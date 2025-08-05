Technology News
English Edition

Google Pixel 10 Series Teaser Video Mocks Apple’s Delayed AI Feature Rollout

Google really wants you to consider its upcoming Pixel 10 smartphone as an alternative to the iPhone.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 August 2025 11:08 IST
Google Pixel 10 Series Teaser Video Mocks Apple’s Delayed AI Feature Rollout

Photo Credit: Google

Google will unveil Pixel 10 series at Made by Google event on August 20

Highlights
  • Google takes a jab at Apple over its delayed rollout of promised Siri AI
  • Apple has hinted that some of these features may not launch until 2026
  • The new Pixel lineup is expected to comprise four models
Advertisement

Google Pixel 10 series is set to be unveiled on August 20 alongside the firm's latest Pixel Buds and Pixel Watch models. The company has been actively showcasing the design of the new Pixel family, which is expected to comprise the Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold models, via its social media platforms. In its latest teaser, Google appeared to take a dig at Apple, highlighting the delay in rolling out Apple Intelligence upgrades to Siri.

Google Teases Pixel 10 Series While Mocking Apple's Delayed AI Features

In its latest Pixel 10 teaser, Google mocked Apple's unfulfilled promise of Siri's AI upgrades. The voiceover in the video sarcastically remarks that " if you buy a new phone because of a feature that's coming soon, but it's been coming soon for a full year, then you could change your definition of the word 'soon' or change your phone."

The 30-second teaser video concludes by flashing the phrase, 'Ask more of your phone', followed by the official launch date of the Pixel 10 series on August 20.

Google's jibe appears to be related to Apple's delayed rollout of promised Siri AI upgrades. The iPhone maker announced enhancements to Siri and AI last year at WWDC 2024. These upgrades were originally expected to arrive with iOS 18.4 for the iPhone 16 series. However, the rollout has seen multiple delays, with Apple now hinting that some of these features may not launch until 2026. This has left users uncertain about the actual release timeline.

Google is likely to market the Pixel 10 as a fully AI-ready smartphone, subtly targeting Apple for its postponed AI feature rollout.

Google's Pixel 10 lineup is expected to include Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold models. They are likely to be launched alongside the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a. The new phones are rumoured to run on Tensor G5 chipsets with Android 16.

The Pixel 10 is tipped to debut with a starting price tag of $799 (roughly Rs. 70,000), while the Pixel 10 Pro could start at $999 (roughly Rs. 87,500). The Pixel 10 Pro XL could launch for an initial price tag of $1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,05,000), whereas the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to have a starting price of $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,57,600).

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google, Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Apple, Siri
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launch Date, Price Leaked Ahead of Imminent Debut

Related Stories

Google Pixel 10 Series Teaser Video Mocks Apple’s Delayed AI Feature Rollout
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A17 Design, Price, Specifications Leaked via Retail Websites
  2. Instagram's New Creator Features Can Help Monitor Audience Growth Metrics
  3. Honor Play 70 Plus Launched With Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 Chip: Check Price
  4. iPhone 17 Air Battery Images Leak Revealing Exceptionally Slim Profile
  5. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Check Top Deals on Redmi Phones
  6. Samsung Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 Review
  7. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Set to Launch in India on August 11
  8. Google Mocks Apple's Delayed Siri Upgrade With New Pixel 10 Series Teaser
  9. Blue Origin's NS-34 Mission Successfully Carries Global Crew
#Latest Stories
  1. Perplexity Is Using Stealth Bots and Breaking Website Directives to Fetch Data, Says Cloudflare
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Enterprise Edition Launched With Extended Warranty, Samsung Knox Suite
  3. Apple Said to Delay Launch of Larger 18.8-Inch Foldable Device Beyond 2027
  4. OpenAI Adds Break Reminders to ChatGPT, Tightens Policy on Personal Advice
  5. Battlefield 6 Open Beta Maps, Modes and Challenges Detailed, Pre-Loading Now Available
  6. Samsung Galaxy A17 Design, Price and Specifications Revealed via Retail Websites
  7. Oppo K13 Turbo Series With Built-in Active Cooling Fans to Launch in India on August 11
  8. iPhone 17 Air Battery Spotted in Leaked Images That Hint at Exceptionally Slim Profile
  9. Spotify Premium Gets More Expensive in India, Europe, Middle East, and Select Other Markets
  10. Character.AI Releases AI-Native Social Feed to Mobile Apps, Lets Users Interact With Posts
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »