iPhone 17e to MacBook Neo: Here's Everything Apple Launched This Week

Apple had a busy week, filled with multiple product announcements. The Cupertino-based company updated its iPhone, iPad, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and display product categories with multiple new launches. The company kicked things off on Monday, by announcing the long-awaited iPhone 17e. The new iPhone with the Apple A19 chip succeeds the iPhone 16e. The iPad Air (M4) was also released alongside the iPhone 17e with the M4 chipset. Apple also refreshed the MacBook Air with the latest Apple M5 chip, while the MacBook Pro lineup was refreshed with the Apple M5 Pro chip and the Apple M5 Max chip.

The Tim Cook-led brand also unveiled its affordable laptop named MacBook Neo. This model runs on the Apple A18 Pro chip, the same chip family used in the iPhone 16 Pro series. Furthermore, the company refreshed its monitor portfolio.

Here's a comprehensive overview of every new product that Apple launched this week.

iPhone 17e

Apple kicked off it's extended launch schedule earlier this week by introducing the iPhone 17e with an initial price tag of Rs. 64,900 for the base model with 256GB of storage. The 512GB storage option is priced at Rs. 84,900.

This affordable iPhone model has a 6.1-inch (1,170×2,532 pixels) Super Retina XDR (OLED) display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The display has Ceramic Shield 2 protection. It runs on Apple's A19 chip and has a 48-megapixel rear camera. It features a 12-megapixel TrueDepth front-facing camera.

The iPhone 17e has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It has an in-built Lithium-ion battery that is advertised to provide up to 26 hours of video playback on a single charge. The handset supports MagSafe, Qi2 and Qi wireless charging. The phone has an Action Button and supports Apple Intelligence features.

iPad Air (M4)

Apple also refreshed the iPad Air with the M4 chip on March 2. The 2026 version of iPad Air comes in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. The 11-inch model is priced at Rs. 64,900 for the base 128GB storage variant, while the price of the 13-inch model starts at Rs. 84,900 for the same storage model.

The iPad Air (2026) runs on iPadOS 26 and offers Apple Intelligence support. It features up to a 13-inch (2,732x2,048 pixels) Liquid Retina IPS display with 264ppi pixel density and up to 600 nits of peak brightness. It is compatible with Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Pencil USB Type-C model.

On the rear, it features a single 12-megapixel shooter with up to 5x digital zoom capabilities. It also includes a 12-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video. The iPad Air (2026) features Apple's C1X modem and has a Touch ID sensor for security.

MacBook Air (2026)

Shortly after the launch of the new iPhone and iPad Air, Apple refreshed the MacBook Air with M5 chips. The pricing of the MacBook Air M5 in India starts at Rs. 1,19,900 for the base model with a 13-inch screen. The 15-inch variant comes with a starting price tag of Rs. 1,44,900.

The MacBook Air with the M5 chip is claimed to deliver up to 4x faster performance for AI tasks than the MacBook Air with the M4 chip. It has 512GB of storage in the base model, and it can be configured up to 4TB. The laptop runs on macOS Tahoe and offers Apple Intelligence features. It is available in 13.6-inch or 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display options with 500 nits of brightness.

MacBook Air (2026)

Photo Credit: Apple

The M5 MacBook Air features a 12-megapixel Centre Stage camera with support for Desk View. It has a speaker unit with support for Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos. It has Bluetooth 6 and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity options and includes Apple's in-house N1 wireless networking chip. The MacBook Air (M5) is advertised to provide up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge.

MacBook Pro (2026)

The popular MacBook Pro family got a refresh with Apple's new M5 Pro and M5 Max chips earlier this week. Price of the 14-inch MacBook Pro (2026) with the M5 Pro chip is Rs. 2,49,900 for the base model with 24GB RAM and 1TB storage. The same model with the M5 Max chip costs Rs. 3,99,900. The 16-inch MacBook Pro (2026) with the M5 Pro chip is priced at Rs. 2,99,900. The variant with the M5 Max processor costs Rs. 4,29,900.

The MacBook Pro (2026) features up to 64GB of RAM and boasts up to a 16.2-inch (3,456 x 2,234 pixels) Liquid Retina XDR ProMotion display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It features a 12-megapixel Webcam with Center Stage and Desk View support. For connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and includes the N1 networking chip.

The MacBook Pro (2026) includes a 100Wh battery with support for 140W wired fast charging via USB Type-C port. The laptop is claimed to deliver up to 24 hours of video playback on a single charge. It features Apple's backlit Magic Keyboard and Touch ID sensor for security.

MacBook Neo

Apple launched MacBook Neo as its new budget‑friendly laptop this week. This model costs Rs. 69,900 for the base model with 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage. The 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 79,900.

The MacBook Neo features a 13-inch Liquid Retina display with a pixel density of 219ppi. It includes Apple's Magic Keyboard and supports Touch ID for biometric authentication (available only in the 512GB model). It runs on macOS Tahoe and is powered by Apple's A18 Pro chip.

For video calls, the MacBook Neo 1080p FaceTime HD webcam includes a dual mic array. It includes a dual speaker setup with Dolby Atmos and support for Spatial Audio. It supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 6 connectivity. It features a USB 3.0 Type-C port, a headphone jack and a USB 2.0 Type-C port. It has a 36.5Wh battery that can be charged via a 20W USB Type-C adapter. Apple says the laptop can offer up to 16 hours of video streaming on a single charge.

New Apple Studio Display Models

Besides new laptops, tablet and iPhone models, Apple refreshed its Studio Display models this week. Apple Studio Display price in India starts at Rs. 1,89,900 for the standard glass version with a tilt-adjustable stand or the VESA mount adapter option. Price of Apple Studio Display XDR starts at Rs. 3,99,900 for the standard glass version with a tilt- and height-adjustable stand.

Apple's Studio Display features a 27-inch 5K Retina display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The Studio Display XDR also comes with the same 27-inch 5K Retina XDR panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It uses a mini-LED backlight with 2,304 dimming zones and supports up to 1,000 nits SDR brightness and 2,000 nits peak HDR brightness. These displays include a 12-megapixel Centre Stage camera with Desk View support.

Both new monitors are equipped with two Thunderbolt 5 ports with data transfer speeds up to 120Gbps and two USB Type-C ports with speeds up to 10Gbps.