

Adjustable over-ear design

Soft comfort cushions

Foldable construction

Noise Airwave Max 6 Price in India

The Noise Airwave Max 6 is currently priced at Rs. 5,499 on Amazon.

Sony WH-CH720N

The Sony WH-CH720N is powered by the company's Integrated Processor V1, which is designed to improve active noise cancellation performance. It also supports Adaptive Sound Control and Ambient Sound mode that automatically adjust audio settings based on the listening environment. Weighing just 192g, Sony says these are its lightest wireless noise-cancelling headband headphones.

The headphones support Multipoint connectivity, Precise Voice Pickup technology for clearer calls and custom EQ adjustments through the Sony Headphones Connect app. Sony claims they offer up to 35 hours of battery life with ANC enabled, while a three-minute quick charge provides up to one hour of playback.

Key Specifications

Integrated Processor V1

Active Noise Cancellation

Adaptive Sound Control

Bluetooth 5.2, Multipoint

Custom EQ support

Precise Voice Pickup

Up to 35 hours of playback with ANC

A three-minute charge gives one hour of playback

Sony WH-CH720N Price in India

The Sony WH-CH720N is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 8,727.

Boat Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC

The Boat Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC features adaptive hybrid active noise cancellation of up to 45dB, dual drivers and Hi-Res Audio with LDAC support. It also includes 3D Spatial Audio and AI-ENx technology for improved voice call clarity. Users can customise ANC levels and equaliser settings through the boAt Hearables app.

The headphones support Bluetooth 5.4 and Google Fast Pair for quick pairing with compatible Android devices. BoAt claims the headphones deliver up to 80 hours of playback, while a 10-minute ASAP Charge provides up to 12 hours of listening time.

Key Specifications

Dual drivers

Hi-Res Audio with LDAC

Adaptive Hybrid ANC up to 45dB

Bluetooth 5.4

3D Spatial Audio

AI-ENx calling

Up to 80 hours of playback

10-minute charge gives 12 hours playback

Boat Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC Price in India

The Boat Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 5,999.