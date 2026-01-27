iQOO 15R is scheduled to be launched in India by the Vivo sub-brand in the fourth week of February, the tech firm announced on Tuesday. Additionally, a dedicated microsite for the upcoming handset is now live on an e-commerce platform, confirming its availability and chipset. The iQOO 15 series smartphone is confirmed to be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 series chipset from Qualcomm, which is built on a 3nm process. Additionally, the microsite teases the price range for the iQOO 15R. It will carry a dual rear camera setup, housed inside a square-shaped camera module. It will be offered in at least two colour options.

iQOO 15R Price, Specifications (Expected)

The dedicated microsite for the upcoming iQOO 15R has been updated to reveal that the handset will be powered by an octa core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process. The tech firm claims that the handset has managed to score over 3,500,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. The iQOO 15R is claimed to deliver about 36 percent improved CPU performance and around 46 percent enhanced NPU performance.

iQOO 15R is claimed to be the fastest smartphone in the under Rs. 55,000 price segment.

iQOO claims that its upcoming iQOO 15R is the fastest smartphone in the under Rs. 55,000 price segment, hinting at its price range. This means that the upcoming iQOO 15R will be launched at a similar price as the OnePlus 15R, which was unveiled in December 2025 in India at a starting price of Rs. 47,999 for the base 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage configuration and Rs. 52,999 for the top-of-the-line model, featuring 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

We already knew that the iQOO 15R will be launched in India on February 24. It is expected to go on sale in the country via Amazon in at least black and blue colourways. It will carry a dual rear camera unit, housed inside a square-shaped camera module. A power button and volume rockers will be placed on the right side of the handset.

A recent report highlighted that the iQOO 15R will be equipped with a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, delivering up to 144Hz of refresh rate. It is expected to ship with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The chipset will reportedly be paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. It might feature a 200-megapixel main camera on the back, coupled with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It could pack a 7,600mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support.

