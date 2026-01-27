Technology News
English Edition

iQOO 15R Price in India, Chipset Details Teased Ahead of Launch in India on February 24

The company has already revealed that the iQOO 15R will be available for purchase in India via Amazon.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 January 2026 19:30 IST
iQOO 15R Price in India, Chipset Details Teased Ahead of Launch in India on February 24

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO 15R will be priced in India under Rs. 55,000.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • iQOO 15R will feature a dual rear camera setup
  • iQOO 15R is teased to carry a square-shaped deco
  • The phone will be offered in at least two colourways
Advertisement

iQOO 15R is scheduled to be launched in India by the Vivo sub-brand in the fourth week of February, the tech firm announced on Tuesday. Additionally, a dedicated microsite for the upcoming handset is now live on an e-commerce platform, confirming its availability and chipset. The iQOO 15 series smartphone is confirmed to be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 series chipset from Qualcomm, which is built on a 3nm process. Additionally, the microsite teases the price range for the iQOO 15R. It will carry a dual rear camera setup, housed inside a square-shaped camera module. It will be offered in at least two colour options.

iQOO 15R Price, Specifications (Expected)

The dedicated microsite for the upcoming iQOO 15R has been updated to reveal that the handset will be powered by an octa core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process. The tech firm claims that the handset has managed to score over 3,500,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. The iQOO 15R is claimed to deliver about 36 percent improved CPU performance and around 46 percent enhanced NPU performance.

iqoo 15r price range india amazon inline iQOO 15R

iQOO 15R is claimed to be the fastest smartphone in the under Rs. 55,000 price segment.
Photo Credit: Amazon/ iQOO

 

iQOO claims that its upcoming iQOO 15R is the fastest smartphone in the under Rs. 55,000 price segment, hinting at its price range. This means that the upcoming iQOO 15R will be launched at a similar price as the OnePlus 15R, which was unveiled in December 2025 in India at a starting price of Rs. 47,999 for the base 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage configuration and Rs. 52,999 for the top-of-the-line model, featuring 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

We already knew that the iQOO 15R will be launched in India on February 24. It is expected to go on sale in the country via Amazon in at least black and blue colourways. It will carry a dual rear camera unit, housed inside a square-shaped camera module. A power button and volume rockers will be placed on the right side of the handset.

A recent report highlighted that the iQOO 15R will be equipped with a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, delivering up to 144Hz of refresh rate. It is expected to ship with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The chipset will reportedly be paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. It might feature a 200-megapixel main camera on the back, coupled with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It could pack a 7,600mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 15R

OnePlus 15R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth 165Hz AMOLED display
  • Strong gaming performance
  • Excellent durability and software support
  • Outstanding battery life
  • Bad
  • No telephoto camera
  • No LTPO display
  • More expensive than OnePlus 13R
Read detailed OnePlus 15R review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQOO 15R, iQOO 15R Price in India, iQOO 15R Specifications, iQOO 15R India Launch, iQOO
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Honor Magic V6 Leak Hints at Slimmer Build, New Hardware Upgrades Ahead of Anticipated March Debut

Related Stories

iQOO 15R Price in India, Chipset Details Teased Ahead of Launch in India on February 24
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 4a Pro'sÂ  Battery, Durability, Charging Details Revealed
  2. Vivo X200T Launched in India With These Features
  3. Nothing Phone 4a Lands on TDRA Certification Database Ahead of Its Debut
  4. HP HyperX Omen 15 Gaming Laptop With RTX 5060 GPU Launched in India
  5. Amazfit Active Max With 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display Launched in India: See Price
  6. Border 2 Revives "Sandese Aate Hain": Sunny Deol Returns
  7. Oppo K15 Launch Seems Imminent as Company Teases Launch of a New Phone
  8. NASA Races to Restore Contact With MAVEN Mars Orbiter After Weeks of Silence
  9. The Conjuring: Last Rites OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  10. Baby Girl Review: Nivin Pauly Returns With a Gripping Thriller
#Latest Stories
  1. James Webb Helps Astronomers Chart the Universe’s Hidden Dark Matter
  2. ESA’s Solar Orbiter Reveals How Magnetic Avalanches Trigger Solar Flares
  3. NASA Races to Restore Contact With MAVEN Mars Orbiter After Weeks of Silence
  4. iQOO 15R Price in India, Chipset Details Teased Ahead of Launch in India on February 24
  5. Nothing Phone 4a Pro Battery, Charging Speed and IP Rating Revealed via EPREL Label
  6. Honor Magic V6 Leak Hints at Slimmer Build, New Hardware Upgrades Ahead of Anticipated March Debut
  7. OpenAI Says ChatGPT's Writing Worsened Due to Overtraining Math, Coding
  8. Sony Said to Be Planning State of Play Broadcast for February
  9. Amazon to Reportedly Layoff 16,000 Employees, India Might Be Among Worst-Hit Regions
  10. Hashtag Star Now Available for Streaming on Chaupal: What You Need to Know About This Punjabi Film
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »