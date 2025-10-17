Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max were launched in China last month, featuring a 2.1-inch secondary display on the back that surrounds the rear camera setup. This distinctive Dynamic Back Display shows different notifications and a preview of selfies. Now, Xiaomi Group President Lu Weibing has reportedly confirmed that the company plans to retain this feature in future flagship models. Xiaomi is also said to be ramping up its Research and Development efforts to enhance the functionality of this rear screen with new software features.

Xiaomi's Dynamic Back Display to Return in Future Flagships

According to a report by MyDrivers (in Chinese), Xiaomi Group President Lu Weibing confirmed during a live broadcast that the next generation Xiaomi smartphones will continue to feature the Dynamic Back Display introduced with the Xiaomi 17 Pro series (translated from Chinese). Xiaomi is also said to be ramping up its R&D investment in this area.

Xiaomi reportedly spent over CNY 1 billion on developing the rear display for the Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. The 2.1-inch screen uses the same Dragon Crystal glass as the main display. It supports the LTPO adaptive refresh rate and horizontally covers the rear camera module.

Further, Lu Weibing reportedly confirmed that the Xiaomi 17 Pro will add a real-time translation function on the back screen soon. The company is said to bring a series of updates to the back screen at the end of October. It could also add monthly function iterations to the feature.

The Xiaomi 17 series reportedly shattered first-sale records across all price segments in China within five minutes of its launch in 2025. The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max is said to have set a new benchmark for single-day sales and overall units sold for any domestic smartphone this year.

Sales of the Xiaomi 17 series reportedly surged 20 percent over its predecessor, with the Pro models alone selling three times more than the previous generation.

The impressive sales performance of the Xiaomi 17 series could be the key reason for continuing the Dynamic Back Display feature in future models.

The Xiaomi 17 Pro's Dynamic Back Display offers real-time notification and reminders, including flight notifications, train ticket updates, takeaway delivery or ride-hailing status, music playback, among others. Users can pin schedules, QR codes, and even emojis on the secondary screen. It supports both preview and selfie functions.

Last month, Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi 17 series with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC and Android 16-based HyperOS 3. They have Leica-tuned triple rear camera units led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. The Xiaomi 17 Pro has a 6,300mAh battery, while the Pro model houses a 7,500mAh cell. Both phones support 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

The Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max are currently available in China with a starting price tag of CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 62,300) and CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 74,700), respectively.