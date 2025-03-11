Infinix Note 50X 5G is scheduled to be launched in India on March 27. Ahead of its anticipated debut, a new report has surfaced which suggests that the phone may come with Android 15-based operating system (OS) dubbed XOS 15. It will reportedly bring a new One-Take Wallpaper feature that enables users to set a unified appearance across the home screen, lock screen, and other screens. The update is also said to offer more personalised customisation options, a Dynamic Bar for alerts and notifications, and other features.

XOS 15 to Come With Infinix Note 50X 5G

Citing industry sources, 91Mobiles reports that Android 15-based XOS 15 will come out-of-the-box with the upcoming Infinix Note 50X 5G. With the One-Take Wallpaper feature, users may be able to select one image which will reportedly be auto-applied to the home screen, lock screen, and other places.

The OS' user interface (UI) is said to be inspired by nature. Meanwhile, the animations reportedly “mimic the flow of a river.” Users may also be able to access more extensive app icon colours, shapes, and sizes for enhanced personalisation.

The update is reported to bring a new feature called Dynamic Bar, Infinix's own take on Apple's Dynamic Island. It will be used to display alerts and notifications with animations within the hole-punch cutout. Meanwhile, the improved Game Mode may reportedly offer three performance modes — power-saving mode, equilibrium mode, and performance mode. A new ‘Magic Button' feature will be integrated in the game mode which is said to let users map the volume buttons as game triggers. While gaming, calls will be either put on hold or rejected, and messages may be displayed in Bullet, Pop-up, or Flash formats.

One of the last reported features is a new Smart Panel on the Infinix Note 50X 5G. It is said to appear in the form of a customisable sidebar, offering quick shortcuts to apps as well as tools right from the home screen. Other features expected to be included in the update are said to be related to bypass charging and image stabilisation.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.