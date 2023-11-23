Technology News

iQoo 12 5G Will Launch in India With Android 14-Based Funtouch OS 14

iQoo 12 5G will launch in India on December 12.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 November 2023 17:27 IST
iQoo 12 5G Will Launch in India With Android 14-Based Funtouch OS 14

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo 12 was launched globally on November 7

Highlights
  • iQoo 12 sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display
  • The smartphone has a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera
  • The base iQoo 12 supports 120W wired fast charging
iQoo 12 series was unveiled globally on November 7. The lineup includes the iQoo 12 and the iQoo 12 Pro. The base model has long been scheduled to launch in the Indian market on December 12. There has been no word yet about the India launch of the high-end Pro variant though. The vanilla iQoo 12 model will include Qualcomm's latest chipset and feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit. It is said to succeed the iQoo 11 5G, which was introduced in China in December 2022 and later in India in January this year. The company has now revealed the OS and availability details of the handset.

The company announced that the iQoo 12 5G will launch in India with Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14, making it the first non-Pixel smartphone to launch in the country with Android 14 out-of-the-box. There are other models like the Galaxy S23 models that have received Android 14-based updates since Google released the OS version earlier this year in October.

A press release from iQoo also confirmed that the iQoo 12 5G will be available for purchase in the country only via Amazon and the official iQoo e-store. The phone's microsite on both Amazon and the website are live.

In China, the 12GB + 256GB and the 16GB + 512GB variants of the iQoo 12 are priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,000) and CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 50,00), respectively. The top-of-the-line 16GB RAM + 1TB option is listed at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 53,000). The model is available in China in Burning Way, Legend Edition, and Track Version (translated) colour options. The Track Version comes with a BMW Motorsport-inspired finish. Price details of the Indian variant of the phone are still under wraps but it is expected to share similar specifications to that of its Chinese counterpart.

The iQoo 12 5G comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1.5K (1,260x2,800 pixels), a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The display also offers HDR10+ support. The handset is confirmed to be powered by an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in India, just like the Chinese version, and it will be paired with an Adreno 750 GPU.

In the camera department, the iQoo 12 5G features a 50-megapixel 1/1.3-inch primary sensor, a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter with 100X digital zoom, and a 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra wide-angle lens. The phone is also equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor front camera. The handset houses a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor for security and measures 163.22mm x 75.88mm x 8.10mm in size while weighing 203 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: iQoo 12 5G, iQoo 12 5G India launch, iQoo 12 5G specifications, iQoo 12, iQoo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
GTA 6 Trailer Countdown: Rockstar Games Removes ‘Social Club’ Branding From Site Ahead of Release

