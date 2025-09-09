Technology News
iPhone 17 Launched: A19 Chip, Apple Intelligence, and More

iPhone 17 will be available for pre-order beginning later this month.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 9 September 2025 23:03 IST
iPhone 17 Launched: A19 Chip, Apple Intelligence, and More

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 17 is available in five colourways

Highlights
  • iPhone 17 comes with support for Apple Intelligence
  • The handset runs on iOS 26 out of the box
  • In India, the iPhone 17 goes on sale starting September 19
Apple, at its 'Awe Dropping' event, unveiled the all-new iPhone 17. During the keynote address at Apple Park, CEO Tim Cook announced the all-new base iPhone model for this year. It is the standard model in the Cupertino-based tech giant's latest iPhone lineup, equipped with the successor to last year's A18 chipset and running iOS 26 out of the box. The handset comes with improved cameras, faster performance, and other quality-of-life upgrades. Like its predecessor, the iPhone 17 is also equipped with support for Apple Intelligence — the company's proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) suite.

(This is a developing story)

Further reading: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, Apple, Apple Awe Dropping event, apple event
