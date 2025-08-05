Technology News
Apple Said to Delay Launch of Larger 18.8-Inch Foldable Device Beyond 2027

Apple's purported iPhone 18 Fold is expected to launch in September 2026, and it could arrive alongside the iPhone 18 series.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 August 2025 13:14 IST
The rumoured iPhone 18 Fold could compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

Highlights
  • iPhone 18 Fold’s supply chain progress is said to be unaffected
  • iPhone 18 Fold could be Apple’s first foldable handset
  • Apple has not confirmed the launch of the phone
Apple's foldable device with an 18.8-inch inner display might not enter mass production in the second half of 2026, according to an analyst. The purported device is said to have been delayed and is unlikely to be unveiled by the Cupertino company in early 2027. Additionally, the analyst has signalled that the upcoming iPhone 17 series might not come with significant upgrades, unlike next year's iPhone 18 series. Apple is likely to launch its first foldable handset in September 2026, according to recent reports.

Apple's 18.8-Inch Foldable to Miss 2026-End Mass Production Target

A research note by GF Securities' Jeff Pu, seen by MacRumors, states that the mass production of Apple's larger foldable device, with an 18.8-inch inner display, has been delayed. This means that the launch of the foldable tablet (or Mac computer) will also be postponed, as it was initially expected to enter mass production in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Now, the analyst believes the rumoured foldable phone might enter mass production no sooner than 2027, virtually postponing the overall launch timeline. Additionally, the analyst also reportedly highlighted that the production timeline of the iPhone 18 Fold will remain unaffected by this.

If this claim is accurate, Apple could still launch the phone in September 2026, along with the other smartphones in the iPhone 18 series. The analyst believes that the upcoming iPhone 17 series, expected to launch in September 2025, might not come with significant improvements over the current iPhone 16 series, which is making him reserve his excitement for the 2026 iPhone variants.

The rumoured 18.8-inch foldable device is said to offer a hybrid MacBook and iPad experience. Earlier, both the foldables were reportedly supposed to enter mass production simultaneously, but that might not happen now. The iPhone 18 Fold could be Apple's first foldable handset, which will compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series handsets.

Previous reports suggested that the rumoured iPhone Fold could sport a crease-free inner display, which will be produced by Samsung. On the other hand, the hinge and the metal backplate will reportedly be supplied by another company called Fine M-Tec. The phone is expected to run on an optimised version of iOS 27, expected to ship with the iPhone 18 series.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Further reading: Foldable iPhone, iPhone 18 Fold, iPhone Fold 18.8-inch display, Apple
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
