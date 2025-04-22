HTech CEO Madhav Sheth has revealed that he has joined Nxtcell to lead the launch of Alcatel smartphones in India. This move comes shortly after Alcatel announced its plans to make a comeback in the Indian smartphone market. The French brand, operated independently by TCL Communication under trademark licensing from Nokia, has been inactive in the Indian smartphone arena for the last couple of years. Sheth is likely to maintain his position at HTech, which serves as Honor's distributor in India. Meanwhile, Sheth teased the launch of new Honor products shortly after revealing his involvement with Nxtcell.

Madhav Sheth Joining Nxtcell to Reintroduce Alcatel Smartphones

In an X post on Tuesday, Madhav Sheth announced his close collaboration with the Nxtcell team. "I am thrilled to announce the launch of Alcatel smartphones in India. I will be working closely with the Nxtcell team to spearhead technology transfer, foster patent-driven innovation, and ensure that local manufacturing aligns with India's vision for tech self-reliance," said Sheth.

I am thrilled to announce the launch of 'Alcatel' smartphones in India.

I will be working closely with the Nxtcell team to spearhead technology transfer, foster patent-driven innovation, and ensure that local manufacturing aligns with India's vision for tech self-reliance.

— Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) April 22, 2025

The technology agreements are signed, and the local manufacturing efforts are set to play a major role in strengthening India's tech ecosystem and expanding export capabilities, he added.

Shortly after disclosing his decision to venture into a new chapter with Alcatel, Madhav Sheth posted on X that Honor has secured approvals to launch five products in India. The HTech's CEO did not disclose any specifications for the phones. The post, however, suggests that Sheth may continue his role at HTech while working with Nxtcell.

After leaving Realme, Sheth joined HTech in 2023 to bring Honor smartphones back to the Indian market.

Just in time: HONOR has received approvals for launching 5 products in India.



— Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) April 22, 2025

Alcatel announced its return to the Indian market in the first week of April. The brand, operated independently by TCL Communication, is planning to bring a range of premium smartphones to the country, and they will be sold via Flipkart's main platform and its quick-delivery service, Flipkart Minutes. The e-commerce company is teasing the arrival of new handsets through a dedicated landing page on its website.

Alcatel has already confirmed that it will introduce a smartphone equipped with a stylus. The brand's product line will incorporate some unnamed patented innovations. Alcatel smartphones will be manufactured locally in the country, aligning with the government's Make in India initiative. It is aiming to establish a pan-India service network to offer customer support.

