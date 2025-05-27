OnePlus 13s is all set to make its India and global debut soon. The compact smartphone from the China-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) is the first ‘s' branded model in its lineup. With just 10 days to go until its launch, we know several details about the upcoming handset, including the chipset it will be powered by. The OnePlus 13s will come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor under the hood. It will have a vapour chamber for efficient heat dissipation and will also deliver up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge, as per the company.

If you've been wanting to know more about the upcoming OnePlus 13s, then we have curated every bit of information available about the OnePlus handset including its launch date, expected price in India, features, specifications, and more.

OnePlus 13s India Launch Details

OnePlus 13s will be launched in India and other markets on June 5 at 12pm IST. Its debut will be live streamed via the company's YouTube channel where more details about the compact flagship phone are expected to be announced.

Although OnePlus is yet to officially announce the pricing of its upcoming 13s handset, we have an idea of how much it would cost. In an exclusive conversation with Gadgets 360, Robin Liu, CEO of OnePlus India hinted that the OnePlus 13s will be priced between the flagship OnePlus 13 and the more affordable OnePlus 13R, translating into a price range of between Rs. 42,999 and Rs. 69,999.

It is said to be an offering “for those who do not wish to compromise on flagship-grade performance while not burning a hole in their pocket”, as per the official. The handset is expected to be available for purchase via the OnePlus online store, Amazon India, and other retail stores once launched.

OnePlus 13s Expected Features and Specifications

With days remaining until its debut, several details about the OnePlus 13 have already been made official via teaser posts and announcements. Here's everything we know about the smartphone so far.

Design

OnePlus 13s will be introduced in three colourways — Black Velvet, Pink Satin, and Green Silk. As per the company, the Green Silk colourway has been exclusively developed for India and will only be sold in the country. It, along with the Pink Satin colour option, will debut a new Velvet glass finish which is claimed to provide a “skin-like feel”.

OnePlus says that the Green Silk colourway is exclusive to the Indian market

“We have worked on a design philosophy that ensures users don't have to compromise usability for size”, Liu told Gadgets 360.

The handset is said to be 8.15mm thick and weigh 185g. OnePlus says it has been built for one-handed use, has a balanced weight distribution, and sports curved 2.5D front and back panels. It also sports a new Plus key which replaces the alert slider, but more about that later on.

Display

OnePlus has confirmed that its upcoming handset will sport a 6.32-inch screen. It is speculated to be a full-HD+ panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The handset will offer a lifetime display warranty for the industry-wide green-line issue.

Performance and OS

The upcoming OnePlus 13s will be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite processor which also powers the OnePlus 13 model. It will be complemented by a 4,400 mm sq Cryo-Velocity vapour chamber, along with a cooling layer on the back cover, to help in heat dissipation.

The company claims it ran stress tests using Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and the handset managed to maintain a stable frame rate for up to seven hours until the battery ran out. Reports suggest that the OnePlus 13s may debut with OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15 out-of-the-box.

Camera

At present, OnePlus has only confirmed details about the front camera of the OnePlus 13s and it will be a 32-megapixel shooter with auto-focus capabilities. Teaser images suggest that the phone will pack a dual camera unit at the back, most likely comprising a primary sensor and an ultra-wide-angle camera.

Battery and Other Features

Citing internal testing data, OnePlus says that the upcoming 13s will have the best battery life of a OnePlus smartphone ever. Although exact battery figures remain unknown, it is claimed to deliver up to 24 hours of usage on a single charge, and lasts up to 16 hours when browsing content on Instagram.

The phone will debut with a new customisable button dubbed a Plus key, which grants one-press access to essential functions like Sound, Vibration, Do Not Disturb, and artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

A new Plus key replaces the alert slider on the OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13s is also advertised to come with enhanced networking capabilities. As per the company, the 360-degree antenna system has been upgraded and now features a total of 11 antennas, comprising three high-performance modules and four-mode ultra-wideband low-frequency antennas. It also gets OnePlus' proprietary signal-balance mode which can reduce the impact of obstructions to improve signal strength by up to 60 percent.

The handset is confirmed to debut with a G1 Wi-Fi chipset which is an integrated Wi-Fi module developed for smartphones in India. As per OnePlus, it can deliver stable and fast Wi-Fi connectivity in low-signal buildings, lifts, or while commuting underground. The upcoming OnePlus 13s also supports 5.5G, also known as 5G Advanced, in the country, enabling it to connect to three network cells across different towers simultaneously.

