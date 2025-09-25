The Realme GT 8 series is scheduled to make its China debut in October. The company has now confirmed key details about the top-of-the-line model in its upcoming lineup — the Realme GT 8 Pro. The handset will be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which was announced at the Snapdragon Summit on September 25. The Realme GT 8 Pro is also confirmed to come with a dedicated R1 graphics chip and dual symmetrical speakers.

Realme GT 8 Pro Specifications (Expected)

In a post on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, Realme revealed various details about the upcoming GT 8 Pro handset. As per the company, the smartphone will be the first model in its device portfolio to be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It is claimed to deliver “flagship performance”, which is sort of obvious, considering that this is Qualcomm's most powerful chip to date.

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Realme

The chip has a 64-bit architecture and is fabricated using TSMC's 3nm process (N3P). Qualcomm claims it offers up to 23 percent improved performance and 20 percent better efficiency than the previous generation flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 8 Elite. Notably, the current Realme GT 7 Pro is powered by the aforementioned processor.

In a separate post, the company also confirmed that the upcoming Realme GT 8 Pro will also be equipped with a dedicated R1 graphics chip, and says that it will deliver a “powerful dual-core gaming experience”. It is expected to complement the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, like the company's previous handsets.

Apart from this, the handset is also confirmed to come with dual symmetrical speakers. This is expected to result in an improved multimedia experience, with the added ability to produce true stereo sound and create a wider and more balanced soundstage.

Previously, the brand confirmed the presence of a 2K resolution flat display on the Realme GT 8 Pro. It will also debut with a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor, as part of a triple rear camera setup. Rumours suggest that it could pack a 7,000mAh battery.

We can expect more details to surface closer to the launch of the Realme GT 8 series next month.

