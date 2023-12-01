Technology News

iQoo 12 Camera First Look: A Sneak Peek at the Camera Performance of iQoo's Upcoming Flagship

The iQoo 12 is equipped with a promising camera setup on paper, but can it step up to the plate?

Written by David Delima | Updated: 1 December 2023 17:38 IST
iQoo 12 Camera First Look: A Sneak Peek at the Camera Performance of iQoo's Upcoming Flagship

The iQoo 12 is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • iQoo 12 will be launched in India on December 12
  • The smartphone is equipped with a triple rear camera setup
  • The rear camera module also includes a 64-megapixel telephoto camera
Advertisement

iQoo 12 will soon be launched in India, and the upcoming smartphone will be the first smartphone to debut in the country with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. Aside from being powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset, the company is also touting another important aspect of a flagship-grade smartphone — camera performance. High-end smartphones these days are expected to feature good primary, wide-angle, and telephoto cameras. I recently spent some time at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan and had some time to test the iQoo 12 before it was launched in India on December 12.

Before discussing my early impressions of the camera on the upcoming smartphone, it's worth going over its rear camera specifications. The company has equipped the iQoo 12 with a 50-megapixel camera with phase detection autofocus (PDAF), optical image stabilisation (OIS), and an f/1.7 aperture. It also has a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.0 aperture. Finally, it has a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom along with PDAF, OIS and a f/2.6 aperture.

iQoo 12 Portrait mode 3X 1X ndtv iqoo 12

iQoo 12 primary and telephoto portrait camera samples (tap to expand image)

 

During the brief time I spent with the iQoo 12, I found that the primary camera is capable of capturing clear images with ample lighting, while colour reproduction appears to be reliable — these images were captured on a cloudy morning after a night of unexpected rainfall. Portrait images with the telephoto camera appear to have a stronger bokeh effect compared to those taken with the primary camera. However, the cutouts are accurate, and I didn't find any smudging around the edges of the subjects.

While the ultra-wide-angle camera on the iQoo 12 captures clear photos, I noticed a slight amount of warping at the edges of the images, but nothing that should make you want to take a few steps back and capture a photo with the primary camera. This is something that will need to be tested further, so make sure to keep an eye out for our complete review of the smartphone and its cameras.

iQoo 12 Tele Max 1 0X 100X ndtv iqoo 12 camera

iQoo 12 telephoto camera samples (tap to expand image)

 

The telephoto camera on the iQoo 12 seems to perform reliably — based on the few shots I was able to capture with the phone in Jaisalmer. You can see how the camera is capable of capturing very clear images at up to 10x zoom, while the images at 30x zoom are mostly clear while preserving ample detail.

I noticed that while capturing images with the telephoto camera, the iQoo 12 allowed me to click images of objects far away, up to 30x, without much effort. I wasn't using a tripod, so I had to move the phone around a little so it was focused on the subject before tapping the shutter button. The phone lets you click images at 100x zoom, but you're better off using a tripod if you want to click pictures with this mode — all I could capture were blurry images of remote subjects.

iQoo 12 zoom 0 6X 1X 3X 30X ndtv iqoo 12 camera

iQoo 12 telephoto camera samples (tap to expand image)

 

Another thing that became apparent while capturing images with the iQoo 12 is the change in colour temperature while switching cameras — different zoom levels use different cameras on the phone. As a result, photos of some subjects appeared cooler or warmer depending on which camera was in use. However, this could change with upcoming software updates when the phone is launched.

Macro photography on the iQoo 12 seems quite reliable — you can capture images of objects using the telephoto camera, and the results seem pretty sharp and detailed. I'm looking forward to seeing how the camera performs in different scenarios — they'll be part of the full review that's coming at a later date.

iQoo 12 Macro Mode 3X 6X ndtv iqoo 12 camera

iQoo 12 telephoto macro camera samples (tap to expand image)

 

It's worth noting that iQoo is yet to launch the smartphone in the country officially — the phone is scheduled to debut in India on December 12. These are early impressions of the smartphone, and I'll be spending more time with the handset before any conclusive verdict on its performance and reliability. iQoo could also roll out a few software updates for the handset that could resolve some of the issues I found during my brief time with the phone earlier this week.

Disclosure: iQoo sponsored the correspondent's flights and hotel for the event in Rajasthan.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo 12, iQoo 12 camera, iQoo 12 camera performance, iQoo 12 camera specifications, iQoo 12 camera samples, iQoo 12 image samples, iQoo 12 telephoto camera, iQoo 12 camera review, iQoo India, iQoo
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Vivo V29 Pro Review: A Good-Looking Mid-Ranger

Related Stories

iQoo 12 Camera First Look: A Sneak Peek at the Camera Performance of iQoo's Upcoming Flagship
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 Gets a Permanent Discount in India: See New Price
  2. Poco M6 Pro 5G With 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage Launched in India: See Price
  3. Vivo S18, Vivo S18 Pro to Launch Soon; Specifications Leak Online
  4. Exclusive: Redmi 13C 5G Variant Set to Launch in India on December 6
  5. iOS 17.1.2 Update With Security Fixes Rolling Out to Apple iPhone Users
  6. Redmi 13C 5G India Variant Set to Launch With This Chipset
  7. OnePlus 12 Allegedly Secures Highest Score on AnTuTU Ahead of Launch
  8. Infinix Hot 40i With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched at This Price
  9. Vivo V29 Pro Review: A Good-Looking Mid-Ranger
  10. iQoo 12 5G Price Tipped as Retail Box Leaks Ahead of Launch: Check Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G Price in India Slashed by Rs. 2,000: Know How Much It Costs Now
  2. Google Chrome Update Fixes High-Severity Zero-Day Vulnerability That Was Actively Exploited
  3. UN to Educate Over 22,000 Staff Members on Blockchain, Web3: Here’s Why
  4. Nothing Phone 2 Price in India Gets a Permanent Price Cut; Now Starts at Rs. 39,999
  5. Realme GT 5 Pro Design Revealed; Teased to Offer 4,500 Nits Peak Brightness
  6. Threads Expands Keyword Search Feature to Users Globally in All Languages
  7. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Trailer: Anya Taylor-Joy Takes on Chris Hemsworth in Post-Apocalyptic Wasteland
  8. Apple Announces 2023 App Store Award Winners, Hiking App AllTrails Named iPhone App of the Year
  9. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Currently Trading at $38,000, Altcoins Show Mixed Movement
  10. OnePlus 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Allegedly Tops AnTuTu Benchmark With 2.3 Million Points
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »