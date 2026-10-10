The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 is live in India. It is the e-commerce giant's one of the biggest sale events of the year, bringing discounts on smartphones across different price segments. Models from Vivo and iQOO have particularly received significant price cuts during the sale. Thus, if you're in the market for a new handset, then there are some great deals on Vivo and iQOO handsets. Some of the listed prices include bank or coupon offers, so the final amount payable may depend on the applicable terms.

Among the most notable offers is a deal on the Vivo X300 FE. Its price is dropping to Rs. 80,999 from Rs. 1,09,999, including bank offers. The iQOO 15 is also available at a discounted price of Rs. 76,999, down from Rs. 92,999 after bank and coupon offers. For buyers looking at more affordable handsets, the iQOO Z11 Lite is listed at Rs. 15,499, while the Vivo T5X 5G is available at Rs. 28,749.

Amazon Sale: Deals on iQOO, Vivo Smartphones

Planning to make the most of the Great Indian Festival Sale? You can save an extra 10 percent instantly when paying with eligible SBI Debit and Credit Cards, including Credit Card EMI transactions. Prime members can also unlock up to 10 percent extra savings, alongside attractive No Cost EMI and exchange offers available across multiple categories.

With the offers out of the way, let us take a look at the best deals on Vivo and iQOO smartphones during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

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