Google Pixel 10 series is set to be unveiled on August 20 alongside the firm's latest Pixel Buds and Pixel Watch models. The company has been actively showcasing the design of the new Pixel family, which is expected to comprise the Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold models, via its social media platforms. In its latest teaser, Google appeared to take a dig at Apple, highlighting the delay in rolling out Apple Intelligence upgrades to Siri.

Google Teases Pixel 10 Series While Mocking Apple's Delayed AI Features

In its latest Pixel 10 teaser, Google mocked Apple's unfulfilled promise of Siri's AI upgrades. The voiceover in the video sarcastically remarks that " if you buy a new phone because of a feature that's coming soon, but it's been coming soon for a full year, then you could change your definition of the word 'soon' or change your phone."

The 30-second teaser video concludes by flashing the phrase, 'Ask more of your phone', followed by the official launch date of the Pixel 10 series on August 20.

Google's jibe appears to be related to Apple's delayed rollout of promised Siri AI upgrades. The iPhone maker announced enhancements to Siri and AI last year at WWDC 2024. These upgrades were originally expected to arrive with iOS 18.4 for the iPhone 16 series. However, the rollout has seen multiple delays, with Apple now hinting that some of these features may not launch until 2026. This has left users uncertain about the actual release timeline.

Google is likely to market the Pixel 10 as a fully AI-ready smartphone, subtly targeting Apple for its postponed AI feature rollout.

Google's Pixel 10 lineup is expected to include Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold models. They are likely to be launched alongside the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a. The new phones are rumoured to run on Tensor G5 chipsets with Android 16.

The Pixel 10 is tipped to debut with a starting price tag of $799 (roughly Rs. 70,000), while the Pixel 10 Pro could start at $999 (roughly Rs. 87,500). The Pixel 10 Pro XL could launch for an initial price tag of $1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,05,000), whereas the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to have a starting price of $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,57,600).