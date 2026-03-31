OnePlus Nord 6 is scheduled to be launched in India soon. Leading up to its unveiling in the country, the Chinese smartphone maker has been teasing the key specifications and features of the handset. Now, the tech firm has confirmed the camera configuration of the OnePlus Nord 6. Moreover, the dedicated microsite for the phone on an e-commerce platform has been updated to reveal the ingress protection (IP) ratings of the handset. This comes a week after the company announced that the OnePlus Nord 6 will be launched in India in April with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset.

OnePlus Nord 6 Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on X, the Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that the OnePlus Nord 6 will be equipped with a dual rear camera, led by a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia primary shooter with 2x zoom, dual-axis optical image stabilisation, and a multi-focus sensor. The main camera will be coupled with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, offering a 112-degree field of view.

The OnePlus Nord 6 will feature a 32-megapixel multi-focus camera on the front for selfies and video calls, housed inside hole punch display cutout. The handset will be capable of recording videos at 4K/60 fps from the primary rear camera. Separately, the dedicated microsite for the OnePlus Nord 6 has been updated to reveal that the handset will ship with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

To recap, the OnePlus Nord 6 is slated to launch in India on April 7, at 7 pm IST. The handset will be sold in the country via Amazon in Fresh Mint, Pitch Black, and Quick Silver colour options. The tech firm recently confirmed that it will be priced in India between Rs. 35,000 and Rs. 40,000.

The OnePlus Nord 6 is confirmed to sport a flat 1.5K AMOLED “Sunburst HDR” display, up to 165Hz of refresh rate, up to 3,600 nits peak brightness, 2 nits of minimum brightness, and 3,840Hz PWM dimming. The touchscreen will ship with Aqua Touch 2.0, which will allow users to operate the handset with wet fingers or damp fingers.

An octa core Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset from Qualcomm will power the OnePlus Nord 6, along with an Adreno 835 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The OnePlus Nord 6 is confirmed to pack a 9,000mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging, and 27W wired reverse charging. You can read more about the OnePlus Nord 6 here.

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