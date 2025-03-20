XOS 15 Beta: 3 Features We Liked and 1 That Could Be Better

Infinix is gearing up to bring down the curtains on XOS 15 — its take on the latest Android 15 operating system (OS) — with the launch of the Infinix Note 50X globally today (Thursday) and in India on March 27. With the new OS, the company promises to deliver improved personalisation, fluid animations, and smarter artificial intelligence (AI) features compared to XOS 14. This is expected to enable users to extensively customise their home and lock screens, enhance productivity courtesy of the AI additions, experience an improved gaming experience, and much more.

While XOS 15 is still in beta, we've tried everything it has to offer and there are a handful of features that are great additions. Here we list the top three features of Infinix's upcoming Android 15-based OS that we liked.

XOS 15: 3 Features We Liked

1. Vogue Portraits - If you like personalising your home screen wallpaper with your own images, then Infinix's Vogue Portraits feature is definitely the best feature to do so. It lets you customise your snapshots from the gallery uniquely, providing several themes and styles to choose from. The customisation options include pattern designs, colours, and artistic effects.

Vogue Portraits Feature in XOS 15

With Vogue Portraits, you can tweak your image as if it was in the latest comic strip, inspired by pastiche, or a cover-worthy photo in a magazine (The Vogue itself, perhaps?)

2. AI Note - The AI Note feature, as the name suggests, supercharges the Notes app with AI. It is part of the Infinix AI suite and works similar to Samsung's popular sketch-to-image feature. This means even if you're not the best at expressing your artistic creativity, Infinix's AI will do the job for you, creating stylised digital art based on rough sketches. It can generate images based on different styles, allowing you to choose from options such as sketch, comics, pixel art, digital art, and cyberpunk.

Infinix's AI Note is similar to Samsung's Sketch-to-Image feature

It's pretty accurate too, as evidenced by the painting of a house with a green landscape behind (below), based on my embarrassingly shoddy sketch of the same.

3. Dynamic Bar - The Dynamic Bar in XOS 15 takes inspiration from the iPhone's Dynamic Island and functions like it too, to an extent. It is located within the hole-punch cutout for the front camera and like Apple's system, displays alerts and notifications received from various apps and activities such as calls, voice recordings, and charging. It gets Google Maps integration too, which is a bonus. This means you'll still be able to check text-based directions to your destination within another app without having the pop-up view as a distraction.

XOS 15 Beta: 1 Feature That Could Be Improved

With XOS 15, Infinix has introduced Folax Voice, its AI-powered voice assistant. Similar to other voice assistants offered by competitors, the company claims it can perform system actions, retrieve “high quality” information from the web, and summarise images, documents, and links. While it works fine for the most part during general interactions and simple tasks, there are aspects where we felt there is a scope for improvement.

Folex Voice runs into errors when identifying objects and analysing information

During several instances, it failed to provide information which was present in the source article. Further, the voice assistant also made mistakes when asked to identify objects in image. For example, we captured an image of the Nothing Ear but Folax Voice misidentified it as the Nothing Ear (Stick). It isn't efficient either and takes its time to process commands, especially when information processing and object identification is required.