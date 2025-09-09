Apple, at its 'Awe Dropping' event, unveiled the all-new iPhone 17. During the keynote address at Apple Park, CEO Tim Cook announced the all-new base iPhone model for this year. It is the standard model in the Cupertino-based tech giant's latest iPhone lineup, equipped with the successor to last year's A18 chipset and running iOS 26 out of the box. The handset comes with improved cameras, faster performance, and other quality-of-life upgrades. Like its predecessor, the iPhone 17 is also equipped with support for Apple Intelligence — the company's proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) suite.

(This is a developing story)