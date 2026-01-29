iQOO 15R is scheduled to be launched in India by the Vivo sub-brand in the fourth week of February, the tech firm recently announced. Weeks ahead of the handset's debut in the country, iQOO has been teasing the design, specifications, and features of the upcoming iQOO 15R. The dedicated microsite on an e-commerce platform for the smartphone was recently updated to reveal that the handset will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 series chipset from Qualcomm. Now, the company has teased the availability of another colourway for the iQOO 15R. The phone will carry a dual rear camera setup, housed inside a square-shaped camera module. It will be offered in at least two shades.

iQOO 15R Design, Features (Expected)

On Thursday, the Vivo sub-brand revealed that the upcoming iQOO 15R will be available in a Dark Knight colourway. The dedicated microsite for the smartphone, which recently went live on Amazon, suggests that the iQOO 15R will also be sold in India in a blue variant, but the name of this colourway is still under wraps.

While the Black Knight option appears with a plain rear panel, the blue colourway is shown to feature a chequered pattern on the back with varying shades of blue. More details about the smartphone are expected to be revealed soon.

We already knew that iQOO 15R would be launched in India on February 24, and will later go on sale in the country via Amazon. The handset is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's new octa core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process.

The Chinese smartphone maker claims that the iQOO 15R, in its testing, scored over 3,500,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. The Vivo sub-brand also says its new phone will offer about 36 percent enhanced CPU performance and around 46 percent improvement in NPU performance.

The iQOO 15R is teased to carry a dual rear camera unit, placed inside a square-shaped camera island. A power button and volume rockers will be integrated into the metal frame on the right side of the phone. While the tech firm has yet to reveal the pricing of the handset, the company recently claimed that the upcoming iQOO 15R will be the fastest handset in India, priced under Rs. 55,000.

It will reportedly sport a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, with up to 144Hz of refresh rate. The iQOO 15R might ship with IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance ratings. For optics, the handset could carry a 200-megapixel primary rear camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It is said to be backed by a 7,600mAh cell, while offering support for 100W wired fast charging.