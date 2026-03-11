Xiaomi 17 was launched in India on Wednesday as the company's latest compact flagship phone, which is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The handset competes with other premium compact smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S26 and Apple's iPhone 17. All three models feature 6.3-inch OLED displays with high refresh rates and flagship chipsets. The Xiaomi 17 offers a larger battery with faster charging, the Galaxy S26 focuses on Samsung's display and One UI features, while the iPhone 17 highlights Apple's A19 chip and ecosystem integration. We compare their price and key specifications to help you decide which phone suits your needs.

Xiaomi 17 vs Samsung Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17: Price in India

Xiaomi 17: Buyers can choose the Xiaomi 17 in 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB configurations, priced at Rs. 89,999 and Rs. 99,999, respectively. The handset is sold in Black, Ice Blue, and Venture Green colour options.

Samsung Galaxy S26: In India, the Samsung Galaxy S26 is priced at Rs. 87,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant and Rs. 1,07,999 for the 12GB + 512GB model. It is offered in Blue, Black, Purple, and White finishes.

iPhone 17: The iPhone 17 price in India starts at Rs. 82,900 for the 256GB storage model, while the 512GB version costs Rs. 1,02,900. It is available in Lavender, Mist Blue, Sage, White, and Black colourways.

Xiaomi 17 vs Samsung Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17: Display, Software

Xiaomi 17: The Xiaomi 17 features a 6.3-inch CrystalRes OLED display with a resolution of 2,656×1,220 pixels, up to a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and peak brightness of up to 3,500 nits. The panel supports DCI-P3 colour gamut, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision, and carries TÜV Rheinland certifications for low blue light and flicker-free viewing. The handset runs on Android 16-based HyperOS 3.

Samsung Galaxy S26: The Samsung Galaxy S26 features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 1,080×2,340 pixels resolution and up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Armor 2. The handset ships with Android 16-based Samsung's One UI 8.5.

iPhone 17: Apple equips the iPhone 17 with a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display that supports ProMotion technology with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel offers up to 3,000 nits peak brightness and includes always-on display support and Ceramic Shield 2 protection. The handset runs on iOS 26 out of the box.

Xiaomi 17 vs Samsung Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17: Processor, Battery

Xiaomi 17: The Xiaomi 17 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset built on a 3nm process. It is paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. The phone packs a 6,330mAh battery with support for 100W wired HyperCharge and 50W wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S26: The Samsung Galaxy S26 runs on Samsung's 2nm Exynos 2600 chipset with a prime core clocked at 3.9GHz. The phone comes with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. It houses a 4,300mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging and wireless charging.

iPhone 17: The iPhone 17 is backed by Apple's A19 chipset with a 16-core Neural Engine and improved memory bandwidth for AI workloads. The phone starts with 256GB of storage and supports Apple Intelligence features. Apple claims the device offers up to eight hours more battery life compared to the previous generation and supports faster charging.

Xiaomi 17 vs Samsung Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17: Cameras, Dimensions

Xiaomi 17: Xiaomi 17 carries a Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera. It also features a 50-megapixel autofocus front camera. The phone measures 151.1×71.8×8.06mm and weighs 191g.

Samsung Galaxy S26: Samsung Galaxy S26 features a triple rear camera system with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The phone has a 12-megapixel front camera. It measures 149.6×71.7×7.2mm and weighs about 167g.

iPhone 17: The iPhone 17 comes with a dual rear camera system that includes a 48-megapixel Fusion main camera with sensor-shift OIS and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera with macro capabilities. On the front, it features an 18-megapixel Centre Stage selfie camera. The handset measures 149.6×71.5×7.95mm and weighs around 177g.

Xiaomi 17 vs Samsung Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17: Which Should You Buy?

The Xiaomi 17 is a strong option for users who want a compact Android flagship with a powerful Snapdragon chipset, very fast charging, and a large battery. The Samsung Galaxy S26 suits buyers looking for Samsung's AMOLED display quality and One UI software experience in a lightweight design. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 is ideal for users invested in Apple's ecosystem who want strong performance, Apple Intelligence features, and long-term software support.

FAQs

1. Which phone offers the brightest display among the three?

The Xiaomi 17 offers the highest peak brightness with up to 3,500 nits, while the iPhone 17 supports up to 3,000 nits peak brightness.

2. Which smartphone has the biggest battery?

The Xiaomi 17 packs the largest battery at 6,330mAh, significantly larger than the Galaxy S26 and iPhone 17.

3. Which phone offers the best performance?

The Xiaomi 17 with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and the iPhone 17 with Apple's A19 chip deliver flagship-level performance, while the Galaxy S26 uses Samsung's Exynos 2600 chipset.