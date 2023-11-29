Technology News

iQoo 12 5G's Price in India Tipped as Retail Box Leaks Ahead of December 12 Launch

iQoo 12 5G is tipped to come in 12GB RAM + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB storage variants.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 November 2023 17:56 IST
Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo 12 5G was launched in China earlier this month

  • iQoo 12 5G is confirmed to launch in India on December 12
  • It will be available for purchase via Amazon
  • Chinese version of iQoo 12 5G sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display
iQoo 12 5G is scheduled to launch in India on December 12, but ahead of its official release, the phone's pricing has been tipped online. The upcoming model is expected to debut in the premium segment. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and packs a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary camera. The iQoo 12 was launched in China earlier this month alongside the iQoo 12 Pro. The Indian variant of iQoo 12 5G is said to come in two RAM and storage configurations. 

Noted tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) leaked the retail box image of the iQoo 12 5G on Wednesday. As per the image, the handset will be priced between Rs. 50,999 and Rs. 59,999. The tipster states that the MRP will be Rs. 56,999. It is tipped to come in 12GB RAM + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB storage variants.

The iQoo 12 5G is confirmed to launch in India on December 12. It will be available for purchase via Amazon. The handset will run on Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14 and be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC under the hood.

iQoo 12 was launched in China with a price tag of CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant, CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 50,00) for the 16GB +512GB variant, and CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 53,000) for the 16GB + 1TB variant.

The Chinese version of iQoo 12 5G sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K(1,260x2,800 pixels) resolution and 144Hz variable refresh rate. It has a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel sensor. The camera unit also comprises a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto 100X digital zoom and a 50-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor. For selfies and video chats, it features a 16-megapixel sensor.

The iQoo 12 offers up to 1TB of UFS4.0 inbuilt storage. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, with 120W fast charging support.

Nithya P Nair
Amazon Q Chatbot Announced for AWS Customers; Comes Loaded With Generative AI Features

