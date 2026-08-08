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Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones Under Rs. 10,000 in India From Sony, JBL, Soundcore and More

Options from Soundcore, JBL, Noise, Sony and Boat combine active noise cancellation with long battery life and custom EQ settings.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 8 August 2026 08:00 IST
Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones Under Rs. 10,000 in India From Sony, JBL, Soundcore and More

Sony's WH-CH720N (pictured) currently costs Rs. 8,727 on Amazon

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Highlights
  • Most models support companion apps for sound customisation
  • Fast charging is available across all five headphones we have listed
  • All five listed headphones here cost less than Rs. 10,000
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Good active noise cancellation no longer requires spending over Rs. 10,000 on a pair of wireless headphones. Several models in this price segment combine effective ANC, long battery life and companion app support, making them suitable for travel, work and everyday listening. Whether you prioritise balanced sound, extended playback, fast charging or customisable audio profiles, there are several capable options available. The Soundcore Q20i, JBL Tune 770NC, Noise Airwave Max 6, Sony WH-CH720N and Boat Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC are among the best noise-cancelling headphones under Rs. 10,000 in India.

Soundcore by Anker Q20i

The Soundcore by Anker Q20i features hybrid active noise cancellation using two internal and two external microphones. According to the company, the system can reduce ambient noise by up to 90 percent. The headphones use 40mm dynamic drivers with BassUp technology and also support Hi-Res Audio playback over a wired AUX connection.soundcore by anker q20i soundcore inline Soundcore by Anker Q20i

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The headphones support Bluetooth 5.0 with dual-device connectivity, allowing users to switch between two paired devices. The Soundcore app offers 22 EQ presets, custom equaliser controls, white noise modes and the option to switch between ANC, Transparency and Normal modes. The Q20i is claimed to deliver up to 40 hours of playback with ANC enabled or up to 60 hours without it, while a five-minute charge provides up to four hours of listening.

Key Specifications

  • 40mm dynamic drivers
  • Hybrid ANC, Transparency mode
  • Bluetooth 5.0, dual-device connection
  • Soundcore app with custom EQ
  • Hi-Res Audio via AUX
  • Up to 40 hours ANC playback
  • Up to 60 hours of total playback
  • Five-minute charge gives four hours of playback

Soundcore by Anker Q20i Price in India

The Soundcore by Anker Q20i is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 4,999.

JBL Tune 770NC

The JBL Tune 770NC comes with adaptive active noise cancellation and Smart Ambient features that let users hear surrounding sounds when required. The headphones are equipped with 40mm dynamic drivers and deliver JBL's Pure Bass sound. VoiceAware support also helps users monitor their own voice during calls.jbl tune 770nc jbl inline 1 JBL Tune 770NC

Bluetooth 5.3 enables Multipoint connectivity for pairing with two devices simultaneously. The headphones support Google Fast Pair and offer custom EQ controls through the JBL Headphones app. JBL claims the Tune 770NC can last for up to 70 hours on a single charge, while a five-minute recharge provides up to three hours of playback.

Key Specifications

  • 40mm dynamic drivers
  • Adaptive ANC, Smart Ambient
  • Bluetooth 5.3, Multipoint
  • JBL Pure Bass sound
  • Google Fast Pair
  • Custom EQ support
  • Up to 70 hours of playback
  • A five-minute charge gives three hours of playback

JBL Tune 770NC Price in India

The JBL Tune 770NC is currently listed on Amazon at Rs. 4,999.

Noise Airwave Max 6

The Noise Airwave Max 6 offers adaptive active noise cancellation of up to 45dB and supports Hi-Res Audio with LDAC. It is designed for users looking for long battery life and low-latency audio for gaming, streaming and multimedia use. The headphones also feature soft ear cushions and an adjustable over-ear design for extended listening sessions.noise airwave max 6 noise inline Noise Airwave Max 6

The headphones support Bluetooth connectivity and offer an 80ms low-latency mode for gaming. Noise claims the Airwave Max 6 can deliver up to 120 hours of playback on a single charge, making it one of the longest-lasting options in this price segment.

Key Specifications

  • Hi-Res Audio with LDAC
  • Adaptive ANC up to 45dB
  • Bluetooth wireless connectivity
  • 80ms low-latency mode
  • Up to 120 hours of playback
  • Adjustable over-ear design
  • Soft comfort cushions
  • Foldable construction

Noise Airwave Max 6 Price in India

The Noise Airwave Max 6 is currently priced at Rs. 5,499 on Amazon.

Sony WH-CH720N

The Sony WH-CH720N is powered by the company's Integrated Processor V1, which is designed to improve active noise cancellation performance. It also supports Adaptive Sound Control and Ambient Sound mode that automatically adjust audio settings based on the listening environment. Weighing just 192g, Sony says these are its lightest wireless noise-cancelling headband headphones.sony wh ch720n gadgets360 inline Sony WH-CH720N

The headphones support Multipoint connectivity, Precise Voice Pickup technology for clearer calls and custom EQ adjustments through the Sony Headphones Connect app. Sony claims they offer up to 35 hours of battery life with ANC enabled, while a three-minute quick charge provides up to one hour of playback.

Key Specifications

  • Integrated Processor V1
  • Active Noise Cancellation
  • Adaptive Sound Control
  • Bluetooth 5.2, Multipoint
  • Custom EQ support
  • Precise Voice Pickup
  • Up to 35 hours of playback with ANC
  • A three-minute charge gives one hour of playback

Sony WH-CH720N Price in India

The Sony WH-CH720N is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 8,727.

Boat Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC

The Boat Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC features adaptive hybrid active noise cancellation of up to 45dB, dual drivers and Hi-Res Audio with LDAC support. It also includes 3D Spatial Audio and AI-ENx technology for improved voice call clarity. Users can customise ANC levels and equaliser settings through the boAt Hearables app.boat nirvana eutopia 2 anc boat inline Boat Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC

The headphones support Bluetooth 5.4 and Google Fast Pair for quick pairing with compatible Android devices. BoAt claims the headphones deliver up to 80 hours of playback, while a 10-minute ASAP Charge provides up to 12 hours of listening time.

Key Specifications

  • Dual drivers
  • Hi-Res Audio with LDAC
  • Adaptive Hybrid ANC up to 45dB
  • Bluetooth 5.4
  • 3D Spatial Audio
  • AI-ENx calling
  • Up to 80 hours of playback
  • 10-minute charge gives 12 hours playback

Boat Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC Price in India

The Boat Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 5,999.

Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Headphones

Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Headphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight, comfortable fit
  • Clean sound, spacious soundstage
  • Good app and features
  • Decent ANC for the price
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • No advanced Bluetooth codec support
  • Sound is dull at low volumes
Read detailed Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Headphones review
Headphone Type Over-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Headphones
Comments

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Further reading: Noise cancelling headphones, ANC headphones, Best headphones under Rs 10000, Best ANC headphones
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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