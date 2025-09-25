Technology News
Realme GT 8 Pro Confirmed to Debut With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, R1 Graphics Chip and Dual Symmetrical Speakers

The dedicated R1 graphics chip will result in a “powerful dual-core gaming experience” on the Realme GT 8 Pro, as per the company.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 September 2025 17:34 IST
Realme GT 8 Pro Confirmed to Debut With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, R1 Graphics Chip and Dual Symmetrical Speakers

Realme's current flagship GT 7 Pro (pictured) is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset

Highlights
  • Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is built on TSMC’s 3nm N3P fabrication process
  • The phone will also feature a dedicated R1 graphics chip
  • It is confirmed to come with dual symmetrical stereo speakers
The Realme GT 8 series is scheduled to make its China debut in October. The company has now confirmed key details about the top-of-the-line model in its upcoming lineup — the Realme GT 8 Pro. The handset will be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which was announced at the Snapdragon Summit on September 25. The Realme GT 8 Pro is also confirmed to come with a dedicated R1 graphics chip and dual symmetrical speakers.

Realme GT 8 Pro Specifications (Expected)

In a post on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, Realme revealed various details about the upcoming GT 8 Pro handset. As per the company, the smartphone will be the first model in its device portfolio to be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It is claimed to deliver “flagship performance”, which is sort of obvious, considering that this is Qualcomm's most powerful chip to date.

realme gt 8 pro weibo Realme GT 8 Pro

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Realme

 

The chip has a 64-bit architecture and is fabricated using TSMC's 3nm process (N3P). Qualcomm claims it offers up to 23 percent improved performance and 20 percent better efficiency than the previous generation flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 8 Elite. Notably, the current Realme GT 7 Pro is powered by the aforementioned processor.

In a separate post, the company also confirmed that the upcoming Realme GT 8 Pro will also be equipped with a dedicated R1 graphics chip, and says that it will deliver a “powerful dual-core gaming experience”. It is expected to complement the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, like the company's previous handsets.

Apart from this, the handset is also confirmed to come with dual symmetrical speakers. This is expected to result in an improved multimedia experience, with the added ability to produce true stereo sound and create a wider and more balanced soundstage.

Previously, the brand confirmed the presence of a 2K resolution flat display on the Realme GT 8 Pro. It will also debut with a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor, as part of a triple rear camera setup. Rumours suggest that it could pack a 7,000mAh battery.

We can expect more details to surface closer to the launch of the Realme GT 8 series next month.

Further reading: Realme GT 8 Pro, Realme GT 8 Pro Specifications, Realme GT 8 Series, Realme
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
