Oppo Teases Find N3 Flip, India Launch Rumoured to Take Place on October 12

After its China launch, the vertical folding smartphone will be coming to India soon

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 4 October 2023 11:46 IST
Oppo’s Find N3 Flip starts at CNY 6,799 (approximately Rs. 77,200) in China.

Highlights
  • The Oppo Find N3 will sport a larger cover display
  • The cover display is said to support a long list of third-party apps
  • It will be the first clamshell foldable with three rear cameras
Oppo India seems to be gearing up to launch its next foldable just seven months after its predecessor. The Oppo Find N3 Flip is not a brand-new smartphone but seems like an iterative update to its predecessor, the Oppo Find N2 Flip which was also launched in India earlier this year. Oppo seems to have settled for the vertical folding form factor for now, as OnePlus seems to be gunning for the horizontal foldables market with its upcoming offering called the OnePlus Open, which was officially unboxed after several leaks. While Oppo has yet to announce an official launch date for its Find N3 Flip in India, it has started to put out teasers for the same. Meanwhile, a tipster has also revealed a potential launch date.

After putting up two teaser videos revealing the foldable phone's design and triple camera setup, Oppo is now running a contest to promote it. Winners can take part in a lucky draw that runs between October 3 and October 24 to win the Oppo Find N3 Flip or some Oppo audio accessories. Indeed, this hints at a launch that is set to happen within this time frame.

A few days prior, tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) also exclusively announced that the Oppo Find N3 Flip will “most likely” be launched on or by October 12. Meanwhile, Oppo's latest post on X also has the foldable marked as “coming soon”, indicating that its launch is imminent.

The Oppo Find N3 Flip was launched in China on August 23, and it instantly became the first clamshell foldable to feature a triple rear camera setup. The smartphone was launched in three colours – Mirror Night (black), Mist Rose (pink) and Moonlight Muse (gold). Apart from the triple rear camera setup, which now includes a 32-megapixel telephoto camera, Oppo also went with a slightly bigger cover display, which measures 3.26 inches diagonally in the same vertical alignment as before, just that the new display is a bit wider than the one on the outgoing model.

In terms of core hardware, the phone is powered by a Dimensity 9200 SoC (a step up from the Dimensity 9000+), which is paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The device has the usual connectivity options and a side-mounted fingerprint reader, which remains the same as before.

While we expect the core specifications of the global variant to be similar to the Chinese model, a recent leak also shed some light on app support on the cover display. The previous model, just like its then competitor the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 only supported a handful of widgets for native and third-party apps. This is expected to change with the global model, which, according to a [previous leak], is said to support a long list of third-party apps that also includes many from Indian services like Zomato, Swiggy, BookMyShow, mAadhar and more.

While the leaked image only shows a launcher on the cover screen with several apps pinned on it, it isn't clear if the phone can run all of these apps on the cover screen itself. If it is capable of doing so, it will bring Oppo's Find N3 Flip on par with Motorola's Razr 40 Ultra, which so far is the only one to successfully pull off the same.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Find N3 Flip, Oppo Find N3 Flip Design, Oppo Find N3 Flip India Launch, Oppo Find N3 Flip Specifications
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Here Are All Samsung Galaxy Phone Deals You Should Know

