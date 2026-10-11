Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026, which began on October 8, is currently in its fourth day. Like last year's edition, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 is offering discounts on a number of personal gadgets, like smartwatches, laptops, true wireless stereo (TWS), tablets, smartphones, and PCs. However, the sale event has also listed various large and small home appliances, including washing machines, refrigerators, kitchen chimneys, and microwave ovens at relatively low prices. Home appliances from reputable brands like Samsung, Haier, LG, Panasonic, Faber, and Inalsa are up for grabs if you are looking for one.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 Offers on Home Appliances

During the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026, you can get your hands on a Samsung 183 L Single Door Refrigerator at a relatively low price of Rs. 16,790, instead of its listed price of Rs. 21,999. Similarly, the LG 8 Kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine is available at a discounted price of Rs. 20,999, marking a price cut of Rs. 8,000 from its listed price of Rs. 28,990. If you are looking for a kitchen chimney, you can get the Faber Agile 75cm Chimney at Rs. 15,990, coming down from its listed price of Rs. 30,490.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 is also offering an instant discount of 10 percent with an SBI credit or debit card and SBI credit card EMI transactions. Similarly, you can get a cashback of 5 percent with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. There are exchange bonuses available for customers, adding to the value of their old home appliances that they wish to exchange for a new one.

We have prepared a list of the best deals on home appliances, like washing machines, refrigerators, kitchen chimneys, and microwave ovens that you can grab during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026. It is worth noting that the figures mentioned below do not include the bank offers, cashback, and exchange bonuses that you can avail at checkout.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Top Deals on Home Appliances

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