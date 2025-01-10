Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Elite, Hinting at Galaxy Unpacked Debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim could measure less than 7mm in thickness, making it the company's thinnest flagship phone in a decade.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 January 2025 10:55 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

The base Samsung Galaxy S25 is expected to succeed the Galaxy S24 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim may run on Android 15 with One UI 7 on top
  • The purported handset is expected to sport a 6.6-inch display
  • The Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim could feature a 200-megapixel main camera
Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to be unveiled at the company's first Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event, which will take place in San Jose, California, on January 22 at 10am PT (10:30 pm IST). The lineup will likely include a base Galaxy S25 model as well as, Plus and Ultra variants. A fourth Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim model is also said to be in the works, and this variant has been spotted on a popular benchmarking website, which suggests its arrival is imminent. The listing hints at the expected chipset, RAM and software details of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Geekbench Listing

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim with the model number SM-S937U was spotted on Geekbench. The handset appears with a motherboard codenamed ‘sun' and an octa-core chipset with six cores clocking at 3.53GHz and two cores at 4.47GHz. This is expected to be the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The phone scored 3,005 and 6,945 points on single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

The Geekbench listing of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim shows the phone with 12GB of RAM and suggests it will run on Android 15, along with the company's One UI 7 interface. 

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Launch, Features (Expected)

Older reports claimed that Samsung could introduce the Galaxy S25 Slim variant a few months after the release of its flagship Galaxy S25 series, which is expected to comprise base, Plus and Ultra models. A benchmark for the Galaxy S25 Slim variant close to the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event is a sign that the phone could become the fourth model in the series.

samsung galaxy unpacked invite inline Galaxy Unpacked 2025

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2025 invite
Photo Credit: Samsung

 

It is also speculated that the official Galaxy Unpacked 2025 invite hints at the launch of the Galaxy S25 Slim version. The image appears to show the corners of four handsets. These are expected to hint at the arrival of the Galaxy S25 Slim alongside the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim is tipped to be thinner than 7mm, making it the slimmest phone from the company in a decade — since the Galaxy A8 was launched in 2015 with a thickness of 5.9mm. The phone could be equipped with a 6.6-inch screen, which will likely be the size of the Galaxy S25+ display as well. It is expected to house a battery with capacity between 4,700mAh and 5,000mAh. It is also said to feature a 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP5 primary camera and two 50-megapixel cameras with ISOCELL JN5 sensors, with ultrawide and telephoto (3.5x optical zoom) lenses.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
DailyObjects Loop Power Bank With Qi2 Certification, 15W Wireless Charging Launched in India

