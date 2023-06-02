Technology News
Android 14 Might Introduce Battery Health Feature, Apps Could Use APIs to Reveal Health Statistics

You can use an open-source app on a Pixel smartphone running the latest Android 14 beta to view your phone's battery health statistics.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 June 2023 18:53 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Onur Binay

Android 14 also includes a battery API that reports the phone's charging policy

Highlights
  • Android 14 could offer several battery health monitoring APIs
  • iOS users have had access to basic battery health data since iOS 11.3
  • Third-party apps may also have access to battery statistic on Android 14

Android 14 could add support for a new feature that could give users insights into their device's battery health. New application programming interfaces (APIs) found on the latest Android 14 beta could show details such as the health of the phone's battery, the manufacturing date, when it was first used, how many charging cycles have been completed, and the charging policy. As these are provided using APIs, third party apps can also access some of the statistics, ahead of the expected arrival of battery health monitoring features when Android 14 is released later this year.

The new BatteryManager APIs were spotted by Esper's Mishaal Rahman on the latest Android 14 beta. Two of these APIs that track battery charge cycles and the battery's charging status are public, which means that third-party apps can access them. On the other hand, details such as charging policy, health state, and charging policy can only be accessed by system apps.

Battery health monitoring apps have existed on the Play Store for several years, with apps like AccuBattery and BatteryGuru offering estimates of battery health, without any APIs to rely on. Meanwhile, iPhone owners have had access to a battery health monitoring feature built into the settings app since iOS 11.3.

In order for a third-party app to gain access to these system APIs, you will need to grant it the BATTERY_STATS Android permission, according to Rahman. This is a permission that you can grant via a command line interface and a USB cable.

While Android 14 is still a few months away, developer Narek (Twitter: @narektor) has already published an open-source app that is capable of reading these statistics from the public and system APIs. If you are running Android 14 Beta 2 on your Pixel smartphone, you can download the open-source Batt app from GitLab.

It is worth noting that the app is merely a proof-of-concept and you should not rely on these details until Android 14 is released later this year. Rahman also points out that apps like Tasker will also add support for automation based on battery statistics provided by the system on Android 14. Similarly, if Google offers an inbuilt system like iOS to provide battery health statistics, it will curtail the need for third party apps to offer similar functionality.  

Apple's annual developer conference is just around the corner. From the company's first mixed reality headset to new software updates, we discuss all the things we're looking forward to seeing at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
