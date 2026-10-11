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Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Home Appliance Deals Like Washing Machines, Refrigerators and More

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 is offering an instant cashback of 5 percent with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 11 October 2026 16:00 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Home Appliance Deals Like Washing Machines, Refrigerators and More

Photo Credit: Samsung

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 is offering Samsung appliances at discounted prices

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Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 is providing various bank offers
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 commenced on October 8
  • You can save more than up to Rs. 22,000 on a new refrigerator
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Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026, which began on October 8, is currently in its fourth day. Like last year's edition, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 is offering discounts on a number of personal gadgets, like smartwatches, laptops, true wireless stereo (TWS), tablets, smartphones, and PCs. However, the sale event has also listed various large and small home appliances, including washing machines, refrigerators, kitchen chimneys, and microwave ovens at relatively low prices. Home appliances from reputable brands like Samsung, Haier, LG, Panasonic, Faber, and Inalsa are up for grabs if you are looking for one.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 Offers on Home Appliances

During the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026, you can get your hands on a Samsung 183 L Single Door Refrigerator at a relatively low price of Rs. 16,790, instead of its listed price of Rs. 21,999. Similarly, the LG 8 Kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine is available at a discounted price of Rs. 20,999, marking a price cut of Rs. 8,000 from its listed price of Rs. 28,990. If you are looking for a kitchen chimney, you can get the Faber Agile 75cm Chimney at Rs. 15,990, coming down from its listed price of Rs. 30,490.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 is also offering an instant discount of 10 percent with an SBI credit or debit card and SBI credit card EMI transactions. Similarly, you can get a cashback of 5 percent with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. There are exchange bonuses available for customers, adding to the value of their old home appliances that they wish to exchange for a new one.

We have prepared a list of the best deals on home appliances, like washing machines, refrigerators, kitchen chimneys, and microwave ovens that you can grab during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026. It is worth noting that the figures mentioned below do not include the bank offers, cashback, and exchange bonuses that you can avail at checkout.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Top Deals on Home Appliances

Model List Price Sale Price Product Link
Haier 325 L Double Door Refrigerator Rs. 59,690 Rs. 37,480 Buy Now
Samsung 183 L Single Door Refrigerator Rs. 21,999 Rs. 16,790 Buy Now
Bosch 302L Triple Door Refrigerator Rs. 58,290 Rs. 36,990 Buy Now
LG 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Rs. 44,490 Rs. 29,990 Buy Now
LG 8 Kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Rs. 28,990 Rs. 20,990 Buy Now
LG 7 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Rs. 16,090 Rs. 10,990 Buy Now
LG 21 L Convection Microwave Oven Rs. 14,499 Rs. 12,990 Buy Now
Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven Rs. 16,190 Rs. 13,400 Buy Now
Faber Agile 75cm Chimney Rs. 30,490 Rs. 15,990 Buy Now
Inalsa Pyramid Shape Wall Mount Kitchen Chimney 60 cm Rs. 15,900 Rs. 4,799 Buy Now
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Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon Sale, Amazon, Washing Machines, Refrigerators, Chimneys, Microwave Oven
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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