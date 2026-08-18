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Samsung Announces Galaxy Forever as a Flexible Ownership Programme for Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series: Price, Benefits

Galaxy Forever bundles financing, device protection, and a defined buyback value into a single ownership proposition.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 18 August 2026 14:16 IST
Samsung Announces Galaxy Forever as a Flexible Ownership Programme for Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series: Price, Benefits

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 (left) and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra (right)

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Highlights
  • The programme offers a 24-month no-cost EMI option for buyers
  • Buyers get an assured buyback value of up to 55 percent on Fold 8, Ultra
  • Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra plan starts at Rs. 9,417 per month
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Samsung on Monday announced a new flexible ownership programme for Galaxy Z Fold 8 series buyers in India. The initiative, dubbed Galaxy Forever, brings 24 months of no-cost EMI, Samsung Care+ protection, and an assured buyback value of up to 55 percent of the device's invoice value. Customers who buy a Galaxy Z Fold 8 or a Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will be eligible to return their handset from the 10th month onwards.

Samsung Galaxy Forever Programme Details 

The South Korean tech conglomerate says its flexible ownership programme is aimed at users who want an alternative to purchasing a premium smartphone outright. Galaxy Forever bundles financing, device protection, and a defined buyback value into a single ownership proposition.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Discussion
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Firstly, customers buying the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra or Galaxy Z Fold8 through Galaxy Forever will receive 24 months of no-cost EMI. The company is also bundling Samsung Care+ protection, which offers accidental and liquid damage coverage with zero claim processing fees. Samsung says buyers do not have to purchase the protection plan separately.

Further, the programme offers an assured buyback value of up to 55 percent of the device's invoice value. However, it depends on when customers choose to upgrade or return their purchased Galaxy Z Fold 8 or Fold 8 Ultra. Samsung says customers can avail of the buyback option from the 10th month onwards.

Customers are eligible for 55 percent of the device's invoice value if the return is made between the 10th and 11th months. The value decreases to 50 percent for returns between the 12th and 13th months, while it shifts to 45 percent for returns between the 14th and 18th months. Customers who return the Galaxy foldable between the 19th and 25th months will be eligible for a 40 percent value for returns.

As part of the Galaxy Forever programme, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will be available at Rs. 9,417 per month, which includes an Rs. 8,334 EMI and an Rs. 1,083 programme fee. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 plan, meanwhile, costs Rs. 8,584 per month, comprising an Rs. 7,500 device EMI and an Rs. 1,084 programme fee.

For context, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra starts at Rs. 1,99,999 for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The price of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 begins at Rs. 1,79,999 for the base option, with the same RAM and storage as the Ultra model.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 1080x2520 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 2256x2504 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New passport-style form factor is very likeable
  • Useful cover screen which is bright enough and the aspect ratio is great for social media
  • 4:3 main display is excellent
  • Lightweight and solid design
  • IP48 rating
  • Decent cameras
  • Battery life is good enough
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • No telephoto sensor at this price
  • Loudspeakers could have been better
  • Still needs better app optimisation
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Cover Display 5.50-inch
Cover Resolution 1248x1972 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 2448x1848 pixels
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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Forever, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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