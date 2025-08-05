Technology News
English Edition
  Battlefield 6 Open Beta Maps, Modes and Challenges Detailed, Pre Loading Now Available

Battlefield 6 Open Beta Maps, Modes and Challenges Detailed, Pre-Loading Now Available

Battlefield 6 open beta weekends will take place from August 9 to August 10 and from August 14 to August 17.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 5 August 2025 12:44 IST
Battlefield 6 Open Beta Maps, Modes and Challenges Detailed, Pre-Loading Now Available

Photo Credit: EA

Battlefield 6 will release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on October 10

Highlights
  • Battlefield 6 was fully revealed last month
  • The first open beta will begin on August 9, with early access on August 7
  • Battlefield 6's second open beta will begin from August 14
Electonic Arts has detailed the upcoming Battlefield 6 open beta, revealing multiplayer maps, modes, and challenges that will be available to players who sign up for the playtests. The open beta events for the military shooter will go live across two weekends this month, from August 9 to August 10 and then from August 14 to August 17. Interested players can also now pre-load Battlefield 6 on supported platforms.

Battlefield 6 Open Beta Details

Players who signed up for Battlefield Labs before July 31 and EA Play Pro members will get early access to the first open beta, starting August 7. The first Battlefield 6 open beta weekend will feature three maps: Siege of Cairo, Liberation Peak, and Iberian Offensive, EA confirmed in a blog post on Monday.

As per EA, each map comes with different combat zones that are configured to fit different game modes. During the first open beta, players will have access to five multiplayer game modes: Conquest, Closed Weapons Breakthrough, Breakthrough, Domination, and King of the Hill.

Battlefield 6's first open beta will also come with seven challenges, four of which will be tied to the four available classes. Completing the challenges during the first weekend will grant in-game rewards that can be used when the full game launches in October.

The second open beta, which will kick off on August 14, will include all three maps from week 1, plus the New York-based Empire State map. Week 2 will also get two new modes — Rush and Squad Deathmatch — in addition to the modes available in week 1, and will add three new challenges for players.

brooklyn map bf6 bf6

The Empire State map will be available in Battlefield 6's second open beta from August 14
Photo Credit: EA

Battlefield open betas can be accessed on PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC (via Steam, Epic Games Store, and the EA App). Pre-loading is now available across all platforms. Early access will begin August 7 at 8:00 UTC (1 am PT or 1:30 pm IST) for players who signed up for Battlefield Labs before July 31 and for EA Play Pro subscribers.

For everyone else, the first open beta weekend will go live on August 9 at 8:00 UTC (1:30 pm IST) and closes August 11 at 8:00 UTC (1:30 pm IST), while the second open beta weekend will open on August 14 and close August 17 at the same time.

Battlefield 6 will release October 10, 2025, across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Oppo K13 Turbo Series With Built-in Active Cooling Fans to Launch in India on August 11

Battlefield 6 Open Beta Maps, Modes and Challenges Detailed, Pre-Loading Now Available
