Technology News
English Edition

Google Pixel 10 Leaked Design Renders Show New Colour Options, Telephoto Rear Camera

Google Pixel 10 is expected to feature a 48-megapixel triple rear camera unit.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 July 2025 10:53 IST
Google Pixel 10 Leaked Design Renders Show New Colour Options, Telephoto Rear Camera

Pixel 9 (pictured) comes in Peony, Porcelain, Obsidian, and Wintergreen shades

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 10 is set to launch on August 20
  • The lineup is expected to include Pro, Pro XL, and Pro Fold variants
  • The Google Pixel 10 could be sold in four colourways
Advertisement

Google Pixel 10 series is set to launch on August 20. Ahead of the launch, a lot of details including price of the upcoming phones have been leaked. Meanwhile, recent reports have also suggested the expected colour options of the handsets. Now, fresh renders of the base Pixel 10 model have surfaced online, showing the updated camera island and new colour options. In place of a dual rear camera setup as seen on the Pixel 9, the upcoming base Pixel 10 is said to sport a triple rear camera unit with  a telephoto sensor.

Google Pixel 10 Design Renders Leaked

An Android Headlines report has shared design renders of the Google Pixel 10 handset. The official-looking renders suggest four colour options that are said to be marketed as Indigo, Frost, Limoncello, and Obsidian. While the Indigo variant is a royal blue shade, the Frost option has a lighter blue finish. The Limoncello shade appears to be a yellow-green colour, and the Obsidian version is the black or dark grey option. 

google pixel 10 android headlines inline Google Pixel 10

Google Pixel 10 design renders leaked
Photo Credit: Android Headlines

 

A notable miss from the colourways is the Porcelain option, which we saw in the preceding Pixel 9 lineup. Google is tipped to drop the classic shade from the Pixel 10 series.

The camera island on the rumoured Pixel 10 handset appears to be similar to that on the Pixel 9 model. However, instead of only two sensors, the leaked Pixel 10 design render shows the module with three cameras. The added third camera is expected to be a telephoto sensor. Google is expected to use smaller camera sensors on the Pixel 10 than its preceding model. 

Google Pixel 10 is expected to house a 48-megapixel primary rear camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor. These are tipped to be the same sensors used in the Pixel 9a. Meanwhile, the third rear camera, a 10.8-megapixel telephoto sensor, is said to be the same one used in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

The Pixel 10 series of smartphones will likely be unveiled on August 20 at a Made by Google event. Alongside the vanilla model, the lineup is expected to include the Pixel 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold variants.

Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Flagship build and design
  • Excellent display
  • Great cameras
  • Good battery life
  • AI features are fun
  • Bad
  • Processor is still not great
  • Heats up
  • No longer compact
Read detailed Google Pixel 9 review
Display 6.30-inch
Front Camera 10.5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2424 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Design, Google Pixel 10 Launch, Google Pixel 10 Series, Google
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Chrome for iOS Gets Seamless Account Switching Between Personal and Work Profiles

Related Stories

Google Pixel 10 Leaked Design Renders Show New Colour Options, Telephoto Rear Camera
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  2. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  3. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  4. Vi Non-Stop Hero Prepaid Plans Now Available in These Circles
  5. OnePlus Buds 4 Review: The New Standard for Value ANC Earbuds
  6. Primebook 2 Neo India Launch Date Announced; Price, Specifications Teased
  7. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  8. Elden Ring Nightreign is Getting a Two-Player Mode This Week
  9. Vivo V60 to Launch in India Soon; Reportedly Spotted on TRDA Site
#Latest Stories
  1. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  2. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  3. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
  4. iPhone 16e Price in India Discounted on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Others: Check Offer
  5. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Design Teased Ahead of Launch; Pre-Reservations Begin
  6. OnePlus Open Gets New OxygenOS 15 Update in India With New Features and Latest Security Patch
  7. Vivo Y31 5G Budget Smartphone Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  8. Tencent’s Hunyuan Team Releases Open-Source Hunyuan3D World Model 1.0, Can Generate Explorable 3D Worlds
  9. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Non-Stop Hero Recharge Plans Now Available in Mumbai, Maharashtra & Goa Circles: Benefits
  10. Vivo Y400 Launch Date Teased; to Feature 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »