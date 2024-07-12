Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 may launch before the end of the year, according to a report. The South Korean tech giant recently launched its foldable phones Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 along with several other products at the Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday. However, it did not introduce any tablet. Until now, there no was official news about Samsung's purported tablet, with only leaks and rumours surfacing. However, a company official has now reportedly confirmed its impending launch.

According to a report by Android Authority, a Samsung South Africa executive confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 will launch soon, stating that “There will be a Tab S10 series”. Although the official did not delve into any details about the purported tablet, they confirmed its release timeline. As per the claims, Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 will launch before the end of the year.

The tablet was previously tipped to launch at the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10. However, there was no sign of it, despite Samsung debuting a series of ecosystem products, including foldable smartphones, smartwatches and its first-ever smart ring.

Samsung's upcoming tablet series – a successor to the Galaxy Tab S9 – is tipped to have three variants: Galaxy Tab S10, Tab S10+, and Tab S10 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series Specifications (Expected)

According to a report, there may not be a Samsung Galaxy S10, meaning the South Korean tech giant could unveil its tablet series without a standard variant. Only the Galaxy Tab S10+ and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra may see the light of day. Both tablets are speculated to sport large AMOLED screens that are at least 12 inches in size.

Meanwhile, a Geekbench listing for the Galaxy Tab S10+ suggests it may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset paired with 12GB RAM. It may run on Android 14 out of the box and come with model number SM-X828U. As per the listing, the Galaxy Tab S10+ scored 2,141 and 6,952 points on the single and multi-core tests, respectively.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Ultra may come with a 14.6-inch AMOLED screen which may be similar to the existing model. It is tipped to retain the quad-speaker setup with sound by AKG. The S-Pen is said to be magnetically attachable to the back of the tablet.