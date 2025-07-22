Google Pixel 10 series is set to launch on August 20. Ahead of the launch, a lot of details including price of the upcoming phones have been leaked. Meanwhile, recent reports have also suggested the expected colour options of the handsets. Now, fresh renders of the base Pixel 10 model have surfaced online, showing the updated camera island and new colour options. In place of a dual rear camera setup as seen on the Pixel 9, the upcoming base Pixel 10 is said to sport a triple rear camera unit with a telephoto sensor.

Google Pixel 10 Design Renders Leaked

An Android Headlines report has shared design renders of the Google Pixel 10 handset. The official-looking renders suggest four colour options that are said to be marketed as Indigo, Frost, Limoncello, and Obsidian. While the Indigo variant is a royal blue shade, the Frost option has a lighter blue finish. The Limoncello shade appears to be a yellow-green colour, and the Obsidian version is the black or dark grey option.

Google Pixel 10 design renders leaked

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

A notable miss from the colourways is the Porcelain option, which we saw in the preceding Pixel 9 lineup. Google is tipped to drop the classic shade from the Pixel 10 series.

The camera island on the rumoured Pixel 10 handset appears to be similar to that on the Pixel 9 model. However, instead of only two sensors, the leaked Pixel 10 design render shows the module with three cameras. The added third camera is expected to be a telephoto sensor. Google is expected to use smaller camera sensors on the Pixel 10 than its preceding model.

Google Pixel 10 is expected to house a 48-megapixel primary rear camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor. These are tipped to be the same sensors used in the Pixel 9a. Meanwhile, the third rear camera, a 10.8-megapixel telephoto sensor, is said to be the same one used in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

The Pixel 10 series of smartphones will likely be unveiled on August 20 at a Made by Google event. Alongside the vanilla model, the lineup is expected to include the Pixel 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold variants.