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Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: Best Deals on Vivo and iQOO Smartphones

Prime members can unlock up to 10 percent extra savings, alongside No Cost EMI and exchange offers.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 10 October 2026 19:27 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: Best Deals on Vivo and iQOO Smartphones

iQOO 15 (pictured) is the company's current flagship smartphone

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Highlights
  • Smartphones from Vivo and iQOO get major discounts in the sale
  • The iQOO 15 is available at a discounted price of Rs. 76,999
  • SBI cardholders receive an instant 10 percent discount on purchases
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The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 is live in India. It is the e-commerce giant's one of the biggest sale events of the year, bringing discounts on smartphones across different price segments. Models from Vivo and iQOO have particularly received significant price cuts during the sale. Thus, if you're in the market for a new handset, then there are some great deals on Vivo and iQOO handsets. Some of the listed prices include bank or coupon offers, so the final amount payable may depend on the applicable terms.

Among the most notable offers is a deal on the Vivo X300 FE. Its price is dropping to Rs. 80,999 from Rs. 1,09,999, including bank offers. The iQOO 15 is also available at a discounted price of Rs. 76,999, down from Rs. 92,999 after bank and coupon offers. For buyers looking at more affordable handsets, the iQOO Z11 Lite is listed at Rs. 15,499, while the Vivo T5X 5G is available at Rs. 28,749.

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Amazon Sale: Deals on iQOO, Vivo Smartphones

Planning to make the most of the Great Indian Festival Sale? You can save an extra 10 percent instantly when paying with eligible SBI Debit and Credit Cards, including Credit Card EMI transactions. Prime members can also unlock up to 10 percent extra savings, alongside attractive No Cost EMI and exchange offers available across multiple categories.

With the offers out of the way, let us take a look at the best deals on Vivo and iQOO smartphones during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Vivo X300 FE 5G Rs. 1,09,999 Rs. 80,999 Buy Here
Vivo T5X 5G Rs. 30,999 Rs. 28,749 Buy Here
Vivo T5 Lite 5G Rs. 33,999 Rs. 20,939 Buy Here
iQOO 15 Rs. 92,999 Rs. 76,999 Buy Here
iQOO Z11 Rs. 40,999 Rs. 29,999 Buy Here
iQOO Z11xa Rs. 40,999 Rs. 24,999 Buy Here
iQOO Z11x Rs. 45,999 Rs. 24,999 Buy Here
iQOO Z11 Lite Rs. 30,999 Rs. 15,499 Buy Here

 

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Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 Offers, Amazon sale
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More

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