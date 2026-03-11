Technology News
Xiaomi 17 vs Samsung Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17: Price in India, Specifications and Features Compared

All three models feature 6.3-inch OLED displays with high refresh rates and flagship chipsets.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 March 2026 18:11 IST
Xiaomi 17 vs Samsung Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17: Price in India, Specifications and Features Compared

Xiaomi 17 vs Samsung Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 17 runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 is powered by the Exynos 2600 chipset
  • Apple equips the iPhone 17 with its new A19 chip
Xiaomi 17 was launched in India on Wednesday as the company's latest compact flagship phone, which is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The handset competes with other premium compact smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S26 and Apple's iPhone 17. All three models feature 6.3-inch OLED displays with high refresh rates and flagship chipsets. The Xiaomi 17 offers a larger battery with faster charging, the Galaxy S26 focuses on Samsung's display and One UI features, while the iPhone 17 highlights Apple's A19 chip and ecosystem integration. We compare their price and key specifications to help you decide which phone suits your needs.

Xiaomi 17 vs Samsung Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17: Price in India

Xiaomi 17: Buyers can choose the Xiaomi 17 in 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB configurations, priced at Rs. 89,999 and Rs. 99,999, respectively. The handset is sold in Black, Ice Blue, and Venture Green colour options.

Samsung Galaxy S26: In India, the Samsung Galaxy S26 is priced at Rs. 87,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant and Rs. 1,07,999 for the 12GB + 512GB model. It is offered in Blue, Black, Purple, and White finishes.

iPhone 17: The iPhone 17 price in India starts at Rs. 82,900 for the 256GB storage model, while the 512GB version costs Rs. 1,02,900. It is available in Lavender, Mist Blue, Sage, White, and Black colourways.

Xiaomi 17 vs Samsung Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17: Display, Software

Xiaomi 17: The Xiaomi 17 features a 6.3-inch CrystalRes OLED display with a resolution of 2,656×1,220 pixels, up to a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and peak brightness of up to 3,500 nits. The panel supports DCI-P3 colour gamut, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision, and carries TÜV Rheinland certifications for low blue light and flicker-free viewing. The handset runs on Android 16-based HyperOS 3.

Samsung Galaxy S26: The Samsung Galaxy S26 features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 1,080×2,340 pixels resolution and up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Armor 2. The handset ships with Android 16-based Samsung's One UI 8.5.

iPhone 17: Apple equips the iPhone 17 with a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display that supports ProMotion technology with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel offers up to 3,000 nits peak brightness and includes always-on display support and Ceramic Shield 2 protection. The handset runs on iOS 26 out of the box.

Xiaomi 17 vs Samsung Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17: Processor, Battery

Xiaomi 17: The Xiaomi 17 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset built on a 3nm process. It is paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. The phone packs a 6,330mAh battery with support for 100W wired HyperCharge and 50W wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S26: The Samsung Galaxy S26 runs on Samsung's 2nm Exynos 2600 chipset with a prime core clocked at 3.9GHz. The phone comes with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. It houses a 4,300mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging and wireless charging.

iPhone 17: The iPhone 17 is backed by Apple's A19 chipset with a 16-core Neural Engine and improved memory bandwidth for AI workloads. The phone starts with 256GB of storage and supports Apple Intelligence features. Apple claims the device offers up to eight hours more battery life compared to the previous generation and supports faster charging.

Xiaomi 17 vs Samsung Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17: Cameras, Dimensions

Xiaomi 17: Xiaomi 17 carries a Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera. It also features a 50-megapixel autofocus front camera. The phone measures 151.1×71.8×8.06mm and weighs 191g.

Samsung Galaxy S26: Samsung Galaxy S26 features a triple rear camera system with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The phone has a 12-megapixel front camera. It measures 149.6×71.7×7.2mm and weighs about 167g.

iPhone 17: The iPhone 17 comes with a dual rear camera system that includes a 48-megapixel Fusion main camera with sensor-shift OIS and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera with macro capabilities. On the front, it features an 18-megapixel Centre Stage selfie camera. The handset measures 149.6×71.5×7.95mm and weighs around 177g.

Xiaomi 17 vs Samsung Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17: Which Should You Buy?

The Xiaomi 17 is a strong option for users who want a compact Android flagship with a powerful Snapdragon chipset, very fast charging, and a large battery. The Samsung Galaxy S26 suits buyers looking for Samsung's AMOLED display quality and One UI software experience in a lightweight design. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 is ideal for users invested in Apple's ecosystem who want strong performance, Apple Intelligence features, and long-term software support.

FAQs

1. Which phone offers the brightest display among the three?

The Xiaomi 17 offers the highest peak brightness with up to 3,500 nits, while the iPhone 17 supports up to 3,000 nits peak brightness.

2. Which smartphone has the biggest battery?

The Xiaomi 17 packs the largest battery at 6,330mAh, significantly larger than the Galaxy S26 and iPhone 17.

3. Which phone offers the best performance?

The Xiaomi 17 with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and the iPhone 17 with Apple's A19 chip deliver flagship-level performance, while the Galaxy S26 uses Samsung's Exynos 2600 chipset.

  Samsung Galaxy S26
Xiaomi 17
iPhone 17
Key Specs
Display6.30-inch6.30-inch6.30-inch
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 2600Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5Apple A19
Front Camera12-megapixel 50-megapixel 18-megapixel
Rear Camera50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM12GB12GB8GB
Storage256GB, 512GB256GB256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity4300mAh6330mAh-
OSAndroid 16Android 16iOS 26
Resolution1080x2340 pixels2,656x1,220 pixels1206x2622 pixels
GENERAL
BrandSamsungXiaomiApple
ModelGalaxy S2617iPhone 17
Release dateFebruary 25, 2026September 25, 2025September 9, 2025
AI EnabledYesYesYes
Launched in IndiaYesYesYes
Dimensions (mm)149.60 x 71.70 x 7.20151.10 x 71.80 x 8.06149.60 x 71.50 x 7.95
Weight (g)167.00191.00177.00
Battery capacity (mAh)43006330-
Removable batteryNoNoNo
Fast charging25W Fast Charging100W Fast Charging-
Wireless chargingYesYesYes
Wireless Charging Type1550W-
IP rating-IP68IP68
Colours-Black, Ice Blue, Venture GreenBlack, White, Mist Blue, Sage, Lavender
DISPLAY
Refresh Rate120 Hz120 Hz120 Hz
Resolution StandardFHD+--
Screen size (inches)6.306.306.30
Resolution1080x2340 pixels2,656x1,220 pixels1206x2622 pixels
Protection typeGorilla Armor 2--
Aspect ratio-19.5:9-
Pixels per inch (PPI)--460
HARDWARE
Processordeca-core4.6GHz MHz octa-corehexa-core
Processor makeSamsung Exynos 2600Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5Apple A19
RAM12GB12GB8GB
Internal storage256GB, 512GB256GB256GB, 512GB
Expandable storageNo-No
Expandable storage typeNo-No
Dedicated microSD slotNo--
CAMERA
Rear camera50-megapixel (f/1.8) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2) + 10-megapixel (f/2.4)50-megapixel (f/f/1.67) + 50-megapixel (f/f/2.0) + 50-megapixel (f/f/2.4)48-megapixel (f/1.6) + 48-megapixel (f/2.2)
No. of Rear Cameras332
Front camera12-megapixel (f/2.2)50-megapixel (f/f/2.2)18-megapixel (f/1.9)
No. of Front Cameras111
Pop-Up CameraNoNo-
Lens Type (Second Rear Camera)Ultra Wide-Angle-Ultra Wide-Angle
Lens Type (Third Rear Camera)Telephoto--
Rear flash-Yes-
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 16Android 16iOS 26
SkinOne UI 8.5HyperOS 3-
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi 7YesYesYes
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 ax-802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax
BluetoothYes, v 5.40Yes, v 5.40Yes, v 6.00
NFCYes-Yes
USB Type-CYes-Yes
Number of SIMs2-2
Wi-Fi DirectYes--
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYes-Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIM-Nano-SIM
4G/ LTEYes-Yes
5GYes-Yes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIM-eSIM
4G/ LTEYes-Yes
5GYes-Yes
SENSORS
Fingerprint sensorYes--
In-Display Fingerprint SensorYes--
Compass/ MagnetometerYes-Yes
Proximity sensorYes-Yes
AccelerometerYes-Yes
Ambient light sensorYes-Yes
GyroscopeYes-Yes
BarometerYes-Yes
3D face recognition--Yes
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating--
Design Rating--
Display Rating--
Software Rating--
Performance Rating--
Battery Life Rating--
Camera Rating--
Value for Money Rating--
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Xiaomi 17 vs Samsung Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17: Price in India, Specifications and Features Compared
