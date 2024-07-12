Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 was previously tipped to launch at the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10 but that did not happen.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 July 2024 14:00 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Shawn Rain

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series is expected to succeed the Tab S9 series which launched last year

Highlights
  • Samsung executive reportedly confirmed that it launch Galaxy Tab S10 soon
  • The Galaxy Tab S10 series is tipped to exclude the standard Tab S10 model
  • Galaxy Tab S10+ and S10 Ultra are speculated to have AMOLED screens
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 may launch before the end of the year, according to a report. The South Korean tech giant recently launched its foldable phones Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 along with several other products at the Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday. However, it did not introduce any tablet. Until now, there no was official news about Samsung's purported tablet, with only leaks and rumours surfacing. However, a company official has now reportedly confirmed its impending launch.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Launch Date

According to a report by Android Authority, a Samsung South Africa executive confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 will launch soon, stating that “There will be a Tab S10 series”. Although the official did not delve into any details about the purported tablet, they confirmed its release timeline. As per the claims, Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 will launch before the end of the year.

The tablet was previously tipped to launch at the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10. However, there was no sign of it, despite Samsung debuting a series of ecosystem products, including foldable smartphones, smartwatches and its first-ever smart ring.

Samsung's upcoming tablet series – a successor to the Galaxy Tab S9 – is tipped to have three variants: Galaxy Tab S10, Tab S10+, and Tab S10 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series Specifications (Expected)

According to a report, there may not be a Samsung Galaxy S10, meaning the South Korean tech giant could unveil its tablet series without a standard variant. Only the Galaxy Tab S10+ and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra may see the light of day. Both tablets are speculated to sport large AMOLED screens that are at least 12 inches in size.

Meanwhile, a Geekbench listing for the Galaxy Tab S10+ suggests it may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset paired with 12GB RAM. It may run on Android 14 out of the box and come with model number SM-X828U. As per the listing, the Galaxy Tab S10+ scored 2,141 and 6,952 points on the single and multi-core tests, respectively.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Ultra may come with a 14.6-inch AMOLED screen which may be similar to the existing model. It is tipped to retain the quad-speaker setup with sound by AKG. The S-Pen is said to be magnetically attachable to the back of the tablet.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
