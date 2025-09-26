Technology News
Xiaomi 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Price, Features and Specifications Compared

The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro Max run on the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and A19 Pro chipsets, respectively.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 26 September 2025
Photo Credit: Xiaomi/ Apple

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max (left) vs iPhone 17 Pro Max (right)

Highlights
  • Both the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro Max sport 6.9-inch displays
  • The handsets run on the Android 16 and iOS 26 firmware, respectively
  • Xiaomi has triple 50MP Leica cameras, Apple offers A triple 48MP setup
Xiaomi on Thursday launched its latest flagship smartphone lineup, dubbed the Xiaomi 17 series. It includes three models — Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. The latter is introduced as the top-of-the-line offering powered by Qualcomm's new flagship mobile chip, which is set to compete against other flagship smartphones in the market, such as its namesake, the iPhone 17 Pro Max and the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Here's a comparison of the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max and the iPhone 17 Pro Max, highlighting their features, specifications, and pricing, to determine which among the two stands out.

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Price

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max - The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max is currently available only in China. Its price starts at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 74,700) for the 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage variant. The handset is also available in 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB configurations, priced at CNY 6,299 (roughly Rs. 78,500) and CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 87,200), respectively.

It is sold in Black, Cold Smoke Purple, Forest Green and White shades.

iPhone 17 Pro Max - The iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India starts at Rs. 1,49,900 for the base 256GB storage option, while the 512GB variant costs Rs. 1,69,900. Meanwhile, the larger 1TB and 2TB options are priced at Rs. 1,89,900 and Rs. 2,29,900, respectively.

It is available in Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue and Silver shades.

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Design

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max - The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max features a new dual-screen design with a Magic Back Screen. It allows users to take selfies with the rear main camera and preview shots taken by others. The handset comes with Xiaomi's proprietary Dragon Crystal Glass protection and has an IP68 dust and water protection.

It measures 162.9 x 77.6 x 8.0mm in terms of thickness and weighs 219g.xiaomi 17 pro main

iPhone 17 Pro Max - The iPhone 17 Pro Max features a unibody design and a revamped rectangular "full-width camera plateau" towards the top of the rear panel. It comes with Ceramic Shield 2 protection and has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

It measures 163.4×78×8.75mm in size and weighs 231g.iPhone 17 Pro Apple

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Display

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max - The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max sports a 6.9-inch (1,200 x 2,608 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate, and 3,500 nits peak brightness. It supports DC dimming, a wide P3 colour gamut, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision. There's also a 2.9-inch secondary display at the back of the handset, with a 120Hz refresh and 596 x 976 pixels resolution.

iPhone 17 Pro Max - Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max is equipped with a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 1,600 nits peak brightness level and a 1,320×2,868 pixels resolution. The display supports HDR, True Tone, and a wide P3 colour gamut.

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Processor

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max - Powering the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max is Qualcomm's new flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It is complemented by up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. The handset runs on HyperOS 3, based on Android 16.

iPhone 17 Pro Max - The iPhone 17 Pro Max uses Apple's latest A19 Pro processor. It comes with 12GB of RAM and up to 2 TB of onboard storage. There is also a vapour chamber cooling system for handling thermals. The handset ships with the latest iOS 26 firmware.

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro Max Cameras

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max - The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max has a Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup. It includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 5X optical zoom. The handset comes with a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

iPhone 17 Pro Max - Like the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, the iPhone 17 Pro Max also sports a triple rear camera unit. It comprises a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera with 4X optical zoom. There's also an 18-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Battery

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max - The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max packs a 7,500mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. It also supports reverse wireless charging at 22.5W.

iPhone 17 Pro Max - Apple does not officially list battery capacities of its iPhone models. However, the handset is believed to pack a 5,088mAh cell. It is claimed to deliver up to 37 hours of video playback on a single charge. The iPhone 17 Pro Max supports fast charging at 40W, along with 15W MagSafe wireless charging.

FAQs

Q. What is the price of the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max?

The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max price starts at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 74,700) for the 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage variant. It is also available in 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB configurations.

Q. What is the price of the iPhone 17 Pro Max?

The iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India starts at Rs. 1,49,900 for the base 256GB storage option. It is also offered in 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB variants, which are priced considerably higher.

Q. What are the colour options on the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max?

The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max is available for purchase in Black, Cold Smoke Purple, Forest Green and White colourways.

Q. What are the colour options on the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max?

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is available in Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue, and Silver colour options.

 

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro Max comparison
Key Specs
Display (Primary)6.90-inch-
Cover Display2.90-inch-
Cover Resolution976x596 pixels-
ProcessorSnapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera50-megapixel 18-megapixel
Rear Camera50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM12GB12GB
Storage512GB256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
Battery Capacity7500mAh-
OSAndroid 16iOS 26
Resolution1200x2608 pixels1320x2868 pixels
Display-6.90-inch
Comments

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Xiaomi 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Price, Features and Specifications Compared
