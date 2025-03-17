Technology News
Apple AirPods Production to Begin in India at Foxconn Plant in April for Export: Report

AirPods could be the second product that Apple will start producing in India after iPhone.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 March 2025 13:30 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple's latest move is part of its gradual diversification from China

  • Foxconn approved investment of $400 million for Hyderabad plant in 2023
  • Foxconn, Pegatron, and Tata Electronics are Apple suppliers in India
  • AirPods will be the second major Apple product to be assembled in India
Apple supplier Foxconn will reportedly start manufacturing AirPods at its Hyderabad facility soon. The production of wireless earphones is said to be limited to exports. This move is likely to be part of Apple's plans to diversify its manufacturing network beyond China. The brand is currently assembling all models in the latest iPhone 16 series, including the newly announced iPhone 16e, in India. Foxconn, Pegatron, and Tata Electronics are the key Apple suppliers in India.

Apple Could Be Shifting AirPods Production to India

A report by PTI, citing an unnamed industry source, claims that Apple is planning to start production of AirPods for exports at the Foxconn plant in Hyderabad. "It will begin from April but it will be only for exports as of now", the source reportedly told PTI. The AirPods will be the second major Apple product to be assembled in India, following the iPhone models.

Apple is currently manufacturing select iPhone models in India. The production of Apple's wireless earphones will mark a significant step in the company's diversification strategy. The Cupertino-based firm is looking to diversify its manufacturing away from China, as tensions between the countries are affecting trade.

Foxconn approved an investment of $400 million (roughly Rs. 3,325 crore) for the Hyderabad plant back in 2023 for the production of AirPods. The Apple AirPods lead the TWS (true wireless stereo) earphones market globally. Last year, Apple topped the worldwide True Wireless Stereo (TWS) market with a whopping 23.1 percent market share, as per a Canalys report. The market share of Apple is three times higher than Samsung, which came in second with an 8.5 percent market share.

The move to produce AirPods in India arrives amid speculation of possible production cuts after the reciprocal tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump and Apple's $500 billion (roughly Rs. 43,61,100 crore) investment announcement in the US.

All models in the iPhone 16 series, including the newly launched iPhone 16e, are reportedly being assembled in India. They are available for purchase in the country and for export. Apple relies on Foxconn, Pegatron, and Tata Electronics to produce iPhone models in the country. The brand previously assembled several other iPhone models in the country, including the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15.

Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
